FREDERICKSBURG
Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Nov. 30, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sign up now at redcrossblood.org; sponsor code is fairviewbaptistchurch. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Benchmark Baptist Fellowship, 10510 Benchmark Road. The church is seeking someone who would like to use their piano playing talent to serve the Lord on Sunday mornings. 540/373-9139; benchmarkbaptist.org; facebook.com/BenchmarkBaptist.
Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road, will hold its Woman Conference today at 9:30 a.m; speakers will be the Rev. Regina Garcia, Deaconess Ann Black and Minister Martha Harris. On Sunday, Dr. Patricia R. Smyre will speak at the 11 a.m. service. 540/854-7354.
Fellowship Baptist Church, 13737 Post Oak Road, will host a gospel sing on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m., featuring One Lane Bridge.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, has adjusted its services schedule. Sunday services are being held at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Nursery is available. passthepeacechurch.org.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, will host a 99-cent Community Breakfast in the Fellowship Hall today, 8-10 a.m. Prayer service will be held Wednesday in the sanctuary at 6 p.m. The church will hold its annual Thanksgiving dinner and auction on Nov. 26. Auction items include homemade sausage, home cured ham biscuits, candy, pies, cakes, pickles, quilts, woodwork and decorations. Supper starts at 5 p.m. and auction starts at 6:30 p.m. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Sunday Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m. Lea Morris will be guest speaker and musician, and brings a message titled “The Hero’s Journey.” Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, The church now has a gently-used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Bring ID on your first visit. 540/582-6532, zionumc@historiczionumc.org.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533; or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road. Operation Christmas Child box collections continue through Nov. 24. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd., will host Coffee for a Cause on Nov. 23, 7-10 p.m., featuring family friendly evening of live secular entertainment, raffles, food, drinks and coffee, while being served by the Youth Group. Admission is free; food and drinks priced individually. Cash and checks accepted. Proceeds benefit Empower House and VYBS Youth Group. Beth Sholom Temple Sisterhood will sponsor a holiday shopping bazaar on Dec. 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., featuring art, crafts, home-base business gifts, Judaica and a local author book signing. Bagel Bar will be open with a wide selection of breakfast items for purchase. Free admission. 540/373-4834; email@gmail.com.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. Items are being collected for Operation Christmas Child; visit the church website to view the list of requested items. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Lord of the Harvest Ministries, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, has begun holding services on Sundays at 10 a.m. lordoftheharvest.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. The gallery will host “Nature’s Still Voice” through Nov. 25. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon until Christmas, weather permitting. The Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29, the shop will be closed. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. The church will host a free Christmas event with a live nativity, music, hot chocolate, snacks with Santa, face painting, crafts and more on Dec. 14, 1-3 p.m. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets Sundays at 11 a.m. Through Nov. 23, the church is sponsoring a food drive with a goal of providing 100 Thanksgiving meals to kids in King George County. newlife.live/king-george.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, will hold its annual cookie walk and bazaar today, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participate in the cookie walk to select the cookies of your choice and visit the bake sale and craft items. Proceeds benefit the mission and ministries of the church. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, will have a gospel sing today at 6 p.m., featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and The Sheed Family. Love offering is collected for the bands and light refreshments are available for purchase. 540/710-3831.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 18562 Countyline Church Road, Ruther Glen, will celebrate its 147th church anniversary on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Marvin Fields and the Second Mount Zion Baptist Church, Hanover, as special guests.
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford. A pre-Thanksgiving service will be held Nov. 24, at 2:30 p.m. Special guests will be the Rev. Kenneth Grasty and congregation from Zion Grove Baptist Church, Woodford. Lunch will be served following the 11 a.m. service. The 126th anniversary of the church and the 34th anniversary of the pastor, the Rev. Dr. Carl Bentley, will be celebrated on Dec. 1, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The guest speaker will be Minister Lamont Edwards, associate minister at Second Calvary Baptist Church, Norfolk. Lunch will be served following the service. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford, will host a benefit gospel sing on Sunday at 6 p.m., featuring The Wayworn Travelers and Ronnie Williams & the Carter Family Sound. A dessert fellowship will follow. A love offering will be taken for disaster relief for families in California and Project Healing Waters, a veterans outreach program. 540/373-6862; office@roundoakchurch.com; roundoakchurch.org.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 127 S. Main St., Bowling Green, will observe Missionary Day on Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Clarence Mays, pastor of Union Bell Baptist Church, Falmouth; he will be accompanied by his choir, ushers and congregation. Lunch will be served immediately following the morning service.
ORANGE COUNTY
The Lake of the Woods Church, 1 Church Lane, Locust Grove. The Trees of Life Gala to benefit the Living Water Community Clinic will be held Friday, 5:30-9 p.m., at the Lake of the Woods Clubhouse. Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, an auction of decorated Christmas trees and other items, dinner, music, speakers and more. Tickets are $55 each and must be purchased in advance. All proceeds will directly benefit the clinic. Tickets available at 540/854-5922 or livingwaterclinic.life.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will host its third annual State Pageant today at 3 p.m., featuring a talent showcase from its Youth Ministry. Light refreshments will be served following the program. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 23557 Lignum Road, Lignum, will host its Ham and Turkey Dinner today, 5-7 p.m.; adults $12, children over 12 $6. Proceeds benefit church ministries. 540/399-1843.
Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, will host a community Thanksgiving service on Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Bring canned food for the food bank and a snack or desert and a 2-liter bottle of soda to share for fellowship afterward. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.
Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road. Prayer & Healing Service is Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.and features special prayers for healing of mind, body and spirit, with laying-on-of-hands and anointing with oil.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Andrew Chapel Methodist Church, 16340 Kings Highway, Montross, will host its Busy Bee’s Christmas Bazaar today, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring handmade Christmas decorations, nautical crafts, stocking stuffers, bake sale, homemade vegetable soup, second time around jewelry sale and more.
REGIONAL
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Come as you are, and bring the children for First Day School. Open to all. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Grass Roots Christian Fellowship, 17932 S. Fraley Blvd., Suite 104, Dumfries, has partnered with Arms Outstretched Ministry Inc. to serve an elegant meal and provisions of clothing, groceries and hygiene items to those in need. The meals are served on the second Saturday of the month from 5-7 p.m. For more information, contact 703/517-0200 or armsoutstretchedministry@yahoo.com.
