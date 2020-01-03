SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will host the second workshop in its Meditation Series on Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon in the ASH building. Exploration of meditation techniques continues with Bubble and 1000 Lotus Petal Meditation. Walking meditation will also be practiced; those with mobility issues will be offered an alternative form of meditation. To register for this free workshop, email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com or call 540/582-5033.
Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road, will host Gyro Fest on Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Athenian Danse Troupe performs at 12:30 p.m. Gyros, Greek fries and baklava available for purchase. $1 admission. fredgreek.org.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, has adjusted its services schedule. Sunday services are being held at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Nursery is available. passthepeacechurch.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, The church now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Bring ID on your first visit. 540/582-6532; zionumc@historiczionumc.org.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road. The Rev. Paige Young will be guest speaker on Sunday. Weekly Family Bible Study and Youth Group returns at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, is looking for crafters and vendors for its fourth annual craft show. The show will be held March 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Carol Samuels at 540/371-5724 or visit bethelbaptistva.org.
Lord of the Harvest Ministries, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, has begun holding services on Sundays at 10 a.m. lordoftheharvest.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. The January/February art exhibit features Fredericksburg artists Ginny Martinez, Kathy Paz Craddock and Kay Roscoe. The opening reception will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., will celebrate the Lord’s Supper on Sunday at 11 a.m. newlife.live/king-george.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, will hold Epiphany service, followed by removal of the Chrismon Tree, on Monday at 7 p.m. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, is seeking a minister of music. Must have a heart for the ministry, strong leadership skills, and provide music for Sunday Morning Worship Services, 10:45 a.m., and all outside engagements. Salary negotiable. 804/443-5007.
Grass Roots Christian Fellowship, 17932 S. Fraley Blvd., Suite 104, Dumfries, has partnered with Arms Outstretched Ministry Inc. to serve an elegant meal and provisions of clothing, groceries and hygiene items to those in need. The meals are served on the second Saturday of the month from 5-7 p.m. 703/517-0200; armsoutstretchedministry@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.