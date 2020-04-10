FREDERICKSBURG
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has canceled all worship and Bible study until further notice. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., will close to the public until further notice. Services for Sunday will be broadcast at 10 a.m. To join the service by phone, call 605/313-5765 and use code 801854#; or visit the church’s Facebook page. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road is hosting an Online Meditation Room on Wednesdays through June 10 at 7 p.m. via Zoom at zoom.us/j/105814065. Enter the space using a computer, a tablet or a mobile device. 540/582-5033; christchurchspotsy.com/spirituality-center.
Land of Promise Church, 5924 Smith Station Road, will host a drive-in service on Sunday at 10 a.m., listen to the service on your car radio.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. Redeemer Lutheran Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, call 540/898-4748, visit embracedbyhim.org/school or send an email to preschool@embracedbyhim.org.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. View at sites.google.com/view/rlcfxbg. Prayer requests may be left on the prayer request link on the church’s Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.
Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road, has canceled all church activities. Refer to the church website for important information moving forward. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway will livestream its Sunday celebration service at 11 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, will have online worship services at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Watch the services live at facebook.com/Zion-United- Methodist-Church- 1560360934204010 or visit historiczionumc.org. 540/582-6532, zionumc@historiczionumc.org.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road. Sunday service will be conference call at 425/436-6350 and use code 245538. This Sunday, service will begin at 10 a.m.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. Worship service will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/752-4296.
Richland Baptist Church, 2482 Warrenton Road, will have a drive-in Easter service on Sunday at 10 a.m. Sit in your own car to socially distance while at the same time being present for live worship; listen to the service on your car’s FM radio or listen on Facebook on your phones as you sit in your cars with your windows up. The service will also be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. 540/752-9352; Richland@richlandbaptist.com; richlandbaptist.com.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8330 Fletchers Chapel Road, has canceled all worship and Bible study through April. Weekly sermons are taped and can be watched at fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org/news-and-notes. 540/775-7247; fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. Online Lent and Sunday services are available on the church’s Facebook page, on the left side under “videos,” and on the church website, select “Peace Online” on the top right side of the page and click on the date of the service. Peace Christian Preschool continues to register students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, visit peacekg.com and click on the preschool link at the top of the page, email peacechristianpreschool5590@gmail.com or call 540/775-PLAY. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 9425 Kings Highway, has canceled in-person worship services on Sunday; worship on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. trinitykg.org.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, has canceled all worship services for Sunday. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Third Mount Zion Baptist Church, 9132 Fredericksburg Turnpike, will not hold its regularly scheduled worship service Sunday. The church will live stream an inspirational message on the church’s Facebook page. For those without access to social media, call 302/202-1116 and use the passcode 281139. For more information, call 540/845-2690. 804/632-6039.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville. Online Easter Sunrise worship service will start at 6:20 a.m.; use conference call number or join Zoom meeting. Online Holy Communion service will follow. Call-in Bible study is available Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; free dial-in 302/202-1118 code 862090. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. Church Institute and the Women’s Auxiliary Semi-Annual Session have been canceled. 2019 Committees have been asked to serve once more. Women’s Auxiliary members who want to volunteer for the nominating, obituary and amenities committees or to serve as delegates for the Baptist General Convention, the Lott Carey Foreign Mission Convention or the Northern VA Baptist Association for the 2020 sessions should contact Sis. Charlotte A. Johnson at 540/987-3340, or Sis. Angela Brooks at 540/854-7442 or mrsawb@gmail.com, no later than April 15. The Women’s Auxiliary’s Prayer Luncheon will be rescheduled. Scholarship applications are available online at waylandblueridge.org. All applications are due May 1. wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, is seeking a minister of music. Must have a heart for the ministry, strong leadership skills, and provide music for Sunday morning worship services at 10:45 a.m., and all outside engagements. Salary negotiable. 804/443-5007.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. All services and scheduled activities have been canceled until further notice. Services can be live streamed on the Mt. Zion and Ken Gross Facebook pages. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.