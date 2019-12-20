FREDERICKSBURG
Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Augustine Ave. On Christmas Eve, a family worship service with a children’s program will be held at 5 p.m., and candlelight services with Holy Communion will be held at 7 and 9 p.m.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., will hold a praise and worship service on Christmas Day at 6 a.m. Watch Night service will begin at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.; the Rev. Aaron Dobynes Sr., pastor of Shiloh (Old Site) Baptist Church, will deliver the message, and Shiloh (New Site) Baptist Church will render songs of praise.
Northside Baptist Church, 445 Woodford St., will have its Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. 540/373-5449.
Riverside First Church of God, 3461 Fall Hill Ave., will host its community Christmas concert in the worship center today at 7 p.m.; cookies and milk or hot chocolate will be served in the fellowship hall at 6 p.m. Christmas worship services will be held Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m. 540/548-0715; rchurch.net.
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), 525 Princess Anne St., will host its free annual Community Christmas Day Dinner for senior citizens, homeless and homebound citizens from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome to dine at the church. Dinners will also be delivered within an 8-mile radius of the church. Make reservations for delivery by calling the church office or Carole Hamm at 540/710-3401, before 2 p.m. on Dec. 24. 540/371-1153.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Benchmark Baptist Fellowship, 10510 Benchmark Road, invites the community to join Christmas Night worship at 7 p.m. 540/373-9139. benchmarkbaptist.org; facebook.com/BenchmarkBaptist.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will host a tranquility break on Tuesday, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The peaceful hour will start with a half-hour of hosted meditation followed by a centering prayer and then a half-hour of quiet contemplation. Stay for all of it or just part of it. The church will host the second workshop in its Meditation Series on Jan. 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon in the ASH building on its campus. Exploration of meditation techniques continues with Bubble and 1000 Lotus Petal Meditation. Walking meditation will also be practiced; those with mobility issues will be offered an alternative form of meditation. To register for this free workshop, email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com or call 540/582-5033.
Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road, will host Gyro Fest on Jan. 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Athenian Danse Troupe performs at 12:30 p.m. Gyros, Greek fries and baklava available for purchase. $1 admission. fredgreek.org.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, will hold Christmas Eve services at 7 and 11 p.m. Christmas Day service will be held at 10 a.m. passthepeacechurch.org.
Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 11007 W. Catharpin Road, will host its candlelight carol service on Sunday at 7 p.m. 540/972-2012.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, will hold its Longest Night service on Sunday at 6 p.m. If you have suffered any type of loss, gather on this evening to declare that the darkness is illuminated by the light of Jesus Christ. On Christmas Eve, Interactive Family Worship will be held in the multipurpose room at 5:30 p.m.; in the sanctuary, Lessons & Carols is at 7 p.m., Bells, Communion & Candlelight is at 9 p.m., and Communion, Candlelight & Carols is at 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve service with Holy Communion will take place in the sanctuary on Dec. 31 at 11:30 p.m. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Sunday Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m. featuring the Rev. Pamela Mann as speaker. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533; or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will collect offerings during the month of December for the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions. A candlelight service will be held on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. Christmas Eve candlelight and communion service will be held at 5:30 p.m. 540/207-7587; hullsbaptist.org.
Lord of the Harvest Ministries, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, has begun holding services on Sundays at 10 a.m. lordoftheharvest.org.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, will host an evening of music from area churches on Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. to close out 2019 with love and appreciation to honor one of its beloved musicians for her years of service. 540/752-4296.
St. Matthias United Methodist Church, 426 Deacon Road, will hold its “Blue” Christmas service for those who are challenged by the holidays today at 3 p.m. The service of Lessons and Carols is Sunday at 11 a.m. A contemporary Christmas Eve eve service of carols, candles and Holy Communion is Monday at 7 p.m. Traditional Christmas Eve service of carols, candles and Holy Communion is Tuesday at 7 p.m. 540/373-8759. stmatthiasumc.org.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., will have its special Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. newlife.live/king-george.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, will hold its family friendly candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve; its Festival Traditional candlelight service is at 7:30 p.m. The Christmas Day service with Holy Communion will be held at 11 a.m. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
Salem Baptist Church, 12262 Salem Church Road, will have its annual Christmas Celebration on Sunday at the 11 a.m. service; the Drama Ministry and Praise Team will perform. Immediately following the morning service, an appreciation service will be held for the Rev. Leonard Bland and first lady Carolyn Bland. The annual Christmas dinner will be served in the dining hall. 540/775-2350.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Paul’s Road, will hold its Christingle or “Christ-Light” service, on Sunday at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve service will be held at 8 p.m. Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 9425 Kings Highway, will hold its Blue Christmas/Longest Night service on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The Festival of Lessons and Carols will be Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. trinitykg.org.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold a Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve Service will be held Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford. The Missionary Ministry will honor the seniors of the church with a dinner and gifts on Sunday after the 11 a.m. service. Family and Friends Day service will be Dec. 29 at 11 a.m.; all elected officers for 2020 will be installed. 540/373-0690.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 7187 Macedonia Road, Woodford. Christmas Eve service will be held 6-7 p.m. 804/633-6035; macedonia609@gmail.com.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, is seeking a minister of music. Must have a heart for the ministry, strong leadership skills, and provide music for Sunday Morning Worship Services, 10:45 a.m., and all outside engagements. Salary negotiable. 804/443-5007.
Grass Roots Christian Fellowship, 17932 S. Fraley Blvd., Suite 104, Dumfries, has partnered with Arms Outstretched Ministry Inc. to serve an elegant meal and provisions of clothing, groceries and hygiene items to those in need. The meals are served on the second Saturday of the month from 5-7 p.m. For more information, contact 703/517-0200; or armsoutstretchedministry@yahoo.com.
