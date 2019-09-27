FREDERICKSBURG
Kingdom Family Worship Center, 400 Bragg Hill Road, will celebrate 37 years of ministry in the Fredericksburg region. Throughout September it has honored its commitment to faith, family and community with guest speakers for weekly services. On Sunday, educators will be recognized. 540/371-3513.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., will celebrate its annual Women’s Day on Sunday during its 10 a.m. service. The theme is “We Are God’s Masterpiece!” The message will be delivered by the Rev. Patricia Coleman, and music will be provided by the Mount Zion Women’s Choir.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Benchmark Baptist Fellowship, 10510 Benchmark Road, is seeking someone who would like to use their piano playing talent to serve the Lord on Sunday mornings. If any questions, please call 540/373-9139. benchmarkbaptist.org; facebook.com/BenchmarkBaptist.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will host its annual car show Oct. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dash plaques for the first 100 cars; trophies awarded for Best Paint, Engine, Graphics and Rat Rods; top 50 awards and Best in Show. Register between 8:30 a.m. and noon. Registration fee is $20 to enter a vehicle. Awards at 2 p.m. Baked goods made by the Episcopal Church Women available for purchase. For more information, call Roger Williams at 540/785-4451 or 540/846-5192. The church is seeking a choir director. This is a part-time position to start immediately. For more information, visit christchurchspotsy.com.
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow, will not hold services on Sunday. Services will resume Oct. 6, with Sunday School at 9 a.m. and church service at 10 a.m.
Land of Promise Church, 5924 Smith Station Road, will host a Community Carnival today, from noon until 4 p.m., featuring games, prizes, vendors, food and fun. 540/891-1347; admin@landofpromise.org.
Mine Road Baptist Church, 11111 Post Oak Road, will host its 228 Homecoming Celebration on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. with guests Pastor Brent Vickery of Craigs Baptist Church and Amy Ladd and Friends from Mechanicsville. Lunch will be served after the service.
Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday. Amy Ladd and Friends will perform at 10 a.m., and the service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tom Thomas. The church will host a gospel sing on Oct. 13 at 5 p.m., featuring One Lane Bridge and Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Singers. 540/840-9982.
Spotsylvania Baptist Church, 9223 Spotsylvania Baptist Church Road, will host a benefit concert and homemade spaghetti dinner on Sunday at 6 p.m. The Acoustic Onion Band will perform. Admission is free, donations will be accepted. 540/940-3909; spotsylvaniabaptistchurch.com.
St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive. St. Faustina Conference of St. Vincent de Paul will host its annual craft show and bake sale in the parish center on Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit St. Faustina Conference. To rent a table, contact Betty Messink at 540/891-7402 or bettym91@verizon.net by Sunday.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. United Methodist Men will host its chicken barbecue dinner on Oct. 5, 4-7 p.m. Desserts will be available from the United Methodist Women Bake Sale. Eat in or take out. Roadside sale begins at 3 p.m. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Sunday Celebration Service will begin at 11 a.m. featuring guest speaker and musician, Nina Gibson. A snack and fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, will host a “Blessing of the Animals” on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. The free event will be presented at the Pavilion located in Merchants Square at Spotsylvania Courthouse. The church now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Bring ID on your first visit. 540/582-6532, zionumc@historiczionumc.org
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, will hold its 63rd Fall Fest on Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. Enjoy a huge flea market, delicious barbecue pork sandwiches and baked goods, book nook, toy room, treasures corner, craft room, clothes closet, face painting, historic church tours and more. PJ the Clown’s show is at 10 a.m., and the live auction is at 11 a.m. 540/659-4007.
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will celebrate 167 years at Homecoming on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Scott Covington will be guest speaker. A gospel sing featuring Heaven’s Anointed will take place at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary, following a luncheon in the annex. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, will host the Patawomeck Indian Tribe ninth annual Craft Show on Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafters are needed. All items must be handmade. Spaces are $25 or two for $40. Tables will be provided for $35 or two for $60. An application may be found at patawomeckindiantribeofvirginia.org.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, will hold Family and Friends Day on Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Ritta Armstead as guest minister. A light lunch will be served afterward.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, will host the ninth annual Go for Bo! 5K, 1-mile fun run and Tot Dash on Oct. 12. This fun family event supports the life-saving programs of Helping Children Worldwide’s Child Rescue Centre and Mercy Hospital in Bo, Sierra Leone, Africa. The Tot Dash begins at 7:50 a.m., followed by the 1-mile fun run at 8:05 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m. Register today: 5K, $25; 1-mile fun run, $10; Tot Dash is free. Dogs can run with their owners for $5. Technical race shirts for runners, post-race pancake breakfast, special activities for children and treats for pups are included. 540/628-7179; goforbo.org.
Ferry Farm Baptist Church, 1 Westmoreland Drive, will celebrate its 60th year with a Homecoming Weekend. Family Fun Day is today, 3-6 p.m., and features food, fun and games. Homecoming Worship Service will be held Sunday at 10 a.m.; the Rev. John Upton, Executive Director for the Baptist General Association of Virginia, is guest preacher. The church will formally bestow the Pastor Emeritus title upon the Rev. Duane DeHart who served as the Worship Arts/Music Pastor for 27 years. Dinner will be served at noon. A time to meet and greet with coffee is from 9-9:45 a.m. ferryfarmbc.org.
Hartwood Presbyterian Church, 50 Hartwood Church Road, will host “Hartwood Church Amidst War” Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring presentations by John Hennessy of the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, as well as tours by uniformed docents. Admission is free. Civil War-era refreshments and items will be available for purchase. Rain or shine. 540/752-4671.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. Items are being collected for Operation Christmas Child; visit the church website to view the list of requested items. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, will host its 19th annual Fall Festival today, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., featuring handmade crafts and bake sale, hayrides, demonstrations by the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia, and free kids games and pumpkin for kids 12 and younger. Proceeds benefit mission projects. Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Chicken All Girl Band will perform at 11 a.m.; the Virginia Gospel Singers will perform at 1 p.m. Smoked barbecue dinners with sides available for $10 per plate. Rain or shine. 540/370-4875 or 540/842-9431; newhopeva.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. Aviv Goldsmith will speak on aikido and peacemaking on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Jim Scott will perform on Oct. 6 at 2 p.m., featuring songs on themes of peace, justice and care for the earth. Suggested donation $15. The gallery will host “Nature’s Still Voice,” featuring guest artists Christine Long, James Hinz, Marsha Chaves and Nancy Wing; the opening reception will be held Oct. 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The show runs until Nov. 25. Long will teach the workshop “Drawing and Painting—An Easier Way” on Oct. 16, from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The cost is $35; call or text 540/287-7230 for registration.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Antioch Baptist Church, 11102 James Madison Parkway, will host a memorial service for Shirley Williams–Peyton today at 3 p.m. Light refreshments afterward. For more information, contact Mary E. Johnson 540/895-5232 or 540/775-7238.
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
CAROLINE COUNTY
County Line Baptist Church, 3461 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, will host a HOPE conference on Oct. 5, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The daylong conference is being presented and led by the Women’s Missionary Union of Virginia. Three primary topics will be explored to enable the church to minister to the needs of those affected by domestic violence, human trafficking and mental health issues. Registration is $5 and includes lunch. 804/448-2915.
Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, will observe Friends and Family Day on Sunday during its 11 a.m. service. After the morning service, there will be a presentation by the team members who went to Nairobi, Kenya, for the August mission trip sponsored by BGAV. The annual cookout will take place during the presentations. Deacons, Deaconesses and Trustees Annual Day will be observed Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. with special guests, the Rev. George W. Coghill Sr., and the Ebenezer Baptist Church family, Midland. Dinner will be served after the 11 a.m. service.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 7187 Macedonia Road, Woodford. Family and Friends Day is Oct. 6; the Rev. Carroll L. Jackson, pastor, will deliver the message at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served following the service. The Rev. Fred Sales, choir and congregation from Macedonia Baptist Church, Colonial Beach, will be the guests at 3 p.m. 804/633-6035; macedonia609@gmail.com.
Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 21795 Mattaponi Trail, Milford. Annual Youth Revival will be held, Monday and Tuesday. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., and the Revival Message is at 6:30 p.m. Guest speakers are Minister Joshua Griffin with Macedonia Baptist Church Youth Choir and Elder Karen Lewis with Hands of Glory from Mount Zion Baptist Church. 804/633-9728.
St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford, The Senior’s Ministry will take a day trip to Carter’s Mountain Orchard on Oct. 18; the cost is $24 per person for bus transportation. Call 804/633-7132 or 540/455-5993 for more information.
ORANGE COUNTY
New Hope Baptist Church, 32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run, will hold its annual Trunk or Treat and Chili Cookoff on Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. The event is free. 540/223-8935; info@newhopebapt.org.
Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery Association, 28123 Constitution Highway, Rhoadesville, will host a fundraiser for the perpetual care of the cemetery on Oct. 5. Lunch will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Following lunch, Ronnie Williams and The Carter Family Sound will perform in the sanctuary. The cost is $5 per person. 540/710-4339.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 23144 Maddens Tavern Road, Lignum, will host the Women’s Ministry One Day Seminar today, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme is Women of Royalty, and the colors are purple and silver. Keynote Speaker is Elder Darlene Moody, Word Alive International Church, Manassas. The Rev. Judith Moss, Immanuel Christian Ministries, Culpeper, and Evangelist Tracy Slaughter, Antioch Baptist Church, Madison, will also speak. Brunch is included. 540/399-1315.
Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, will co-host a community fall festival with Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department at its facilities at 29361 Eley’s Ford Road. The event will be held Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m., and feature a costume contest, moon bounce and hayrides. Hot dogs, homemade soups, chili and chips provided. 540/399-1248; obcrichardsville@gmail.com.
Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road, will hold its prayer and healing service today at 6 p.m.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., will hold its annual Blessing of the Animals on Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. on the church lawn, rain or shine. Pets will receive special blessings and healing prayers. Treats will be provided following the service. All animals must be properly restrained. Bring a bag for accident cleanup. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, will host the Anniversary Celebration of the Rev. Ludwell and Sister Evelyn Brown with the Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Haywood, on Oct. 12 at 2:45 p.m. Musical guests will be Bro. Burkett Lyburn and the All Together Gospel Singers. There is no entrance fee, however, an RSVP is requested by Oct. 6. Dinner will be served and a free will offering lifted. Send an RSVP that includes the names of the persons who will attend to mlindafisher@gmail.com or call 540/661-2013 or 540/424-2011. waylandblueridge.org.
REGIONAL
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3207 Quarter Hill Road, Supply. The Anointed Ones Choir will celebrate its anniversary today at 3 p.m. Special guests include Walter Baker & Prosperity, L.G. Bland Mass Choir, Antioch Baptist Church Choir, and Burkett Lyburn with The All Together Gospel Singers. 804/443-4168; ebenezerbaptch.org.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. The United Methodist Men BBQ & Bluegrass, featuring Naked Mountain Boys, is Oct. 5, 4-7 p.m. A pork sandwich is available for $6, the sandwich and fixins’ is $9, and a pork platter is $13. Harvest Moon Family Fun Night is Oct. 19, 5:30-8 p.m., and will feature free pizza, food, games and candy for the whole family. Trunk or Treat in the church parking lot and wear your costume if you wish. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 2054 W. Hoover Road, Haywood, will celebrate the anniversary of the Rev. Ludwell and Sister Evelyn Brown at The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, on Oct. 12 at 2:45 p.m. Musical guests will be Bro. Burkett Lyburn and the All Together Gospel Singers. There is no entrance fee, however, an RSVP is requested by Oct. 6. Dinner will be served and a free will offering lifted. Send an RSVP that includes the names of the persons who will attend to mlindafisher@gmail.com; or call 540/661-2013 or 540/424-2011.
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 217 Mount Pisgah Church Drive, Tanners, will celebrate its 140th anniversary on Oct. 13. Guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service is the Rev. French Bryant of Threshing Floor Deliverance Baptist Church, Bowie, Md. Guest preacher for the 3 p.m. service is the Rev. Dwayne Robinson of Mount Olive Baptist Church, White Shop. Lunch will be served following morning service. 540/672-9065.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Rev. Alfred Jones Jr., and first lady Goldie Jones on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.