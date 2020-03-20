FREDERICKSBURG
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), 525 Princess Anne St., has suspended all activities. 540/371-1153.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., will close to the public until further notice. Services for the next two Sundays will be broadcast at 10 a.m. To join the service by phone, call 605/313-5765 and use code 801854#; or visit the church’s Facebook page. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 4700 Massaponax Church Road, has suspended all church activities. Sunday worship will be streamed from its Facebook page. 540/898-5190.
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow, will not have services on Sunday, and there will be no Bible study on Wednesday. 540/895-5052.
Massaponax Baptist Church, 5101 Massaponax Church Road, has canceled all services through March 25. 540/898-0021.
Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road, has canceled all activities through March 29. 540/548-2665.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. Redeemer Lutheran Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, call 540/898-4748, visit embracedbyhim.org/school or email preschool@embracedbyhim.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, will have online worship services at 11 a.m. on Sunday and March 29. Watch the services live at facebook.com/Zion-United-Methodist-Church -1560360934204010 or visit historiczionumc.org. 540/582-6532, zionumc@historiczionumc.org.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road. All activities have been canceled through March 28. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road. Sunday services are canceled until April 5. Wednesday Bible study is canceled until further notice. The Men’s Day program on March 29 has also been canceled.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, has canceled all gatherings larger than two people until the governor lifts the state of emergency. Sunday’s service will be conducted via Zoom. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, has canceled all services and activities. Peace Christian Preschool continues to register students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, go to peacekg.com and click on the preschool link at the top of the page, send an email to peacechristianpreschool5590@gmail.com, or call 540/775-PLAY. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, will not have worship service on Sunday; also Spring Revival scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday has been canceled.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 9425 Kings Highway, has canceled in-person worship services on Sunday and March 29. trinitykg.org.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, has canceled the 11 a.m. worship service for Sunday. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford, will host a gospel sing on Sunday at 6 p.m., featuring Sonrise and Justified. 804/448-3166; facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch.
Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 21795 Mattaponi Trail, Milford. Chili Night Out has been canceled. 804/633-9728.
St. Asaph’s Episcopal Church, 130 S. Main St., Bowling Green, will host its annual Shrimp & Oyster Roast fundraiser in its pavilion on April 4, 4–7 p.m. All-you-can-eat fried, roasted and raw oysters, steamed shrimp, hot dogs, slaw, hush puppies and pork rinds served until 6 p.m. Adults are $45 in advance, or $50 at the door; kids 12 and younger eat free with a paying adult. Proceeds will benefit Camp Brandon, a weekend bereavement day camp for teens, ages 13–18. For tickets and information, call 804/513-3330 or 804/633-6690.
St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford. The Senior’s Ministry will travel to see “Queen Esther” at the Sight & Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pa., on May 5. The cost is $132 per person. Contact LaVarro Minor for more detailed information at 804/633-7132, if you are interested.
St. Stephen’s Baptist Church, 29436 Sparta Road, Milford, will observe its annual Deacon–Deaconess Day on March 29 at 1 p.m.; the theme will be “Celebrating the Seasons.” A light lunch will be served at noon.
Third Mount Zion Baptist Church, 9132 Fredericksburg Turnpike, will not hold its regular worship service Sunday. The church will livestream an inspirational message on the church’s Facebook page. For those without access to social media, call 302/202-1116 and use the passcode 281139. For more information, call 540/845-2690.
ORANGE COUNTYMount Zion Baptist Church, 4288 Governor Almond Road, Locust Grove, has canceled its annual Missionary Day that was scheduled for Sunday. 540/854-5575.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30–8 p.m., discussing the Gospel of Mark. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Jeffersonton United Methodist Church, 5085 Jeffersonton Road, Jeffersonton, will host a Spring Bazaar on April 25 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., featuring yard sale items, crafts, baked goods and plants at the Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road. Proceeds benefit the center and the church. Tables for rent available inside for $20 and outdoor spaces for rent for $10. Contact Ann at 540/522-9466 or Vicki at 540/812-4114 to reserve a spot.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. The quarterly meeting scheduled for today has been postponed. The one-day session has been rescheduled for April 18 at 10 a.m. Member church pastors and delegates are requested to be present and other members are encouraged to attend. Contact Cheryl Lightfoot at 540/825-3938 or czlight@yahoo.com; or wayland_blueridge@usa.com with questions or concerns. wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, is seeking a minister of music. Must have a heart for the ministry, strong leadership skills, and provide music for Sunday morning worship services, 10:45 a.m., and all outside engagements. Salary negotiable. 804/443-5007.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, will host its annual Easter egg hunt on April 4, noon to 3 p.m. Hunt for 1,000 eggs and enjoy lunch, egg decorating, crafts, games and more. Bring your Easter baskets or bags; festivities are free. Preschool through senior citizen, all are welcome. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com; graceumchartwood.net.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. All services and scheduled activities have been canceled until further notice. Services can be live streamed on the Mt. Zion and Ken Gross Facebook pages. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
St. Jude Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Highway, Mineral, has canceled its remaining fish fry dinners. 540/894-4266.
