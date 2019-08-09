FREDERICKSBURG
Kingdom Family Worship Center, 400 Bragg Hill Road, will host its Community Day Celebration on Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with free food, fun, fellowship, music, entertainment, activities, and health and information tables. 540/371-3513.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow, will hold its Homecoming Morning Service on Sunday at noon; the Rev. Curtis Alston from Good Shepherd Ministries, Capitol Heights, Md., will deliver the message. Homecoming afternoon service is at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Aaron L. Dobynes Sr. from Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), Fredericksburg. Revival will be held Tuesday through Thursday at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Dominic Green, the Rev. Joseph Moore and the Rev. Charles W. Wormley Sr.
Land of Promise Church, 5924 Smith Station Road, will host a Community Carnival on Sept. 28, from noon until 4 p.m., with games, prizes, vendors, food and fun. 540/891-1347; admin@landofpromise.org.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, will be on a summer schedule through Sept. 8. One service will be held at 10 a.m. each Sunday. passthepeacechurch.org.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. The church is registering students for its 2019–2020 preschool program. The preschool offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information, visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool.” More information is also available by email at preschool@embracedbyhim.org or 540/898-4748.
Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 11007 W. Catharpin Road, will hold its annual Homecoming Celebration on Sunday. Special music will be provided by True Spirit Gospel Band beginning at 10 a.m., followed by the 11 a.m. worship service and dinner on the grounds. 540/972-2012.
St. Jude Catholic Church, 9600 Caritas St., will host its End of Summer Dinner Extravaganza at St. Michael the Archangel High School, 6301 Campus Drive, on Aug. 30, 6-9 p.m. Dinner features prime rib from a carving station, Salmon Palestine, a chocolate mousse filling cake and a specialty chocolate chip cookie from the Bella Café. Entertainment will be provided by The Acoustic Onion and an 18-time amateur national dance champion duo. Reservations are $60 or $200 for a family of 4 or 5; visit membership.faithdirect.net/events/details/3236. Contact Roman Marciniak Jr., at romanjjr@verizon.net with any questions.
Sylvannah Baptist Church, 8400 Courthouse Road, will celebrate its 152nd annual Homecoming and Revival on Aug. 18, beginning at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dennis A. Woodard. Dinner will follow. Revival services will begin at 3 p.m., with Pastor Anthony Parrish of Shiloh (New Site) Baptist Church, Fredericksburg, as the guest speaker. Revival will continue Aug. 20–22 with praise and worship at 7:30 p.m. and the revival message at 8 p.m. Revivalists include the Rev. Rodney Jones of Second New Hope Baptist Church, accompanied by the Brotherhood Community Chorale; the Rev. Dwight Hargrove, pastor of Zion Hill Baptist Church; and the Rev. Gilbert Garcia, pastor of Mount Tabor Baptist Church, on Thursday evening when The Lord’s Supper will be observed. 540/582-5826.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, will hold a community awareness event at the Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road, on Aug. 17 from 2-4 p.m., with outdoor games, food and antique cars. Wednesday Prayer Service will be in the Sanctuary on Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 6823 Partlow Road, Snell, will celebrate Homecoming on Aug. 18. At 10 a.m. Jeff Stone and the Virginia Gospel Singers will provide special music; the 11 a.m. service will feature the Rev. Doyle Williamson of Fredericktown, Mo. Lunch will be served at noon. Revival will be held Aug. 18-21 at 7:30 p.m., with the Rev. Williamson and special music by the Travelers Rest choir, Justified, One Lane Bridge and Bobby Pendleton. 540/538-8900.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. On Sunday, Adult Spiritual Education begins at 10 a.m. The Rev. Sarah Phillips of Unity of Frederick will speak at the Sunday Celebration Service that begins at 11 a.m. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, now has a gently-used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. 540/582-6532.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533; or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will launch its Family Ministry Nights at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 21. Bible studies for adults, youth and children will be held, and the nursery will be available. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road, will sponsor Upward flag football and cheer for children grades K-8 this year. Register on the church website; evaluations will be at church on Aug. 17 between 8 a.m. and noon. Teams will be made from the evaluations. Children are encouraged to bring their backpacks to church Sunday for a blessing during the service. The Fall Family kickoff will be held after church Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. The annual Family and Friends Day celebration will be Aug. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. 540/752-4296.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 1855 Garrisonville Road, will have Homecoming Service on Sunday at 3 p.m.; guest preacher will be the Rev. Joshua Cole, Union Belle Baptist Church. Dinner will follow morning service, from 1 to 2:45 p.m.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Antioch Baptist Church, 11102 James Madison Parkway, will hold its annual revival services Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m. Revivalists include the Rev. Carl Pollard, associate minister at Mount Zion Baptist Church; the Rev. Arthur J. Washington Jr., pastor of Good Hope Baptist Church; and the Rev. Albert H. Brown, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church. The church’s Homecoming and Rally Day will be held Aug. 18 at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Charles W. Wormley, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church as guest speaker. 540/775-4628; theabckg@gmail.com.
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, Summer hours: Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10 a.m.; Holy Communion Service, first Sundays; and Nursing Home Outreach, fifth Sundays at 2 p.m.
Mount Bethel Christian Retreat Center, 17420 Mt. Bethel Lane, will host the Jazz in the Country Music Festival on Aug. 24 at 1 p.m., featuring Cindy Bradley, Energico Jazz, Merlon Devine, 4 the Road Band, and Chelsey Green & The Green Project. Comedian Sean Sarvis hosts. Tickets are $65-$85; $25 for after-party with the performers. jazzinthecountry.com.
Round Hill Baptist Church, 16519 Round Hill Road, will host 2003 National Hammered Dulcimer champion Joshua Messick in a free concert Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. for the church’s Homecoming. 540/775-5583; roundhillbaptist.com.
Salem Baptist Church, 12262 Salem Church Road, will begin Revival services on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Lee Earl and congregation from Mount Salvation Baptist Church, Arlington. Dinner will be served following the morning service. Revival continues Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday feature the Rev. Tyree Smith and singing groups Judah Gathering of Salem and The Royal Gospel Singers, Shiloh Baptist Church, Lerty. Wednesday through Friday features the Rev. Darius E. Beechum, Brown Grove Baptist Church, Ashland, and singing groups from Brown Grove Baptist Church, Men’s Chorus of Salem and the L.G. Bland Mass Chorus of Salem. 540/775-2350.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Paul’s Road, will present “An Evening with Beethoven,” a scholarship concert by Grace Cumbee, who will enter Wheaton’s Conservatory of Music. The concert will be held Friday at 7 p.m. A reception follows.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road. Homecoming and Revival will be held Sunday through Friday. Bishop Anthony Jones Sr., will preach at the Sunday morning service at 11:15 a.m, with lunch immediately following. The Rev. Gregory Fisher, pastor of Mount Hermon Baptist Church, Richmond, will be the guest preacher at 3 p.m.; he will be accompanied by his choir and congregation. Weekly service will begin each day at 7:30 p.m. Guest preacher will be the Rev. A. Lincoln James, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, Richmond. Area choirs will render the music.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold its morning worship service at 8 a.m. on Aug. 18. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Jerusalem Baptist Church, 21180 Bagby Road, Sparta, will hold its annual Homecoming service on Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. Pastor Jared S. Beasley will deliver the message; lunch will be served after the service. The Rev. Leonard Bland and the Salem Baptist Church, King George, will be the guests at the 3 p.m. worship service. 804/633-9222.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 7187 Macedonia Road, Woodford, will celebrate its 144th Homecoming and Revival Service on Sunday at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Carroll L. Jackson. Deacon George Williams, Deacon Vincent Brown, Deaconess Carrie Baker, Deaconess Cordella Walker, Deaconess Deloris Coleman, Trustee Eugene Frye and Trustee Herman Lewis will be honored with emeritus status. Dinner will be served following the morning service; there will not be a 3 p.m. service. Revival continues Monday through Wednesday with the Rev. Donte’ Jackson and choir of Jerusalem Baptist Church, Doswell; the Rev. Richard Wanzala, Gospel Lighthouse Church, Kenya, Africa, and Mount Zion Baptist Church Men’s Chorus; and the Rev. Robert Brooks and choir of People’s Union Baptist Church, King George. 804/633-6035; macedonia609@gmail.com.
Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 21795 Mattaponi Trail, Milford, will celebrate Homecoming and Revival on Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m., with Pastor Gilbert Garcia delivering the message. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m. At 3 p.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. Dennis Woodard Sr., pastor of Sylvannah Baptist Church, Spotsylvania. Revival continues Monday through Wednesday with praise and worship at 7:30 p.m. and the revival message at 8 p.m. Revivalists include the Rev. Kenneth Grasty, pastor of Zion Grove Baptist Church, the Rev. Curtis Harris Jr., pastor of First Mount Calvary Baptist Church and the Rev. Russell Brown, pastor of Good Hope Baptist Church. Each guest will be accompanied by his ushers and choir. 804/633-9728.
St. Stephen’s Baptist Church, 29436 Sparta Road, Milford, will observe its annual homecoming on Sunday at 11 a.m.; the Rev. Michael L. Ferguson will bring the message, music will be rendered by the SSBC choir, and scholarships will be presented. Dinner will be served after the morning service. The afternoon service will start at 2 p.m. with prayer and praise; the Rev. Joy Taylor, associate minister of First Union Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, will speak, and music will be rendered by the Voices of Inspiration. On Friday at 7 p.m., the drama ministry of Jerusalem Baptist Church, Doswell, will present “A Change is Coming.”
ORANGE COUNTY
Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4189 Pilgrim Church Road, Locust Grove, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Kenneth Pitts, Beulah Baptist Church, Rixeyville. Dinner will be served after the morning worship service. Revival will continue Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Revivalists include the Rev. Douglas Greene, Ebenzer Baptist Church, Lignum; the Rev. Ada Summers, Mount Zion Baptist Church, Criggersville; and the Rev. Derrick Mathis, St. Stevens Baptist Church, Stevensburg.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will host revival on Wednesday nights in August, starting at 7:30 p.m. The Rev. John Saunders, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Orange, is the revivalist on Wednesday. For more information, contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at bbc9297@gmail.com or 540/937-5563. There will be no call-in Bible study until September.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Park at 120 N. Commerce St. Sunday school for all ages begins Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. Register online. Childcare will be available each Sunday between 9 a.m. and noon. 540/825-8786; ststephensculpeper.net; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
REGIONAL
The 10th annual community tent revival, Unity in the Community, will be held Aug. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at 17901 Dumfries Shopping Plaza, Dumfries. Activities will include food and drinks, face painting, music, praise dancing, mimes, games and prizes and the Word of God. School supplies will also be available. The rain date is Aug. 24.
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Come as you are, and bring the children for First Day School. Open to all. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. The church will host AugustFest and its back to school giveaway today, 8 a.m.-noon, featuring free school supplies, household items, kids’ shoes and clothing, food and fun. Children must accompany parents. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.