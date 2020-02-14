FREDERICKSBURG
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), 525 Princess Anne St. The Minister’s Wives and Minister’s Widows Alliance of Fredericksburg and Vicinity will host a Black History Gospel Celebration on Monday at 7 p.m. Shiloh Baptist Church New Site Men’s Chorus, Second New Hope Baptist Church Combined Choir, Beulah Baptist Church Praise Dancers and Sister Esther Merriweather will participate. The church will have its Black History Month program Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. The theme is “African Americans and the Vote.” The keynote speaker will be attorney at law Mitchell Brown. A soul food dinner will be provided immediately following the program. The free event is sponsored by the Christian Education Ministry. 540/371-1153.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., will feature the Volunteer Community Mass Choir in concert today at 3 p.m. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. The St. George Chamber Orchestra will perform a free concert Sunday at 3 p.m.; donations accepted. The church will host the Rev. Lisle Garrity Feb. 28 through March 1 for its Lenten Weekend program, “The Spirituality of Creativity and Play.” On Feb. 28, a potluck meal at 6 p.m. will be followed by an interactive presentation at 7 p.m. on the role of creativity and play for living a wholehearted life. On Feb. 29 a presentation on faith and the creative process is at 2 p.m. On March 1, live paint during the 9 and 11:15 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. worship services; a forum presentation about why art matters to the church is at 10 a.m. Participants may attend any or all of the sessions. $25 recommended donation for the weekend; Sunday morning program is free. Childcare available upon request. Registration encouraged. Complete schedule available at stgeorgesepiscopal.net/lenten-weekend-2020. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 4700 Massaponax Church Road. Minister Everette Cadden will preach his initial sermon Sunday during the 11 a.m. service. 540/898-5190.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will present the Loving Kindness Workshop today, 10 a.m. to noon, at the ASH building on its campus. This third offering in its meditation workshop series gives proven and scientifically backed ways to increase feelings of joy, contentment, confidence and hope; reduce the frequency of migraines; lessen chronic pain; and increase capacity for compassion. The workshop is free. For reservations, email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com or call 540/582-5033. christchurchspotsy.com.
Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road, will hold a Sweetheart Dinner today from 4-7 p.m. The menu includes Marsala chicken, mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus, a chocolate fountain and beverage. $13 single adults, $25 couples, children under 10 are $8. Reservations may be made by calling 540/840-9982.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. Redeemer Lutheran Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. 540/898-4748; embracedbyhim.org/school; preschool@embracedbyhim.org.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, will hold a community breakfast today, 8-10 a.m., in the Fellowship Hall. Breakfast is 99 cents. A Shrove Tuesday pancake supper will be held Feb. 25 in the multipurpose room from 5-7 p.m.; pancakes are provided courtesy of the United Methodist Men. Ash Wednesday services will be held Feb. 26 at noon and 7 p.m. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Adult Spiritual Education starts at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday Celebration Service at 11 a.m., featuring Dana Agnellini as speaker and musician. Fellowship time will follow. The annual meeting will start at 12:30 p.m. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will recognize the 2019 Women’s Missionary Union’s activities at its annual “Focus on WMU” during worship service on Sunday. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Little Forest Baptist Church, 54 Little Forest Church Road, will hold a special Black History Month program on Sunday at the 11 a.m. service. The Rev. Joshua Cole will bring the message. Wear black history attire. 540/659-2449.
Lord of the Harvest Ministries, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, has begun holding services on Sundays at 10 a.m. lordoftheharvest.org.
Touch of Life Ministry will host a men’s prayer group fellowship Thursdays at 7 p.m. at JazCutz barbershop, 2769 Jefferson Davis Highway, Suite 105.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. Wayland Marks will present “Medical Care As We Approach Death” on Sunday from 2–4 p.m. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, will hold its annual Chili Cook-Off today from 4:30-6 p.m. One ticket is $1, or six tickets for $5. A bowl of chili is five tickets; a sample of chili and most desserts, sides and drinks are one ticket. Proceeds to benefit Vacation Bible School and ministries of Peace. Peace Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, visit peacekg.com and click on the preschool link at the top of the page; send an email to peacechristianpreschool5590@gmail.com; or call 540/775-PLAY.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, will host the Mars Hill youth program, a free youth event for ages 12 and older, Feb. 29, 5-9 p.m. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. The evening includes a Christian concert, free dinner, games, youth presentations and message, all with a Bible theme. Redeemer Church Band, Jesus Gang and Mars Hill Band will perform; guest speaker is Jacob Yee. marshillacts17.org.
Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, will have a gospel sing today, 6-8:30 p.m., featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Rapidan Ridge. A love offering is collected for the bands, and light refreshments available for purchase. 540/710-3831.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold its annual Black History Month program Feb. 23, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The guest speaker will be Trustee Vernell Frenzley; Alanna Gray will present a musical skit. A soul food luncheon will follow the service. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 7187 Macedonia Road, Woodford, will hold its Brotherhood Annual Day on Feb. 23, during the 11 a.m. service. The Rev. William Fortune will deliver the message. Dinner will be served afterward. 804/633-6035; macedonia609@gmail.com.
Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford, will host a benefit gospel sing Sunday at 6 p.m., featuring Richard and Ramona Morris with Jerusalem Ridge. A dessert fellowship will follow. A love offering will be taken for the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, a branch of the North American Mission Board. 540/373-6862; office@roundoakchurch.com; roundoakchurch.org.
St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford. The Senior’s Ministry will travel to see “Queen Esther” at the Sight & Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pa., on May 5. The cost is $132 per person. Contact LaVarro Minor for more detailed information at 804/633-7132, if you are interested.
Zion Grove Baptist Church, 9450 Fredericksburg Turnpike, Woodford, will celebrate its annual Usher’s Day on Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Sharon Roberts and the St. Thomas Baptist Church family. 804/633-9370.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will host a Black History Month program Feb. 23. The Youth Ministry will present the “Hold My Mule” skit after the morning worship service at 11 a.m. Dress attire for the day will be ’60s fashion and dashikis. Guest preacher for the 3 p.m. Black History Month program will be the Rev. Harrison Williams, Shiloh Baptist Church, Standardsville. Dinner will be served after morning worship. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30–8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Jeffersonton United Methodist Church, 5085 Jeffersonton Road, Jeffersonton, will host a Spring Bazaar on April 25 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., featuring yard sale items, crafts, baked goods and plants at the Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road. Proceeds benefit the center and the church. Tables for rent are $20 (inside) and $10 (outside). Contact Ann at 540/522-9466 or Vicki at 540/812-4114 to reserve a spot.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., will host its annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper on Feb. 25 between 5-7 p.m. $5 per person, $20 for a family of four or more. Proceeds will benefit the Culpeper Young Life Ministry. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. The 43rd annual Black History Month Celebration sponsored by the Women’s Auxiliary will be held Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. The Spiritual Harmonizers will be the special musical guests. The celebration is a fundraiser for Missions and Scholarships. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. Student tickets, including college students with ID, are $1 at the door. For ticket information, contact Nan Butler Roberts at nb_roberts@msn.com or 540/661-2013. wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, is seeking a minister of music. Must have a heart for the ministry, strong leadership skills, and provide music for Sunday Morning Worship Services, 10:45 a.m., and all outside engagements. Salary negotiable. 804/443-5007.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, will host “Financial Freedom: Stop Surviving, Start Thriving,” March 5 through April 9. The family financial class will be held Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the Grace Community Center. Family registration is $30 credit, or $25 cash or check. Space is limited. Register at 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com; or graceumchartwood.net.
Grass Roots Christian Fellowship, 17932 S. Fraley Blvd., Suite 104, Dumfries, has partnered with Arms Outstretched Ministry Inc. to serve a meal and provisions of clothing, groceries and hygiene items to those in need. The meals are served on the second Saturday of the month from 5-7 p.m. 703/517-0200; armsoutstretchedministry@yahoo.com.
