FREDERICKSBURG
Riverside First Church of God, 3461 Fall Hill Ave., will offer free classes on communication for married and engaged couples. Sessions will be held from 5:30–6:45 p.m. Sundays from July 7 to Aug. 4. Each couple must purchase and read the first three chapters of “Love Talk: Speak Each Other’s Language Like You Never Have Before” by Drs. Les and Leslie Parrott by Sunday and plan to participate in the five classes. RSVP to office@rchurch.net or 540/548-0715.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Chancellor Christian Church, 11409 Brock Road, will host Vacation Bible School on July 8-12, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for ages 4 through fifth grade. Call 540/786-4025 to register or visit chancellorchristian.org.
Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road, will hold a gospel sing on June 29 at 6 p.m. featuring the Virginia Gospel Singers. Admission is free. Food will be available in the church annex. 540/898-6430.
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow. The Rev. Stevenson L. Reed, pastor elect, will preach Sunday at 10 a.m. Vacation Bible School will be held Monday through Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, will host its Summer Bash for children in grades K-5 on Wednesday, from 6:30–7:30 p.m. The evening will include fun games, snacks and a lesson. It will also meet on July 10 and July 24. 540/786-7500; goshenbaptistchurch.net.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. The church has begun registering students for its 2019-2020 preschool program. The preschool offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information, visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool.” More information is also available by email at preschool@embracedbyhim.org or 540/898-4748.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. Roarrrrrr! Vacation Bible School will be held Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-noon. Register at vbspro.events/p/events/roar2019tumcvbs. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. On Sunday, Adult Spiritual Education starts at 10 a.m., featuring “Lessons In Truth: Twelve Lessons in Practical Christianity” by H. Emily Cady. Sunday Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m.; Dana Agnellini, will be the guest speaker and musician. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. 540/582-6532.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road. The Rev. Paige Young and Pastor Gil Diokno will be guest speakers at 11 a.m. Sunday and June 30, respectively. The church will co-host VBS with Richland Baptist Church at Richland, 2482 Warrenton Road, July 15-19, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Children ages 3 1/2 through fifth grade are invited for an amazing animal adventure. Check out the VBS page and pre-register at Berea-Baptist.org. 540/752-4406.
Bible Way Christian Church, located at H.H. Poole Middle School, 800 Eustace Road, will celebrate its second pastor and church anniversary on Sunday at 10 a.m. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Roy Thomas of Woodbridge. Lunch will be served immediately following the morning service. 540/446-5018; biblewaystafford.org.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. The choir will perform this year’s 10th annual Patriotic Cantata on June 29 at 7 p.m. and June 30 at 4 p.m. Donations will be taken for Homes for Our Troops. Refreshments follow each performance. VBS will be held July 7-11, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.; a light meal will be provided Sunday through Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Mount Hope Baptist Church, 1653 Brooke Road, will celebrate Family and Friends Day on Sunday at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be the Rev. James Jackson, pastor of New Journey Baptist Church. He will be accompanied by his officers, ushers, choir and congregation. Lunch will be served prior to the evening service, approximately at 1:30 p.m. 540/659-4219; mounthopebaptistchurchstafford.org.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. On Sunday, Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m., followed by a devotional morning service at 10:45 a.m. for the Rev. Dr. Eric S. Shaw’s second anniversary with the church. The Rev. Tommy Drayton, pastor emeritus of Union Baptist Church, Charles City, will preach. The Mount Olive Male Chorus will render the music. An anniversary luncheon will follow. 540/752-4296.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 1855 Garrisonville Road, will have Missionary Day Service on Sunday at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Joshua Cole from Union Belle Baptist Church. Dinner will be provided following the morning service, from 1–2:45 p.m.
Summit Presbyterian Church, 256 Shelton Shop Road, will host ROAR! Life is Wild Vacation Bible School on Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon, for age 3 and potty trained through age 12. The science tent is back, as well as songs, Bible stories, crafts, snacks and Mr. Lion. Register at summitstafford.com/vacation-bible-school.
Union Bell Baptist Church, 407 Hollywood Farm Road, will observe Officers Day on Sunday at 3 p.m., with Bishop Anthony Jones, pastor of St. Stephens Baptist Church. He will be accompanied by his church officers, congregation, choir and ushers. 540/373-3473; unionbell.org; general@unionbell.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. “The Portrait: Elegance and Expression” is on display through June. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. Due to the July 4 holiday, the Sheep’s Pen will only be open the third Friday in July, from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230.
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, will host Vacation Bible School on Wednesday and Thursday, from 6–8:30 p.m. There will be food, fun and learning for all ages.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, will host a Movie Night showing “Space Buddies” on Sunday at 3 p.m. Popcorn, popsicles and more will be available; free for all ages. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
CAROLINE COUNTY
County Line Baptist Church, 3461 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, will present a patriotic musical, “I Love This Land,” on June 29 at 5 p.m. All branches of the armed forces will be recognized. 804/448-2915.
Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford, will hold a gospel sing on Sunday at 6 p.m., featuring Old Time Way and The Virginia Gospel Singers. facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch. 804/448-3166.
Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford. Deliverance will have its annual day on Sunday at 3 p.m., with a program of singing, signing, miming and comedy. Dinner will be served after the morning service, around 1:30 p.m. 540/373-0690.
St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford. The Women’s Club ministry will celebrate its 41st anniversary on Sunday at 10 a.m. Special recognition will be given to women going through women-type cancers. 804/633-7183.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will celebrate Missionary Day on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Judith Moss, Immanuel Christian Ministries. Dinner will be served following the morning message delivered by Pastor Pitts at 11 a.m. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; or bbc9297@gmail.com.
Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road. A Prayer and Healing Service will be held today at 6 p.m., featuring special prayers for healing with laying-on-of-hands and anointing with oil.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., will host summer music camp, “Sharing Jesus Through Music Around the World,” July 29 to Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon for age 3 to rising ninth-graders. There will also be several talks about missions for adults to attend. Registration forms are available at ststephensculpeper.net. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, will host Family Life’s “Art of Parenting” series for eight consecutive Sunday evenings, July 7 to Aug. 25, from 6–8 p.m. This small group, video-driven series is designed to help parents raise their children from a biblical foundation. Participation is limited to the first 10 couples or single parents registering. For more information or to register, call 540/399-1066 or email stevensburgbaptist@gmail.com.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. The 130th Annual Session will be celebrated beginning July 13 at the WBRBA Center. Sponsorships and ads available for businesses, nonprofits, individuals and community organizations. Contact 540/661-2013 or nb_roberts@msn.com for more information. waylandblueridge.org.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Macedonia Baptist Church, 1081 Macedonia Lane, will host its 115th church anniversary/rally on Sunday. The 11 a.m. worship service will be preached by pastor Fred Sales, followed by a fellowship dinner. The Rev. Dr. Carl M. Johnson of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Alexandria, his choir, ushers and congregation will be the guests at the 3 p.m. service. 804/224-1500.
REGIONAL
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, will host a free Vacation Bible School, July 8-12, at 6:30 pm. “To Mars and Beyond” is for ages preschool through fifth grade. Participants will also work on a special mission project and respond to a call for action for “Blessing in a Backpack,” which helps feed hungry children locally, with food bags being distributed weekly. To register your child or volunteer, visit tmab.cokesburyvbs.com/GraceUnitedMethodistChurchHartwood; or graceumchartwood.net; or call the church office. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. The Men in Black “Trusting in God” event will be held June 30 at 3 p.m. Men are asked to wear black suits and bow ties and to march with a $10 donation. Special musical guest is Faithful Connection. The church’s annual community golf outing is July 27 at Forest Green Golf Course, 4500 Poa Annua Lane. Registration is at 7:30 a.m.; shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $100 per golfer and includes range balls, 18 holes of golf, riding cart, lunch and a chance to win various prizes. For more information contact Deacon Stan Wooten at 540/659-2526, Deacon Billie Keeler at 703/402-1554 or Deacon Willie Randle at 703/945-9271. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.