FREDERICKSBURG
House of Victory Fredericksburg, James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave., will host Family & Friends Day on Sunday. A block party will follow the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Activities include a car show, fish fry, adults and kids games, GameTruck and music.
Kingdom Family Worship Center, 400 Bragg Hill Road, will celebrate 37 years of ministry in the Fredericksburg region. Throughout September it will honor its commitment to faith, family and community with guest speakers for weekly services on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., in addition to Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. On Sunday, first responders will be recognized. 540/371-3513.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., will celebrate its 115th church anniversary and homecoming on Sept. 22. Pastor Carl A. Butler will deliver the message during the 11 a.m. anniversary service. The Rev. Raleigh Harris, pastor, Jericho Baptist Church, Ruther Glen, accompanied by his choir and congregation, will be the guest preacher for the 3 p.m. homecoming service. Dinner will be served following the morning service. Revival services will be held Sept. 24-26, with praise and worship starting at 7 p.m. and services starting at 7:30 p.m. Guest preachers will be the Rev. Antonio Baker, Third Mount Zion Baptist Church; the Rev. Perry Moore, Orange Grove Baptist Church; and the Rev. James McCray, Little Zion Baptist Church.
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), 525 Princess Anne St., the Men’s Ministry will host a men’s fellowship and supper today at 3 p.m., with guest speakers the Rev. Wayne Robinson and the Rev. Dwayne Robinson, Mount Olive Baptist Church, Culpeper. At 5 p.m., everyone is invited to Impact for Jesus Revival led by Bishop Leonard Lacey and the Rev. Tremayne Lacey of United Faith Christian Ministries. 540/371-1153.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Benchmark Baptist Fellowship, 10510 Benchmark Road, is seeking someone who would like to use their piano playing talent to serve the Lord on Sunday mornings. For more information, call 540/373-9139. benchmarkbaptist.org; facebook.com/BenchmarkBaptist.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will participate in the annual Rt. 208 Sale Trail today. The Women’s Group will have freshly baked sweets for sale. Doors open at 8 a.m. for more information, call 540/582-5508, visit its Facebook page or christchurchspotsy.com.
Church of the Messiah, 12201 Spotswood Furnace Lane, will hold its Fall Bazaar today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring an outdoor open market with gifts, crafts, vendors, face painting, food and live music. Free admission. Rain date is Sept. 21. 540/786-3100; churchofthemessiahva.org; facebook.com/cotmfredericksburg.
Land of Promise Church, 5924 Smith Station Road, will host a Community Carnival on Sept. 28, from noon until 4 p.m., featuring games, prizes, vendors, food and fun. 540/891-1347; admin@landofpromise.org.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. The church is registering students for its 2019–2020 preschool program. The preschool offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information, visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool.” More information is also available by email at preschool@embracedbyhim.org or 540/898-4748.
Spotsylvania Baptist Church, 9223 Spotsylvania Baptist Church Road, will host a benefit concert and homemade spaghetti dinner on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. The Acoustic Onion Band will perform. Admission is free; donations will be accepted. 540/940-3909; spotsylvaniabaptistchurch.com.
St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive. St. Faustina Conference of St. Vincent de Paul will host its annual craft show and bake sale in the parish center on Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit St. Faustina Conference. To rent a table, contact Betty Messink at 540/891-7402 or bettym91@verizon.net by Sept. 29.
Sylvannah Baptist Church, 8400 Courthouse Road, will present a special concert, featuring the Sylvannah Reunion Choir, on Sunday at 3 p.m. Dinner will be served following the morning worship. 540/582-5826.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Sunday Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m., featuring the Rev. Valorie Kay as guest speaker and musician. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow, will host homecoming on Sept. 22, to celebrate 250 years of continuous service to the community. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.
Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road, will host a gospel sing, featuring Nikki Headley, on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. Food will be sold at intermission. 540/972-7491, spotsywbc.org.
Wilderness Community Church, 10501 Plank Road, will host the Blues & BBQ Concert today from 2-6 p.m., featuring Bruce Middle, Dave Nichols, Dear John Blues Band, Jim Canty & Friends and Harry Wilson’s Band. A $10 per person donation is appreciated. Proceeds benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2019. On Sept. 21, Sgt. John Peck will speak and sign his book, “Rebuilding Sergeant Peck: How I Put Body and Soul Back Together After Afghanistan,” from 2-4 p.m. The event is sponsored by Fawn Lake Veterans Group, LOWVETS and Wilderness Community Church Military Ministry. 540/228-1502.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, will celebrate Homecoming on Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. with a special speaker and music. A luncheon will follow. The church now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Bring ID on first visit. 540/582-6532, zionumc@historiczionumc.org
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533; or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road, will host its annual Fall Festival today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features delicious food, crafts, baked goods, fresh apple cider, silent auction, local music and vendors. Admission is free. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will collect the Alma Hunt offering for Virginia missions during September. Homecoming is planned for Sept. 29; the Rev. Scott Covington will be guest speaker; a gospel sing featuring Heaven’s Anointed will take place at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary, following a luncheon in the annex. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, will host the ninth annual Go for Bo! 5K, 1-mile fun run and Tot Dash on Oct. 12. This fun family event supports the life-saving programs of Helping Children Worldwide’s Child Rescue Centre and Mercy Hospital in Bo, Sierra Leone, Africa. The Tot Dash begins at 7:50 a.m., followed by the 1-mile fun run at 8:05 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m. Register today: 5K, $25; 1-mile fun run, $10; Tot Dash is free. Dogs can run with their owners for $5. Technical race shirts for runners, post-race pancake breakfast, special activities for children and treats for pups are included. 540/628-7179; goforbo.org.
Hartwood Presbyterian Church, 50 Hartwood Church Road, will host “Hartwood Church Amidst War” Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring presentations by John Hennessy of the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, as well as tours by uniformed docents. Admission is free. Civil War era refreshments and items will be available for purchase. Rain or shine. 540/752-4671.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road, The Young at Heart senior citizens group will go to Graves Mountain Lodge on Sept. 24 for a family-style lunch. Reservations and payment of $17 are needed by Sept. 19. Items are being collected for Operation Christmas Child; visit the church website to view the list of requested items. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. “A Tale of Two Sisters” exhibit by Amanda Carter and Kay Portmess is on display through September. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Antioch Baptist Church, 11102 James Madison Parkway, the annual Family Movie Night will be held Sept. 21, 5-7:30 p.m. The church will host a memorial service for Shirley Williams–Peyton on Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. All welcome; light refreshments afterward. For more information, contact Mary E. Johnson at 540/895-5232 or 540/775-7238.
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8330 Fletchers Chapel Road, will hold its annual fish fry on Sept. 21 at the church picnic shelter. Fried fish, sides and desserts will be served from 4-6 p.m. All donations will directly support church ministries. 540/775-7247; fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org.
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, Sunday worship service is at 10 a.m. Holy Communion Service is held on first Sundays. Nursing home outreach is on fifth Sundays at 2 p.m.
Little Ark Baptist Church, 15681 Owens Drive, will host a prayer walk today in the town of King George. The proposed route includes the King George High School, the school board parking lot area and county office buildings parking area. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude as the Holy Spirit leads. Prayer Walks have also been scheduled for Oct. 12 at Caledon State Park and Dec. 7 at Colonial Beach. 540/663-2831; little.arkbc@gmail.com; little.arkbaptistchurch.org.
CAROLINE COUNTY
County Line Baptist Church, 3461 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, will celebrate 235 years of ministry on Sunday. Homecoming service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a meal and fellowship immediately following in the Family Life Center. Former pastor, Dr. Fred Skaggs, will be the keynote speaker. 804/448-2915.
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will celebrate its annual Deacons, Deaconesses and Trustees Day on Sept. 22, at 3 p.m. Special guests will be the Rev. Arthur Washington Jr., and congregation from Good Hope Baptist Church, King George. Lunch will be served following the 11 a.m. worship service. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 7187 Macedonia Road, Woodford, will hold its Deacon, Deaconess and Trustee Annual Day Service on Sept. 22, during the 11 a.m. service with the Rev. Wayne Robinson. Light refreshments will be served afterward. Family and Friends Day is Oct. 6; the Rev. Carroll L. Jackson, pastor, will deliver the message at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served following the service. The Rev. Fred Sales, choir and congregation from Macedonia Baptist Church, Colonial Beach, will be the guests at 3 p.m. 804/633-6035; macedonia609@gmail.com.
Memorial Baptist Church, 719 Water St., Port Royal, will host a gospel sing featuring The Millers on Sunday at 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Milford Presbyterian Church, 17283 Blatt Ave., Milford, will host Milford Day on Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring music from Rapidan Ridge, Denim ’N Lace and The Dixie Belles, children’s activities, raffle, bake sale and yard sale. Hamburgers, hot dogs and Bo Satterwhite’s chicken dinners available starting at 11 a.m. 804/633-4334; milfordpres.org.
Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford, will host a gospel sing, featuring 4 the Lord and One Lane Bridge, on Sunday at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken for Kynslee Mullins. Dessert fellowship to follow. 540/373-6862; office@roundoakchurch.com; roundoakchurch.org.
St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford, The Senior’s Ministry will take a day trip to Carter’s Mountain Orchard on Oct. 18. $24 per person for bus transportation. Call 804/633-7132; or 540/455-5993 for more information.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., will host Todd Fickley on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. as part of its Culpeper 2019 Concert Series. The concert is free. will host the Chuck Seipp/Randall Sheets Duo on Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. as part of its Culpeper 2019 Concert Series. The concert is free.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 23144 Maddens Tavern Road, Lignum, will host the Women’s Ministry One Day Seminar on Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme is “Women of Royalty,” and the colors are purple and silver. Keynote Speaker is Elder Darlene Moody, Word Alive International Church, Manassas. The Rev. Judith Moss, Immanuel Christian Ministries, Culpeper, and Evangelist Tracy Slaughter, Antioch Baptist Church, Madison, will also speak. Brunch is included. 540/399-1315.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Park at 120 N. Commerce St., will observe Holy Cross Day Quiet Hour today at 10 a.m. ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, will hold a Lego Derby today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Build, race and keep a Lego racecar. $10 includes lunch. “Pit Crew” lunches available for $2. Limited to 75 racers. Register at stevensburgbaptist.org.
REGIONAL
Christ Church Parish Episcopal, 56 Christ Church Lane, Saluda, will host an evening of jazz on Sept. 21 in the Parish Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, and proceeds will benefit the Middlesex County Museum & Historical Society. There will be live music, jam sessions by local and regional artists, poetry readings, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Featured performers include the marvelous Sherman Holmes, Miss Pinkie Holmes, Chris Gresham, Walker Andrew, Kevin Epps, Rick Jessie and Leah Drummond. Tickets may be purchased online at middlesexmuseum.com, in person at the museum, or mail checks payable to the Middlesex Museum to Box 121, Saluda, VA 23149. For more information, call 804/539-2791.
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Bring the children for First Day School. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. The United Methodist Men BBQ & Bluegrass, featuring Naked Mountain Boys, is Oct. 5, 4-7 p.m. A pork sandwich is available for $6, the sandwich and fixings is $9, and a pork platter is $13. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 217 Mount Pisgah Church Drive, Tanners, will celebrate its 140th anniversary on Oct. 13. Guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service is the Rev. French Bryant of Threshing Floor Deliverance Baptist Church, Bowie, Md. Guest preacher for the 3 p.m. service is the Rev. Dwayne Robinson of Mount Olive Baptist Church, White Shop. Lunch will be served following morning service. 540/672-9065.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will celebrate Annual Women’s Day on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Sandra K. James, assistant pastor at First Mount Zion Baptist Church, Dumfries. The theme is “Stronger Together,” colors are cream and orange. The church will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Rev. Alfred Jones Jr., and first lady Goldie Jones on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
