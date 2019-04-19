FREDERICKSBURG
Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Augustine Ave. Easter Sunday Services with Holy Communion will be held at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
First Christian Church, 1501 Washington Ave., completes Holy Week services Sunday by celebrating Resurrection Sunday at its 11 a.m. worship service following its 10 a.m. all ages Sunday school. 540/373-7716. 1stchristianchurchfredva.org.
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), 525 Princess Anne St., will host its spring revival April 22-24. Devotions will start at 7 p.m.; and the main service will start at 7:30 p.m. The theme will be “Let Jesus Lead You,” and the guest minister will be the Rev. Jeffery Jackson, pastor of Friendship Christian Fellowship Ministries, Temple Hills, Md. 540/371-1153.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., will host the Beau Soir Ensemble on April 28 at 3 p.m. The concert is free; donations will be accepted at the door. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., will sponsor St. Mary Parish Night Out at the UMW Jepson Center on April 26, 6-11 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person and include dinner, served 7-8 p.m., and dancing from 8-11 p.m., featuring music by Andrew Thielen Big Band. Cash bar. 540/373-0259.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road, will have Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.; Pastor Donnell Comfort will be the speaker. 540/854-7354.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will hold its Thrift Shop Spring Cleaning Sale on April 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 15-by-15 vendor spots available for $25; $15 for church members. Held in conjunction with the ECW plant and bake sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Rain or shine. 540/582-5508; christchurchspotsy.com.
Craigs Baptist Church, 14123 W. Catharpin Road, will host Easter Sunday services at 7 and 9:30 a.m. Nursery and children’s church will be available during both services. craigsbaptistchurch.org.
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow, will attend the 6 a.m. sunrise service at Little Mine Road Baptist Church; the Rev. Stevenson Reed, pastoral candidate, will preach. There will be no church service at First New Hope Baptist Church. The Family and Friends Day program will be held April 27 at 4 p.m.
Piney Branch Baptist Church, 10727 Piney Branch Road. The Sunday School Ministry will hold its annual Resurrection Fellowship with food, fun and games today, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Easter sunrise service will be Sunday at 6 a.m., followed by breakfast and a play titled “A Word on the Resurrection.” There will be no 11:30 a.m. service. 540/786-7045.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. The church has begun registering students for its 2019-2020 preschool program. The preschool offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information, visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool,” email preschool@embracedbyhim.org or call 540/898-4748.
St. Jude Catholic Church, 9600 Caritas St. The church and Proximo Travel will host a nine-day pilgrimage to Lourdes, France and Rome, Italy from May 2-10. The itinerary includes the Notre Dame Cathedral and numerous historic sites in Paris as well as a tour of Assisi, Italy. The cost is $3,599, based on double occupancy, and covers the costs of airfare, hotels, all meals except lunches, the tour and most tips. Call 540/850-2737 for further information.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, will have Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. in the multipurpose room, followed by a community breakfast at 7 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Traditional Easter services will be held at 8:15 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and the Contemporary service will be at 9:45 a.m. in the multipurpose room. Also join in the placing of flowers on the Resurrection Cross found outside the lower entrance of the church; flowers will be provided. Bring your camera. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. On Sunday, Adult Spiritual Education starts at 10 a.m. Sunday Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m. Caywood Black, Licensed Unity Teacher, will be the guest speaker; musical ministry will be provided by Luke Gray. A snack and fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow, will host Homecoming on Sept. 22, to celebrate 250 years of continuous service to the community. This is a change from the original date of May 19. More information will be forthcoming. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.
Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road, will hold a gospel sing featuring Calvary’s Mercy today at 6 p.m. 540/972-7491, spotsywbc.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 6:45 a.m. at Merchants Square Pavilion in the Spotsylvania Courthouse area. A traditional Easter service will be held at the church at 11 a.m. Call Carolyn for more information at 540/538-0034.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, will add an extra service on Easter. A service will be held at 6:30 a.m. in the church cemetery, followed by services at 9 and 11:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the historic church. 540/659-4007.
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road. Weather permitting, the Easter Sunrise Service will be held in the parking lot at 6:45 a.m., followed by breakfast in the social hall. During April, the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering will be collected to support 5,000 missionaries in the U.S., U.S. Territories and Canada. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road. The eighth annual Car and Truck Show will be April 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All proceeds benefit youth missions. For more information, email BethJones1024@gmail.com or visit the church website. 540/371-3650; bethelbaptistva.org.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road, will hold an Easter sunrise service on Sunday at 6:15 a.m. on the building grounds, weather permitting, with breakfast to follow. The regular service will start at 10:45 a.m. There will be a Ladies Tea for ladies of all ages on May 4 in the fellowship hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with guest speaker Ramona Damon. Hats and gloves encouraged but not mandatory. RSVP to church office by May 1. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Mount Hope Baptist Church, 1653 Brooke Road, will observe Resurrection Sunday. At 6 a.m. sunrise service the message will be delivered by Dr. Stuart M. Jackson. A continental breakfast will follow. At the 11:15 a.m. service, the Rev. Pierre L. Turner Sr., pastor, will deliver the preached word. 540/659-4219; mounthopebaptistchurchstafford.org.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, will celebrate Easter sunrise service on Sunday at 6 a.m. with associate pastor, the Rev. Timothy Lucas Sr. The 11 a.m. service will feature a special Resurrection Sunday presentation, the Lord’s Supper with the Rev. Dr. Eric S. Shaw, pastor, preaching and the Mount Olive United Voice Choir rendering the music. 540/752-4296.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 1855 Garrisonville Road, will have Easter Sunday service at 8 a.m. Breakfast will follow. There will be no 11 a.m. service.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. The exhibit “Art of Protest: Protesting from the Side of Love” runs through April 28. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. Beginning in May, the Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230.
Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 9294 James Madison Parkway, will hold Easter sunrise morning service at 6 a.m.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. Easter Sunrise worship will be held at 6:15 a.m. Weather permitting this service will outdoors, on the southside of the narthex. First Easter breakfast, potluck, will follow the Sunrise Service; bring food to share. A second Easter breakfast, also potluck, will be at 9 a.m.; bring food to share. The Resurrection story and Easter egg hunt will take place at 9:30 a.m. Festival worship with the Holy Eucharist and special music will take place at 11 a.m. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway. On Sunday, sunrise service and breakfast at 6:30 a.m.; worship service and flowering of the cross are at 11 a.m. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Paul’s Road. On Easter Sunday, meet in the cemetery at 6:30 a.m. for sunrise service, followed by breakfast. Holy Eucharist will be held at 10 a.m., followed by coffee hour and an egg hunt for the little ones.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, will have its Easter morning worship service at 10 a.m. instead of 11:15 a.m. Bishop Anthony Jones Sr., pastor, will preach.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Antioch Christian Church, 131 South Main St., Bowling Green, will host its 99th annual Easter sunrise service on Sunday at 7 a.m. The Rev. Harry Gill will deliver the sermon.
Bethany Baptist Church, 6519 Marye Road, Woodford, will host a gospel sing on April 27, 6-8 p.m., featuring The Old Time Way Bluegrass Gospel and The Virginia Gospel Singers. Refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall. A love offering will benefit the Massaponax Baptist Church Food Pantry.
Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, will hold spring revival Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Sarah Cook, Arm of the Lord Ministries; the Rev. Dwayne Robinson, House of Victory; and Bishop Joseph Henderson, Kingdom Family Worship Center. They will be accompanied by their choirs, ushers and congregations. Missionary Annual Day will be observed on April 28 during the 11 a.m. service. Special guest is the Rev. Dr. Sabrina St. Clair; Deliverance will render the music, and dinner will be served following morning service. 540/373-0690.
St. John Baptist Church, 17080 S. River Road, Woodford. On Sunday, Easter sunrise service will be held at 6 a.m. There will be no 10 a.m. worship. On April 28, the Missionary Ministry will celebrate its Annual Missionary Day at 10 a.m. The Rev. Patricia Wormley, first lady of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Fredericksburg, will be the guest preacher. All missionaries are invited and asked to come in their uniforms. 804/448-3866.
ORANGE COUNTY
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 4288 Governor Almond Road, Locust Grove, will observe sunrise service at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Guest singers will be Bro. Burkett Lyburn and the All Together Gospel Singers. Breakfast will be served immediately after Sunrise Service, and morning worship with Pastor Sanford Reaves Jr., will start at 9:30 a.m. 540/854-5575.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will celebrate Easter Sunday sunrise service on Sunday at 6 a.m. outside, under the tent. There will be no second service. Spring Revival will conclude on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Green, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Lignum. There will be no Bible study in April. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, will host a community Easter sunrise service on Sunday at 6:15 a.m. at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, 4160 Rixeyville Road. Breakfast will follow at the church fellowship hall. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.; traditional services will be held at 11 a.m. 540/937-5446; jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org.
Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, will host an Easter Egg Hunt today, 10 a.m.-noon, with games, prizes and refreshments. Children, teens and adults welcome. 540/399-1248; obcrichardsville@gmail.com.
Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road. A prayer and healing service will be held April 27 at 6 p.m., featuring special prayers for healing of mind, body and spirit, with laying-on-of-hands and anointing with oil.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. Holy Baptism and The Great Easter Vigil Holy Communion service begin today at 7 p.m. Easter services will be held Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m., followed by an Easter egg hunt for children at noon. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. A one-day session will be held today at 10 a.m. at WBRBA Center. Pastors and delegates are requested to be present; members are welcome to attend. Church Institute will be held at Good Hope Baptist, Norman, April 22-26. Registration is required. April 24 is Youth Night with Bro. JaLil Brown; contact the Rev. Dr. Harrison Williams, president, at 540/825-0142. waylandblueridge.org.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Carmel United Methodist Church, 5729 Sandy Point Road, Kinsale, will host the Northern Neck Christian Men’s Group annual Pancake Breakfast on April 27, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, applesauce, coffee or tea. Carry-out orders available. Adults $7, children under 12 are $3; tickets at the door, at the Left Bank Gallery in Hague, or by calling Doc Dugan 804/450-6030; or Judd Richard 804/472-2870. Proceeds support those in need in the Northern Neck.
REGIONAL
All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, will host the Blue Ridge Singers in concert on April 30 at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free, but a donation of $10 is suggested. blueridgesingers.com.
Christ Episcopal Church, 809 Bishop Meade Road, Millwood, will host the Blue Ridge Singers in concert on May 5 at 4 p.m. The concert is free, but a donation of $10 is suggested. blueridgesingers.com.
Faith Christian Church and International Outreach Center, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton. The Single’s Conference will be held April 27 at 12:30 p.m. The theme is “A Singular Sensation” and will feature special guest “Griff” from “Get Up Mornings” with Erica Campbell heard on Praise 104.1. Registration for the conference is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Register at gotfaithnow.com/singles or contact the church office. The church will hold Easter Sunday services on April 28 at 9 and 11 a.m. 540/349-0178; gotfaithnow.com.
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Come as you are, and bring the children for First Day School. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
First Baptist Church of Winchester, 205 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester, will host the Blue Ridge Singers in concert on April 28 at 4 p.m. The concert is free, but a donation of $10 is suggested. blueridgesingers.com.
Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Ave., Front Royal, will host the Blue Ridge Singers in concert on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free, but a donation of $10 is suggested. blueridgesingers.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. The singles ministry will host a fashion show today at 11 a.m. Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 7 a.m., followed by breakfast, Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., and morning worship at 11 a.m.; communion will be served at each service. A prayer breakfast will be held April 27, from 9-11 a.m. Aide to the Pastor Day will be observed on April 28 at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Gary Williams, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Fredericksburg. The 14th annual Bike Blessing and Car Show will be held May 11; meet and greet at 11 a.m., program begins at noon. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral. The Women’s Prayer Breakfast will be held today, 9 a.m. to noon; the theme is “Sisters of Honor are: Encouraged, Edified and Empowered.” On Easter, Sunday School will be held at 10 a.m.; Praise and Worship and Easter Sunday Morning Worship will be held at 11:15 a.m. The annual women’s conference, “Lord, Make Us One,” will be held May 4 at 8 a.m., featuring a continental breakfast, lunch, speakers, singing, a skit and prizes.
Trinity Baptist Church, 8803 James Madison Highway, Warrenton, will hold revival services beginning Easter Sunday and continuing through Wednesday. Evangelist Mark Rogers of Fairbanks, Alaska, is the scheduled guest preacher. Sunday Services will be at 9:45 and 11 a.m., and at 6:30 p.m.; Monday through Wednesday services will be at 7:30 p.m. Evangelist Rogers and his family will provide special music at every service. Free bus transportation will be available from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties for the Easter Sunday morning services. Nurseries will be available for children age 3 and younger. 540/347-7640; tbcwarrenton.org.