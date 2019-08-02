FREDERICKSBURG
Cornerstone Bible College of Virginia, 4430 Lee Hill School Drive, will hold “THE GATHERING PLACE” biweekly worship service at 3:30 p.m. today. Roz Washington, a member of Making Disciples Ministries, will preach.
Riverside First Church of God, 3461 Fall Hill Ave., will host its second annual Splash Bash today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free community event will feature two inflatable water slides, baby pool, games, water balloon sling shot and more. Grilled hot dogs, chips and water will be served. Wear appropriate clothing and plan to get wet. 540/548-0715; rchurch.net.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, will host a free Back to School Party today from 6-8 p.m. with bounce houses, food, games and more. 540/786-7500; goshenbaptistchurch.net.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, will be on a summer schedule through Sept. 8. One service will be held at 10 a.m. each Sunday. passthepeacechurch.org.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road, is registering students for its 2019–2020 preschool program. The preschool offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information, visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool.” More information is also available by email at preschool@embracedbyhim.org or 540/898-4748.
.St. Jude Catholic Church, 9600 Caritas St., will host its End of Summer Dinner Extravaganza at St. Michael the Archangel High School, 6301 Campus Drive, on Aug. 30, 6-9 p.m. Dinner features prime rib from a carving station, Salmon Palestine, a chocolate mousse filling cake and a specialty chocolate chip cookie from the Bella Café. Entertainment will be provided by The Acoustic Onion and an 18-time amateur national dance champion duo. Reservations are $60 or $200 for a family of 4 or 5; visit membership.faithdirect.net/events/details/3236. Contact Roman Marciniak Jr., at romanjjr@verizon.net with any questions.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway, will hold Adult Spiritual Education at 10 a.m. Sunday. Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m. Speaker will be Unity of Fredericksburg member the Rev. Tom Capshew. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. 540/582-6532.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533; or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road. Summer family fun night will be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., with food, fellowship and games for children and youth.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, starting at the 10:45 a.m. worship service. Dinner will be served before the 3 p.m. service. Revival will be held Monday through Thursday at 7 p.m. The annual Family and Friends Day celebration will be Aug. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. 540/752-4296.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, will hold its Annual Revival at 3 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The weekly revivalist will be the Rev. Antonio M. Baker Sr., pastor of Third Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Woodford. Summer Hours: Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10 a.m.; Holy Communion Service, first Sundays; and Nursing Home Outreach, fifth Sundays at 2 p.m.
Round Hill Baptist Church, 16519 Round Hill Road, will host 2003 National Hammered Dulcimer Champion Joshua Messick in a free concert Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. for the church’s Homecoming. 540/775-5583; roundhillbaptist.com.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, will begin morning worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bishop Jones and the church family will be leaving the church at noon, traveling to First Baptist Church, Manakin. Bishop Jones will be the guest preacher for their homecoming. Homecoming and Revival will be held Aug. 11-16. The Pastor Bishop Anthony Jones Sr. will preach at the Sunday morning service at 11:15 a.m, with lunch immediately following. The Rev. Gregory Fisher, pastor of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, Richmond, will be the guest preacher for the afternoon service at 3 p.m. He will be accompanied by his choir and congregation. Weekly service will begin each day at 7:30 p.m. Guest preacher will be Rev. A. Lincoln James, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, Richmond. Area choirs will render the music.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 21795 Mattaponi Trail, Milford, will celebrate Homecoming and Revival on Aug. 11, beginning at 11 a.m., with Pastor Gilbert Garcia delivering the message. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m. At 3 p.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. Dennis Woodard Sr., pastor of Sylvannah Baptist Church, Spotsylvania. Revival continues Aug. 12-14 with praise and worship at 7:30 p.m. and the revival message at 8 p.m. Revivalists include the Rev. Kenneth Grasty, pastor of Zion Grove Baptist Church, the Rev. Curtis Harris Jr., pastor of First Mount Calvary Baptist Church and the Rev. Russell Brown, pastor of Good Hope Baptist Church. Each guest will be accompanied by his ushers and choir. 804/633-9728.
St. Stephen’s Baptist Church, 29436 Sparta Road, Milford, will observe its annual homecoming Aug. 11 at 11 a.m.; the Rev. Michael L. Ferguson will bring the message, music will be rendered by the SSBC choir, and scholarships will be presented. Dinner will be served after the morning service. The afternoon service will start at 2 p.m. with prayer and praise; the Rev. Joy Taylor, associate minister of First Union Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, will speak, and music will be rendered by the Voices of Inspiration. On Aug. 16 at 7 p.m., the church will host the drama ministry of Jerusalem Baptist Church, Doswell, which will present “A Change is Coming.”
ORANGE COUNTY
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 4288 Governor Almond Road, Locust Grove, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., with the Rev. Isaac Howard, Howard Ministries, Marshall; dinner will be served after morning service. Revival will continue Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., with the Rev. Dwight Hargrove, Zion Hill Baptist Church, Spotsylvania; the Rev. Shantel Hopkins, Nazareth Baptist Church; and the Rev. Gregory Mack, Mount Pisgah/Divine Life, True Blue. 540/854-5575.
New Hope Baptist Church, 32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run, will host its annual Homecoming celebration on Sunday at 11 a.m. Revival services will be held Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. 540/223-8935; info@newhopebapt.org.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville. Slims Movement presents “Back to School Event 2019” on Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 14096 School House Norman Road, Culpeper. The event will feature donations of school supplies, book bags and lunch boxes. Children’s activities, photography, music, a bounce house, haircuts, food trucks, vendors and more will also be available. Bring your children and their school supplies lists; questions may be directed to 540/522-4484. The church will host Wednesday nights revival in August starting at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 will be the Rev. Shantel Hopkins, Nazareth Baptist Church, Orange; Aug. 14, the Rev. John Saunders, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Orange; Aug. 21, the Rev. Harrison Williams, Shiloh Baptist Church, Standardsville; and Aug. 28, the Rev. Sanford Reaves, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Locust Grove. For more information, contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at bbc9297@gmail.com or 540/937-5563. There will be no call-in Bible study until September.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
REGIONAL
The 10th annual community tent revival, Unity in the Community, will be held Aug. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at 17901 Dumfries Shopping Plaza, Dumfries. Activities will include food and drinks, face painting, music, praise dancing, mimes, games and prizes and the Word of God. School supplies will also be available. Rain date Aug. 24.
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Come as you are, and bring the children for First Day School. Open to all. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Morrisville United Methodist Church, 4432 Morrisville Road, Bealeton, will host an “End of Summer” benefit event on Sunday from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. to support meal programs for elementary students in southern Fauquier County. The Moo Thru mobile van will be on-site and donate 20 percent of the proceeds to support the feeding program. The church will provide vouchers for children under 12 to receive a free small cone. Hot dogs and drinks will also be provided. There will be a cotton candy machine and popcorn machine, dunk tank, plus games and activities. Guests are welcome to bring a dish to share. morrisvilleumc.org.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. The church will host AugustFest and its back to school giveaway on Aug. 10, 8 a.m.-noon, featuring free school supplies, household items, kids’ shoes and clothing, food and fun. Children must accompany parents. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.