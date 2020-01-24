FREDERICKSBURG
Riverside First Church of God, 3461 Fall Hill Ave., will host the IF: Local Gathering 2020, a free, two-day women’s event on Feb. 7-8. On Feb. 7, enjoy desserts and coffee at 6:30 p.m., before the first session begins at 7:15 p.m. On Feb. 8, donuts and coffee will be served at 9:30 a.m., before session two at 10:15 a.m.; break for lunch at 1:15 p.m., and session three begins at 3:15 p.m. The sessions will be live-streamed. Child care is not provided. Register at 540/548-0715 or rchurch.net.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road, will host Gyro Fest today, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Athenian Danse Troupe performs at 12:30 p.m. Gyros, Greek fries and baklava available for purchase. $1 admission. fredgreek.org.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, has adjusted its services schedule. Sunday services are being held at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Nursery is available. passthepeacechurch.org.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533; or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, is looking for crafters and vendors for its fourth annual craft show. The show will be held March 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, contact Carol Samuels at 540/371-5724 or visit bethelbaptistva.org.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road. The Rev. Lester Truman Johnson will deliver the 11 a.m. message Sunday.
Lord of the Harvest Ministries, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, has begun holding services on Sundays at 10 a.m. lordoftheharvest.org.
Touch of Life Ministry will host a men’s prayer group fellowship on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at JazCutz barbershop, 2769 Jefferson Davis Highway, Suite 105.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Maria Spencer from Compassion and Choices will discuss end-of-life decisions, including medical aid in dying that reflect your own values, beliefs and priorities. She will also talk about the work of her organization to advocate to expand end-of-life options in Virginia. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., has begun meeting each Sunday at 11 a.m. newlife.live/king-george.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. Peace Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, visit peacekg.com and click on the preschool link at the top of the page, send an email to peacechristianpreschool5590@gmail.com, or call 540/775-PLAY.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 18562 Countyline Church Road, Ruther Glen, will celebrate its annual Christian Education Day on Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. Special guest will be Minister Jamal Moore and the Jericho Baptist Church family.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville. Felix Addo, Ed.D., principal at Eastern View High School, will speak on African American history on Feb. 2, at 12:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The church will host Cleopatra “Cleo” Kay Coleman on Feb. 9, at 12:30 p.m. Coleman will portray Harriet Tubman. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, will hold its annual Ground Hog Supper on Feb. 1, 5-7 p.m. Menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, maple syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, and coffee or milk. Adults are $10; children 5-12 years old are $7; children under age 5 eat free. stevensburgbaptist.org.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, is seeking a minister of music. Must have a heart for the ministry, strong leadership skills, and provide music for Sunday morning worship services, 10:45 a.m., and all outside engagements. Salary negotiable. 804/443-5007.
Grass Roots Christian Fellowship, 17932 S. Fraley Blvd., Suite 104, Dumfries, has partnered with Arms Outstretched Ministry Inc. to serve an elegant meal and provisions of clothing, groceries and hygiene items to those in need. The meals are served on the second Saturday of the month from 5-7 p.m. For more information, contact 703/517-0200 or armsoutstretchedministry@yahoo.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will host an event celebrating West African dance on Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kojjo Reeves will lead two dance class sessions. Classes are $10 and support the church’s Dance Ministry. The family event also includes vendors, food and fun. For more details, email monisbro5@gmail.com or theladyproc@gmil.com. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
