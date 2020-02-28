FREDERICKSBURG
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), 525 Princess Anne St., will observe Women’s Day on March 22, with a program at 2 p.m. The guest preacher is the Rev. Ritta Armstead, executive minister from Shiloh Baptist Church Old Site. A reception will be held from 12:30–1:30 p.m. Contact Deacons Jeannette Ellis or Faye Patterson at 540/371-1153 for more information.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., will host the Rev. Lisle Garrity through Sunday for its Lenten Weekend program, “The Spirituality of Creativity and Play.” Today, a presentation on faith and the creative process begins at 2 p.m. On Sunday, live paint during the 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. worship services; a forum presentation about why art matters to the church is at 10 a.m. Participants may attend any or all of the sessions. Recommended donation for the weekend is $25; Sunday morning program is free. Childcare available upon request. Complete schedule available and registration encouraged at stgeorgesepiscopal.net/lenten-weekend-2020. Hazel Run will perform on March 15 at 3 p.m. as part of the Chamber Music Series. The concert is free; donations will be accepted at the door. 540/373-4133; music@stgeorgesepiscopal.net; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow, will not have Sunday school on Sunday; morning service will start at 11 a.m. The Rev. Yolanda Giles will be guest speaker at the Missionary Day program at 3 p.m.
Mount Hope Baptist Church, 6823 Harrison Road. U4C Victory Ministries Inc. will conduct a spring break food drive through Wednesday. Donations of nonperishables for area students may be dropped off Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will be needed Wednesday, 6–8 p.m., to bag the meals. For a list of requested items and more information, visit u4cvictory.org. 540/693-0174.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. Redeemer Lutheran Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, call 540/898-4748, visit embracedbyhim.org/school or email preschool@embracedbyhim.org.
Salem Fields Community Church, 11120 Gordon Road, will host the Unstoppable God Spring Tour on Thursday, 7-10 p.m., to benefit the Zoe Freedom Center. Performers include Sanctus Real, Jamie Kimmett, Verses and Justin Warren. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $45 for VIP. zoefreedomcenter.org.
Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 11007 W. Catharpin Road, will host a concert by Ronnie Williams and the Carter Family Sound on March 13 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free; offerings will be accepted, with all donations benefiting the church. Refreshments will be served after the show. 540/972-2012.
St. Jude Catholic Church, 9600 Caritas St. On Sunday at 7 p.m. Bill Wingard will present the history, the science and the Passion of The Shroud of Turin along with the case for authenticity. Talk accompanied by exact full-size replica of the shroud. Attendees are encouraged to bring their cameras. Teens and up are especially encouraged to come. RSVP helpful but not required at bit.ly/377D4FN. 540/891-7350.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will begin a new women’s Bible study, Beth Moore’s Daniel, on March 9; registration deadline is Monday with information available on the church website. Men of Berea resumes monthly meetings March 7 at 8 a.m. to plan mission work in the community. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, will hold its fourth annual craft show on March 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 540/371-3650; bethelbaptistva.org.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road, will screen the film “The Hiding Place” on Sunday at 6 p.m. Free. 540/207-7587; hullsbaptist.org.
Touch of Life Ministry will host a men’s prayer group fellowship on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at JazCutz barbershop, 2769 Jefferson Davis Highway, Suite 105.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. “Art of Protest: Protesting from the Side of Love,” on display Sunday through April 26, features works by local artists Holly Cole, Carlos Moore and Bill Johnson–Miles. Opening reception will be Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Both events are free. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
“Gospel Joy,” the annual Black History Month program, will be held today at 4:30 p.m. at the King George Masonic Lodge 314, 9019 James Madison Parkway, King George. Horace Scruggs and his band, Odyssey of Soul, will present a celebration of how gospel music has inspired our nation with songs. The program will include traditional hymns, to contemporary gospel, to standard rock and pop genres. Tickets are $15 per person in advance, $20 at the door and include the show and dinner. Vendor tables are $25, which includes one dinner ticket. For tickets and additional information, call 540/226-2309 or 540/226-9754.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. Wednesday evening worship services will continue until April 1. Peace Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, visit peacekg.com and click on the preschool link at the top of the page, email peacechristianpreschool5590@gmail.com or call 540/775-PLAY. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, will host the Mars Hill youth program, a free youth event for ages 12 and older, from 5–9 p.m. today. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. The evening includes a Christian concert, free dinner, games, youth presentations and message—all with a Bible theme. Redeemer Church Band, Jesus Gang and Mars Hill Band will perform; guest speaker is Jacob Yee. More information is available at marshillacts17.org. The church will host its ninth annual Ladies Tea on March 7 at 2 p.m. Special guest speaker is Sharon Glasgow of Proverbs 31 Ministries. The theme is “For We Walk by Faith, Not by Bight,” 2 Corinthians: 5-7. Contact the church to find out how to reserve a table. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 21795 Mattaponi Trail, Milford. On Sunday at 3 p.m., the Ushers Ministry will celebrate another year of service to the Lord. Minister Robert “Bob” Richardson of Randallstown, Md., will be our special guest speaker. Music will be provided by Third Mount Zion Church Choir. Send a representative from your ministry to join in this experience. Dinner will be served after the morning worship service at 1:30 p.m. 804/633-9728.
St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford. The Senior’s Ministry will travel to see “Queen Esther” at the Sight & Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pa., on May 5. $132 per person. Contact LaVarro Minor for more information at 804/633-7132.
ORANGE COUNTY
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 4288 Governor Almond Road, Locust Grove, will celebrate its annual Missionary Day on March 22 at 3 p.m. Guest Preacher will be the Rev. Dwayne Robinson of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Culpeper. Dinner will be served after morning service. 540/854-5575.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Jeffersonton United Methodist Church, 5085 Jeffersonton Road, Jeffersonton, will host a Spring Bazaar on April 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring yard sale items, crafts, baked goods and plants at the Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road. Proceeds benefit the center and the church. Tables for rent available inside for $20 and outdoor spaces for rent for $10. Contact Ann at 540/522-9466 or Vicki at 540/812-4114 to reserve a spot.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 8412 White Shop Road, will present its Soul Food Sunday service on Sunday in recognition of Black History Month. Morning service begins at 11 a.m., followed by a soul food luncheon. The afternoon service begins at 2:30 p.m. and features the 5th Sunday Singers of Shady Grove Baptist Church, Orange, and Dancing Grannies of Mount Morris Baptist Church, Hume. 703/447-3918.
Pilgrim Baptist Church, 23390 Slaughters Mill Road, Mitchells, will hold the Installation Service of the Rev. Robert Brown Sr., pastor-elect, on March 7 at 11:30 a.m. The service will be held at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. Lunch will be served following the service. 540/825-3938; czlight@yahoo.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. A potluck supper, followed by a Lenten study and discussion, will be held each Wednesday through April 1, 6–7:30 p.m., in the Parish Hall. The group will focus on five essential spiritual practices that are rooted in Jesus’ own walk with God and taught throughout the New Testament. Bring a dish to share. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, is seeking a minister of music. Must have a heart for the ministry, strong leadership skills, and provide music for Sunday morning worship services, 10:45 a.m., and all outside engagements. Salary negotiable. 804/443-5007.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, will host “Financial Freedom: Stop Surviving, Start Thriving,” Thursdays through April 9. The family financial class will be held at 7 p.m. in the Grace Community Center. Family registration is $30 credit, or $25 cash or check. Space is limited. Register at 540/752-5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com; graceumchartwood.net.
Grass Roots Christian Fellowship, 17932 S. Fraley Blvd., Suite 104, Dumfries, has partnered with Arms Outstretched Ministry Inc. to serve an meal and provisions of clothing, groceries and hygiene items to those in need. The meals are served on the second Saturday of the month from 5–7 p.m. For more information, contact 703/517-0200 or armsoutstretchedministry@yahoo.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Sunday at 10 a.m. Dinner will be served immediately following morning worship. The Grand March—Women in Black with Hats will take place March 29 at 3 p.m. and feature Legendary Gospel Pearls of Washington, D.C. All women are asked to march with a $10 donation. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
St. Jude Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Highway, Mineral, will host a fish fry dinner on Friday, 4:30-7 p.m., for $10 per adult or $5 per child. Dine in or carry out. 540/894-4266.
