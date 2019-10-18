FREDERICKSBURG
Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., will hold a fall festival and chili cook-off Oct. 26, 2-6 p.m., in the fellowship hall. Bring a can of fruit or monetary donation to support the church’s food pantry. The church will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Nov. 30, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sign up now at redcrossblood.org (sponsor code: fairviewbaptistchurch). 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. The biennial craft bazaar will be held Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m., and Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., featuring unique handmade crafts and gifts, Christmas ornaments and wreaths, needlework, household decorations and more. A $5 entrance fee on Friday will be refunded for a purchase of $10 or more. Saturday is free. Baked goods as well as lunch will be available for purchase. On Nov. 3 the church will host King’s Cadence in a free concert at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary.
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), 525 Princess Anne St., will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Donnell Comfort Sr., pastor of Branch Fork Baptist Church. Revival will be held Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Gary Williams of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Stafford. 540/371-1153.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Benchmark Baptist Fellowship, 10510 Benchmark Road, is seeking someone who would like to use their piano playing talent to serve the Lord on Sunday mornings. For more information, call 540/373-9139. benchmarkbaptist.org; facebook.com/BenchmarkBaptist.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 4700 Massaponax Church Road, will have its annual Deacon and Trustee Celebration on Sunday during the 11 a.m. service. 540/898-5190.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will host a meditation workshop, “How to Meditate: A Beginner’s Workshop,” on Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to noon, in the ASH building on its campus. To register for this free workshop, email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com or call 540/582-5033. christchurchspotsy.com.
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow, will honor its senior members on Sunday during morning service.
Jesus Is Lord Church, 6050 Plank Road, will celebrate its 10th anniversary Sunday at 4 p.m. 540/219-2373; jilfredericksburg@gmail.com.
Little Mine Road Baptist Church, 7225 Lanes Corner Road, will celebrate its 160th church anniversary Sunday. Pastor Carson Jackson will preach the 11:30 a.m. service; lunch will follow. Prayer and praise will begin at 2:45 p.m. The Rev. Charles Hillard and the Second New Hope Baptist Church choir and ushers will be the guests at the 3 p.m. service. 540/220-2670; littlemineroadbc.org; lmrbaptist@gmail.com.
Living New Life Community Church will host a free fall community outreach event today, noon to 4 p.m., at John J. Wright Park Site, 7543 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania.
Sylvannah Baptist Church, 8400 Courthouse Road, will observe Women’s Missionary Annual Day at 3 p.m. Oct. 27. Guest speaker will be Minister Carla Minor, Christian Education Minister of Oxford Mount Zion Baptist Church, Ruther Glen. Dinner will be served following morning worship. 540/582-5826.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. Trunk or Treat is today, 3-5 p.m., in the lower parking lot and will feature decorated trunks, a bounce house, games, crafts and food. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 6823 Partlow Road, Snell, will host its 20th annual Brunswick stew and bazaar today, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Stew is $7 per quart. All proceeds go for church missions. 540/582-9714; 804/448-9756.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Sunday Celebration Service, featuring Lynda Allen as speaker and Luke Gray as musician, begins at 11 a.m. Fellowship time follows. Suzette Faith Foster will be guest speaker on Oct. 27; she is a transformational coach and author of “Calling Back Your Power.” 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road, will host a gospel sing featuring The Finneys today at 6 p.m. 540/972-7491, spotsywbc.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road. The church now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Bring ID on your first visit. 540/582-6532, zionumc@historiczionumc.org.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will host its annual Community Harvest Festival today from 1-4 p.m. Family fun includes refreshments, bounce house, face painting, crafts and games. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, will hold its annual women’s conference today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., with Pastor Lisa Logan of Miracle Faith Ministries as guest speaker. There will be special music. To register or for more information, email joaniedeshazo@aol.com. The church will host the Patawomeck Indian Tribe ninth annual Craft Show on Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafters are needed. All items must be handmade. Spaces are $25 or two for $40. Tables will be provided for $35 or two for $60. An application may be found at patawomeckindiantribeofvirginia.org. 540/371-3650; bethelbaptistva.org.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, will hold its annual Usher’s Day on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Donnell Howard and Union Bethel Baptist Church, King George as the guests. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. Items are being collected for Operation Christmas Child; visit the church website to view the list of requested items. A fall hayride and possible bonfire will be held Oct. 30, 5:30-7:15 p.m. A light stew supper will be offered for $3 a bowl. Proceeds will go toward youth and children activities. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
St. Matthias United Methodist Church, 426 Deacon Road, will hold its annual fall bazaar and silent auction today, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a wonderful selection of home and holiday decor, tasty homemade baked goods and bargain-priced yard sale treasures. 540/373-8759. stmatthiasumc.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. Marcia Grimsley will facilitate a two-hour interactive class, “Living Peacefully in a Chaotic World,” on Monday, 6:15-8:15 p.m. For more information and to register, contact Chris Johns at uuffva.dre@gmail.com; childcare is available upon request only. John Two-Hawks, Grammy nominated storyteller, author and flutist will perform Friday, 7:30 p.m.; suggested donation $15. The gallery will host “Nature’s Still Voice” through Nov. 25. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets Sundays at 11 a.m. The church will sponsor a trunk-or-treat with a Disney theme on Oct. 31, from 6-9 p.m., at the school with plenty of treats for kids. newlife.live/king-george.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, will host trunk or treat Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
Salem Baptist Church, 12262 Salem Church Road, will celebrate its Harvest Day service on Sunday during the 11:15 a.m. service. The Rev. Leonard G. Bland will deliver the message. Dinner will follow. Members are to bring canned goods and other food staples to benefit the food pantry. Dress is casual wear. 540/775-2350.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, will host its annual Harvest Party on Friday, from 6-8 p.m. The event includes food, games, a cake walk, and more; rain date is Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m. Trunk or treat is Oct. 30, 6-7 p.m. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, will host a gospel sing featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Son Rise today, 6-8:30 p.m. A love offering will be collected for the bands and light refreshments will be available for purchase. 540/710-3831.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 18562 Countyline Church Road, Ruther Glen, Men’s and Women’s Day is Sunday at 3 p.m.; special guests will be the Rev. Kevin Childs and Minister LaShay Childs and the Bethel Baptist Church family of Bowling Green. Lunch will be served following the morning worship service.
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will host trunk or treat Oct. 26, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The Senior Choir will observe its Annual Day on Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. with various choirs from the area. Dinner will be served following the service. A Veterans Appreciation Service will be held Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. All veterans are invited to attend; feel free to wear your uniform. A representative from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services will be present. Lunch will be served following the service. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford, will host a benefit gospel sing featuring Heaven’s Anointed on Sunday at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken for disaster relief. 540/373-6862; office@roundoakchurch.com; roundoakchurch.org.
ORANGE COUNTY
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 4288 Governor Almond Road, Locust Grove, will hosts its 161st church anniversary celebration on Sunday at 3 p.m.; the Rev. Arthur Green, Swift Ford Baptist Church, Madison, will be guest speaker. Lunch will be served after morning service. 540/854-5575.
New Hope Baptist Church, 32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run, will hold its annual Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-off on Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. The event is free. 540/223-8935; info@newhopebapt.org.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090.
Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., will host the Chuck Seipp/Randall Sheets Duo on Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. as part of its Culpeper 2019 Concert Series. The concert is free.
Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eleys Ford Road, Richardsville, will co-host a community fall festival with Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department at its facilities at 29361 Eleys Ford Road. The event will be held Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m., and feature a costume contest, moon bounce and hayrides. Hot dogs, homemade soups, chili and chips provided. 540/399-1248; obcrichardsville@gmail.com.
Pilgrim Baptist Church, 23390 Slaughters Mill Road, Mitchells, will celebrate Family and Friends Day on Nov. 3. The Rev. Robert Brown, pastor-elect, will preach at 11:15 a.m.; lunch will follow. The Rev. Dwayne Fields, choir and congregation of Oxford Mount Zion Baptist Church, Ruther Glen, will be the guests at 3 p.m. service. 540/825-2156.
Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road, will hold its Prayer & Healing service on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m., featuring special prayers for healing of mind, body and spirit, with laying-on-of-hands and anointing with oil.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., will have All Hallows’ Eve Service in the cemetery at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27; all ages and costumes are welcome. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Andrew Chapel Methodist Church, 16340 Kings Highway, Montross, will host its Busy Bee’s Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 15, 3-6 p.m., and Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring handmade Christmas decorations, nautical crafts, stocking stuffers, bake sale, homemade vegetable soup, second time around jewelry sale and more.
REGIONAL
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Come as you are, and bring the children for First Day School. Open to all. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. Harvest Moon Family Fun Night is today, 5:30-8 p.m., and will feature free pizza, food, games and candy for the whole family. Trunk or treat in the church parking lot and wear your costume if you wish. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Grass Roots Christian Fellowship, 17932 S. Fraley Blvd., Suite 104, Dumfries, has partnered with Arms Outstretched Ministry Inc. to serve a meal and provisions of clothing, groceries and hygiene items to those in need on the second Saturday of the month from 5-7 p.m. For more information, contact 703/517-0200 or armsoutstretchedministry@yahoo.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Rev. Alfred Jones Jr., and first lady Goldie Jones on Sunday at 10 a.m. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
