FREDERICKSBURG
Kingdom Family Worship Center, 400 Bragg Hill Road, will host its Community Day Celebration on Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with free food, fun, fellowship, music, entertainment, activities, and health and information tables. 540/371-3513.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., will hold its annual Family Day/Outback Picnic on Sunday in the park next to the church. The picnic will immediately follow the 10 a.m. service. There will be no 8 a.m. service. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road, will celebrate Homecoming and Revival on Aug. 25. Elder Donnell Comfort will be the speaker at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served following the morning service. The Rev. Reuben Lewis, Galilee Baptist, Louisa, is the guest speaker at 3 p.m. Revival continues Aug. 26-30 at 7:30 p.m. Revivalists include the Rev. Donald King, Mount Gilliam Baptist Old Site, Louisa; the Rev. Sharon Roberts, St. Thomas Baptist, Louisa; Elder Huey Ellis, Bibleway, Gordonsville; the Rev. Clarence Mays, Union Bell, Stafford; and the Rev. Reese Washington, Shiloh Baptist, Brandy Station. 540/854-7354.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will participate in the annual Rt. 208 Sale Trail on Sept. 13-14. The Thrift Shop will rent large spaces in front of the church. Spaces are $15-$25 for one day or $25-$35 for two days. Tables not provided. Proceeds benefit the Thrift Shop. More information about renting spaces is available at the shop, 540/582-5508, on Facebook or at christchurchspotsy.com.
Craigs Baptist Church, 14123 W. Catharpin Road, will celebrate its 252nd anniversary on Sept. 8, during the worship service. craigsbaptistchurch.org.
Fellowship Baptist Church, 13737 Post Oak Road, will observe Homecoming on Sunday at 11 a.m. Rapidan Ridge Bluegrass Gospel will provide special music. Dinner will be served after the morning service. Music will be performed 2-3 p.m.
First Baptist Church of Love, 124 Bend Farm Road, will host the Rev. Joshua Cole, associate pastor of Union Bell Baptist Church and Democratic candidate for the 28th House District as special guest preacher on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Land of Promise Church, 5924 Smith Station Road, will host a Community Carnival on Sept. 28, from noon until 4 p.m., featuring games, prizes, vendors, food and fun. 540/891-1347; admin@landofpromise.org.
Little Mine Road Baptist Church, 7225 Lanes Corner Road, will celebrate its annual Revival and Homecoming on Sunday. The 11:30 a.m. service will be followed by a repast. Prayer and praise will begin at 2:45 p.m.; evening services will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Dwayne Robinson of House of Victory, Fredericksburg, his choir and ushers. On Wednesday night, the Rev. Stevenson Reed and the First New Hope Baptist Church choir and congregation will be special guests. On Thursday night, the Rev. Kevin Poole, pastor of Mount Holy Baptist Church, Culpeper, will speak. Friday night the Rev. Wayne Robinson will close Revival services with Anointed Praise with a Purpose providing the music. littlemineroadbc.org; lmrbaptist@gmail.com; 540/220-2670.
Mine Road Baptist Church, 11111 Post Oak Road, will host David Ring, “The Boy Born Dead,” on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. Ring will share how he became a cerebral palsy victor. Free; a voluntary love offering will be collected.
Mount Hope Baptist Church, 6823 Harrison Road, will hold Revival on Sept. 9–11 at 7 p.m. Revivalists include the Rev. Nicole Guns Edwards, Bishop Lanier Twyman Sr. and Lance Watson. 540/786-4274; mthopeva.org.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, will be on a summer schedule now through Sept. 8. One service will be held at 10 a.m. each Sunday. passthepeacechurch.org.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. The church is registering students for its 2019–2020 preschool program. The preschool offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool.” 540/898-4748; preschool@embracedbyhim.org.
St. Jude Catholic Church, 9600 Caritas St., will host its End of Summer Dinner Extravaganza at St. Michael the Archangel High School, 6301 Campus Drive, on Aug. 30, 6-9 p.m. Dinner features prime rib from a carving station, Salmon Palestine, a chocolate mousse filling cake and a specialty chocolate chip cookie from the Bella Café. Entertainment will be provided by The Acoustic Onion and an 18-time amateur national dance champion duo. Reservations are $60 or $200 for a family of four or five; visit membership.faithdirect.net/events/details/3236. Contact Roman Marciniak Jr. at romanjjr@verizon.net with any questions.
Sylvannah Baptist Church, 8400 Courthouse Road, will celebrate its 152nd annual Homecoming and Revival on Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dennis A. Woodard. Dinner will follow. Revival services will begin at 3 p.m., with Pastor Anthony Parrish of Shiloh (New Site) Baptist Church, Fredericksburg, as the guest speaker. Revival will continue Tuesday through Thursday with praise and worship at 7:30 p.m. and the revival message at 8 p.m. Revivalists include the Rev. Rodney Jones of Second New Hope Baptist Church, accompanied by the Brotherhood Community Chorale; the Rev. Dwight Hargrove, pastor of Zion Hill Baptist Church; and the Rev. Gilbert Garcia, pastor of Mount Tabor Baptist Church, on Thursday evening when The Lord’s Supper will be observed. 540/582-5826.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, will hold a community awareness event at the Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road, today from 2-4 p.m., with outdoor games, food and antique cars. Prayer service will be in the Sanctuary on Wednesday at 6 p.m. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 6823 Partlow Road, Snell, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday. At 10 a.m. Jeff Stone and the Virginia Gospel Singers will provide special music; the 11 a.m. service will feature the Rev. Doyle Williamson of Fredericktown, Mo. Lunch will be served at noon. Revival will be held Sunday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., with the Rev. Williamson and special music by the Travelers Rest choir, Justified, One Lane Bridge and Bobby Pendleton. 540/538-8900.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. On Sunday, Unity of Fredericksburg member, the Rev. Pamela Mann, will be the speaker at the Sunday Celebration service that begins at 11 a.m. Guest musician is Daniel Kepel of Unity of Seven Hills. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. 540/582-6532.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533; or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will launch its Family Ministry Nights at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bible studies for adults, youth and children will be held, and the nursery will be available. Homecoming is planned for Sept. 29. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road, will sponsor Upward flag football and cheer for children grades K-8 this year. Register on the church website; evaluations will be at church today between 8 a.m. and noon. Teams will be made from the evaluations. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Mount Hope Baptist Church, 1653 Brooke Road, has postponed its annual Homecoming and Revival. 540/659-4219; mounthopebaptistchurchstafford.org.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. The annual Family and Friends Day celebration will be Aug. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. 540/752-4296.
Stafford Community Baptist Church, 676 Hope Road, current meeting place Red Roof Inn, 153 Garrisonville Road, will observe its 33rd anniversary on Aug. 25; the speaker for the 11 a.m. service is the Rev. Andrew L. Hogan Jr., pastor. There will be no 6 p.m. service.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. “A Tale of Two Sisters” exhibit by Amanda Carter and Kay Portmess is on display through September. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Antioch Baptist Church, 11102 James Madison Parkway. Homecoming and Rally Day will be held Sunday at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Charles W. Wormley, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church as guest speaker. 540/775-4628; theabckg@gmail.com.
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, Summer Hours: Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10 a.m.; Holy Communion Service, first Sundays; and Nursing Home Outreach, fifth Sundays at 2 p.m.
Little Ark Baptist Church, 15681 Owens Drive, will hold revival Sunday at 3 p.m., with Pastor Donald Curtis of Christ Church, Waldorf, Md. Revival continues Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. with Pastor Eddie Nelson of Mount Carmel Baptist Church and Pastor Robert Eaby of Cornerstone Chapel Church. 540/663-2831.
Mars Hill Acts 17, King George Church of God, 8095 Kings Highway, will host a free youth event for ages 12 and older on Sept. 7, 5-9 p.m. Registration is at 4:30 p.m. The event includes a Christian concert, free dinner, games, youth presentations and message. The Bible theme is “God Can Use Anyone!” Guest speaker is Phil Lehman; Loyal to One, Jesus Gang and Mars Hill Band will perform. Register at least two days in advance for food planning. Youth Leaders are encouraged to chaperone their group. Includes haze and strobe lights and is not recommended for those prone to seizures or affected by concert haze. Events are conducted and financed by volunteers from local churches; extra hands, prayer and financial support are always needed. marshillacts17.org.
Mount Bethel Christian Retreat Center, 17420 Mt. Bethel Lane, will host the Jazz in the Country Music Festival on Aug. 24 at 1 p.m., featuring Cindy Bradley, Energico Jazz, Merlon Devine, 4 the Road Band, and Chelsey Green & The Green Project. Comedian Sean Sarvis hosts. Tickets are $65-$85. After-party mingle with the stars $25. jazzinthecountry.com.
Round Hill Baptist Church, 16519 Round Hill Road, will host 2003 National Hammered Dulcimer Champion Joshua Messick in a free concert Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. for the church’s Homecoming. roundhillbaptist.com; 540/775-5583.
Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, will host a gospel sing today at 6 p.m., featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Front Porch Gospel. A love offering is collected for the bands. Light refreshments available for purchase. 540/710-3831.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 18562 Countyline Church Road, Ruther Glen, will celebrate Homecoming on Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served following the service. Evening service will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Scott Bray and the Springfield Baptist Church family of Mechanicsville, as guests. Revival will be Aug. 27–29; Prayer and Praise begins at 7 p.m., and worship service begins at 7:30 p.m. Special guests include the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Grasty and the Zion Grove Baptist Church, Woodford; the Rev. Dr. Darius Beechum and Brown Grove Baptist Church, Ashland; and Minister Joshua Griffin and the St. James Baptist Church, Milford.
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold its morning worship service at 8 a.m. on Aug. 18. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Jerusalem Baptist Church, 21180 Bagby Road, Sparta, will hold its annual Homecoming service on Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. Pastor Jared S. Beasley will deliver the message; lunch will be served after the service. The Rev. Leonard Bland and the Salem Baptist Church, King George, will be the guests at the 3 p.m. worship service. 804/633-9222.
Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, will observe its 137th Homecoming and Revival on Sunday. The Rev. Alan Harris of Antioch Baptist Church, Fairfax Station, is guest speaker at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served following the service. The Rev. Gregory Grier of Bethlehem Baptist Church, his choir, ushers and congregation are the guests at 3 p.m. Revival will be held Monday through Wednesday. Praise and worship is at 7 p.m.; revival service is at 7:30 p.m. Revivalists include the Rev. Dominic Green, New Destiny; the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Grasty, Zion Grove; and the Rev. Carroll Jackson, Macedonia. They will be accompanied by their choirs, ushers and congregations. 540/373-0690.
Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford, will host a benefit gospel sing on Sunday at 6 p.m. Bobby Orrock will be guest emcee. Richard & Ramona Morris and Randy & Beth Newsome with friend Mike Milstead will perform. Dessert fellowship will follow. A love offering will be taken for Quintin Beltran, who is has Rocky Mountain spotted fever from a tick bite this spring. 540/373-6862; office@roundoakchurch.com; roundoakchurch.org.
St. John Baptist Church, 17080 S. River Road, Woodford, will celebrate its 153rd Homecoming on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Alfred Jones Jr., of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Triangle, will be the guest preacher. A fellowship meal will follow. There will not be an evening service. Revival will be held Tuesday through Thursday night with prayer and praise beginning at 7:30 p.m. and worship service at 8 p.m. Revivalists include the Rev. Gilbert Garcia of Mount Tabor Baptist Church, Sparta, the Rev. Craig Beasley of Shiloh Baptist Church, Bowling Green, and the Rev. Marvin Fields of Second Mount Zion Baptist Church, Hanover. 804/448-3866.
ORANGE COUNTY
Antioch Baptist Church, 11484 St. Just Road, Unionville, will hold its annual Homecoming on Sunday at 11 a.m. Michael Clingenpeel will be the guest speaker. Lunch will follow after the morning service. 540/854-6636.
Orange Grove Baptist Church, 27383 Orange Springs Road, Unionville, will celebrate Homecoming on Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. Elder Douglas Atkinson of Wilson, N.C., will be the speaker. 540/854-5907
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will host revival on Wednesday nights in August, starting at 7:30 p.m. The Rev. Harrison Williams, Shiloh Baptist Church, Standardsville, is the revivalist on Wednesday. For more information, contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at bbc9297@gmail.com or 540/937-5563. There will be no call-in Bible study until September.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 23144 Maddens Tavern Road, Lignum, will celebrate Homecoming on Aug. 25 at 3 p.m.; the Rev. Roger Greene, the choir and congregation of New Calvary Baptist Church, Suffolk, will be the guests. Dinner will be served prior to the service. Revival will be held Aug. 27-29 at 7:30 p.m. Guests include the Rev. Dr. E.L. Smiling Jr., Clevers Oak Baptist Church, Goldvein; the Rev. Markeeta Robinson, Mount Olive Baptist Church, Culpeper; and the Rev. Dwight Michael, Piney Branch Baptist Church, Spotsylvania; and their choirs and congregations. 540/399-1315.
Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road. Morning prayer with Jesus is Thursday, 8 to 9 a.m.; entrance is at the rear of the church. Prayer and healing service is Aug. 24 at 6 p.m., featuring special prayers for healing of mind, body and spirit, with laying-on-of-hands and anointing with oil.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Park at 120 N. Commerce St. Sunday school for all ages begins Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. Register now on the website. Childcare will be available each Sunday between 9 a.m. and noon. ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
REGIONAL
The 10th annual community tent revival, Unity in the Community, will be held today, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at 17901 Dumfries Shopping Plaza, Dumfries. Activities will include food and drinks, face painting, music, praise dancing, mimes, games and prizes and the Word of God. School supplies will also be available. Rain date Aug. 24.
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Come as you are, and bring the children for First Day School. Open to all. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Rev. Alfred Jones Jr., and first lady Goldie Jones on Oct. 19; a meet and greet begins at 6 p.m., and a banquet begins at 7 p.m. Dress is semi-formal and the colors for the event are black, silver and gold. Tickets are $40. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.