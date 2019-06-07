FREDERICKSBURG
Riverside First Church of God, 3461 Fall Hill Ave., will offer free classes on communication for married and engaged couples starting Sunday. Sessions will be held from 5:30- 6:45 p.m. on June 9 and 23; July 7, 14 and 28; and Aug. 4. Each couple must purchase and read the first three chapters of “Love Talk: Speak Each Other’s Language Like You Never Have Before” by Drs. Les and Leslie Parrott by June 23 and plan to participate in at least five of the six classes. To RSVP, email office@rchurch.net or call 540/548-0715.
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), 525 Princess Anne St., will have its Community Graduate Recognition and Baccalaureate Service on Sunday at 2 p.m. The guest speaker will be Sidney H. Hankerson III. Sponsored by the Christian Education and Youth Ministries. For more information, email snsyouth525@gmail.com. 540/371-1153.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road, will celebrate its 153rd church anniversary on Sunday at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Isaac Samuels, United Faith Christian Ministry, Stafford. The church will host its first Men’s Conference on June 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The theme is “Dare To Be A Man!” Guest speaker is the Rev. Charles Brooks Jr., Faith Christian Church, Warrenton. Men’s Day service will be June 16 at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Jeremy Walker, New Life Temple of Deliverance, Culpeper. 540/854-7354.
Craigs Baptist Church, 14123 W. Catharpin Road. Pastor Paige Bowman will be the guest speaker on June 16 for the Father’s Day service. Morning worship is at 9:30 a.m.; Sunday school is at 11 a.m. craigsbaptistchurch.org.
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow. The Rev. Stevenson L. Reed, pastor elect, will preach Sunday at the 10 a.m. service.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. The church has begun registering students for its 2019-2020 preschool program. The preschool offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information, visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool.” More information is also available by email at preschool@embracedbyhim.org or by calling 540/898-4748.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, will host “ROAR! Life is wild. God is good” Vacation Bible School on June 16-20, from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. Program and dinner will be provided at no cost for ages from 3 years old (potty trained) to rising fifth-graders. Activities include games, songs, Bible stories, crafts and science fun. Register online at resurrectionpeople.org/VBS. 540/786-7778.
Sylvannah Baptist Church, 8400 Courthouse Road, will celebrate Graduate’s Day during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday; graduates and parents will be recognized. Men’s Annual Day will be held at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Antonio Baker, pastor of Third Mount Zion Baptist Church, Woodford; music will be provided by the Men of Zion. Dinner will follow the morning worship. 540/582-5826.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. On Sunday, Adult Spiritual Education starts at 10 a.m., featuring “Lessons In Truth: Twelve Lessons in Practical Christianity” by H. Emilie Cady. Sunday Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m.; the Rev. Geraldine Amaral will be the guest speaker. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road, will host a pulled pork fundraising dinner and gospel sing on June 15. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m.; the meal will be $8. Sonrise will perform at 6 p.m. Desserts and drinks will be the only refreshments available during intermission. 540/972-7491; spotsywbc.org.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, will have a community yard sale today, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food and beverages will be sold as well. The historic church will be open for self-guided tours. Admission is free. 540/659-6654.
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will recognize graduates on Sunday at the 11 a.m. worship service. The JOY Group will meet at IHOP on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The church will co-host Vacation Bible School with Richland Baptist Church at Richland, 2482 Warrenton Road, July 15-19, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Children ages 3 1/2 through fifth grade are invited for an amazing animal adventure. Check out the VBS page and register at Berea-Baptist.org. 540/752-4406.
Colonial Baptist Church, 2726 Jefferson Davis Highway, will host its free Olympian Fascar Race today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your own Hot Wheels car use one provided. Free lunch will be served at noon. 540/659-1810; cbcca.org.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. The choir will perform this year’s 10th annual Patriotic Cantata on June 29 at 7 p.m. and June 30 at 4 p.m. Donations will be taken for Homes for Our Troops. Refreshments follow each performance. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Summit Presbyterian Church, 256 Shelton Shop Road, will host ROAR! Life is Wild Vacation Bible School on June 24-28, from 9 a.m. to noon, for children age 3 and potty trained through age 12. The science tent is back, as well as songs, Bible stories, crafts, snacks and Mr. Lion. Register at summitstafford.com/vacation-bible-school.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. “The Portrait: Elegance and Expression” is on display through June. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230.
Salem Baptist Church, 12262 Salem Church Road, will celebrate its annual June Rally Day service on Sunday at 3 p.m., with the Rev. W. T. Carter, congregation and singing group from New Liberty Baptist Church, Milford. Praise and Worship Service will begin at 11:15 a.m. The Rev. Leonard G. Bland, pastor, will preach at the 11:30 a.m. service, then dinner will be served. 540/775-2350.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road. The June Rally will be held Sunday. Bishop Anthony M. Jones Sr., will preach at 11:15 a.m.; lunch will immediately follow. Apostle Donn R. Hall, pastor of Zion Baptist Church, Kinsale, is guest preacher at 3 p.m.; he will be accompanied by his choir and congregation.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will celebrate its annual Men’s and Women’s Day on Sunday, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Charlotte Sydnor, retired former pastor of Saint Paul’s AME Church, Newport News. A light luncheon will be served following the service. The church will host Vacation Bible School June 17-20, from 6-8 p.m.; the theme will be “Take Flight to Where God Leads You.” 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford. Deliverance will have its annual day on June 23 at 3 p.m., with a program of singing, signing, miming and comedy. Dinner will be served after the morning service, around 1:30 p.m. 540/373-0690.
St. John Baptist Church, 17080 S. River Road, Woodford. Today at 10 a.m., the Missionary Ministry will have its annual prayer breakfast in the church social center. The Rev. Jeanetta Lee, Richmond, will be guest speaker. 804/448-3866.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road, Ladysmith, will host a yard sale today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grassy lot between Guiseppe’s and The Timbers on Ladysmith Road. Rain date is June 15. Proceeds benefit the church.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will celebrate Deacon and Deaconess Day on Sunday at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Charles Wormley from Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Fredericksburg. Dinner will be served following the morning message delivered by Pastor Pitts at 11 a.m. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 23557 Lignum Road, Lignum, will host a community VBS Monday through Friday. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.; Bible study and crafts, for ages 2 through adults, take place 6:15-8:30 p.m. 540/399-1843.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. The 130th Annual Session will be celebrated beginning July 13 at the WBRBA Center. Sponsorships and ads available for businesses, nonprofits, individuals and community organizations; contact 540/661-2013; or nb_roberts@msn.com for more information. waylandblueridge.org.
REGIONAL
Faith Christian Church and International Outreach Center, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton. The 2019 Life Conference will be held June 19-21. Free evening services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Speakers include Decker Tapscott; Van Gayton of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Pastor Jennifer Biard of Jackson Revival Center Church, Jackson, Miss. For more information, call 540/349-0178.
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on June 16 at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Come as you are, and bring the children for First Day School. Open to all. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will host Vacation Bible School on June 17-21, 6:30 to 8:45 p.m.; register by calling the church, or email sundays@mtzbaptist.org. The Men in Black “Trusting in God” event will be held June 30 at 3 p.m. Men are asked to wear black suits and bow ties and to march with a $10 donation. Special musical guest is Faithful Connection. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.