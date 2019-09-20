FREDERICKSBURG
Kingdom Family Worship Center, 400 Bragg Hill Road, will celebrate 37 years of ministry in the Fredericksburg region. Throughout September it will honor its commitment to faith, family and community with guest speakers for weekly services on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., in addition to Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. On Sunday, businesses will be recognized. 540/371-3513.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., will celebrate its 115th church anniversary and Homecoming on Sunday. Pastor Carl A. Butler will deliver the message during the 11 a.m. service. The Rev. Raleigh Harris, pastor of Jericho Baptist Church, Ruther Glen, accompanied by his choir and congregation, will be the guest preacher for the 3 p.m. Homecoming service. Dinner will be served following the morning service. Revival services will be held Tuesday through Thursday, with praise and worship starting at 7 p.m. and services starting at 7:30 p.m. Guest preachers will be the Rev. Antonio Baker, Third Mount Zion Baptist Church; the Rev. Perry Moore, Orange Grove Baptist Church; and the Rev. James McCray, Little Zion Baptist Church. Women’s Day will be celebrated on Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. The theme is “We Are God’s Masterpiece!” The message will be delivered by the Rev. Patricia Coleman, and music will be provided by the Mount Zion Women’s Choir.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., will present the dramatic presentation “The Twelve Tribes of Israel” on Sunday at 3 p.m. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Benchmark Baptist Fellowship, 10510 Benchmark Road, is seeking someone who would like to use their piano playing talent to serve the Lord on Sunday mornings. For more information, call 540/373-9139. benchmarkbaptist.org; facebook.com/BenchmarkBaptist.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, is seeking a choir director. This is a part-time position to start immediately. For more information, visit christchurchspotsy.com.
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow, will not have service on Sunday. Members will be attending church services at Wallers Baptist Church at 10 a.m.
Land of Promise Church, 5924 Smith Station Road, will host a Community Carnival on Sept. 28, from noon until 4 p.m., featuring games, prizes, vendors, food and fun. 540/891-1347; admin@landofpromise.org.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, will observe the 30th anniversary of the congregation and celebrate the renovation of its sanctuary on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. John Wertz Jr., director for Evangelical Mission and assistant to the bishop of the Virginia Synod, will preach, and the Rev. Heidi S. Moore, pastor, will preside. Both the RLC Choir and the Praz Band will offer special musical selections to complete the festival service. A luncheon along with a time of recognition of past and present ministries as well as those to come will follow the service. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.
Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road, will host a Men’s Day Celebration on Sunday. Morning worship service will be conducted by the Rev. Dr. Charles H. Hilliard, pastor, at 11:15 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Elijah L. Campbell, pastor of the Mangohick Baptist Church of Hanover, his ushers, choir and congregation will be the guests at 3 p.m. Lunch will be served after the morning worship service. First responders will be recognized. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.
Spotsylvania Baptist Church, 9223 Spotsylvania Baptist Church Road, will host a benefit concert and homemade spaghetti dinner on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. The Acoustic Onion Band will perform. Admission is free, donations will be accepted. 540/940-3909; spotsylvaniabaptistchurch.com.
St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive. St. Faustina Conference of St. Vincent de Paul will host its annual craft show and bake sale in the parish center on Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit St. Faustina Conference. To rent a table, contact Betty Messink at 540/891-7402 or bettym91@verizon.net by Sept. 29.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, will host Family Movie Night on Friday at 7 p.m. Bring a chair. United Methodist Men will host its chicken barbecue dinner on Oct. 5, 4-7 p.m. Desserts will be available from the United Methodist Women Bake Sale. Eat in or take out. Roadside sale begins at 3 p.m. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
The Gathering Place, Cornerstone College of Virginia, 4430 Lee Hill School Drive, will hold a book signing today, from 1-3 p.m. Bishop Joel Nelson, director of Making Disciples Ministries, will sign his latest book, “Discovering the 3EEE Lifestyle.”
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m. Roy Berkowitz will be the guest speaker. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow, will host Homecoming on Sunday to celebrate 250 years of continuous to the community. Services will start at approximately 9:30 a.m. and conclude with a meal on the grounds at 12:30 p.m. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.
Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road, will host a gospel sing, featuring Nikki Headley, today at 6 p.m. Food will be sold at the intermission. 540/972-7491, spotsywbc.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Barbara Jacob and special music featuring gifted performers. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. The church now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Bring ID on your first visit. 540/582-6532, zionumc@historiczionumc.org
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will collect the Alma Hunt offering for Virginia missions during September. Homecoming is planned for Sept. 29; the Rev. Scott Covington will be guest speaker; a gospel sing featuring Heaven’s Anointed will take place at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary, following a luncheon in the annex. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, will host the ninth annual Go for Bo! 5K, 1-mile fun run and Tot Dash on Oct. 12. This fun family event supports the life-saving programs of Helping Children Worldwide’s Child Rescue Centre and Mercy Hospital in Bo, Sierra Leone, Africa. The Tot Dash begins at 7:50 a.m., followed by the 1-mile fun run at 8:05 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m. Register today: 5K, $25; 1-mile fun run, $10; Tot Dash is free. Dogs can run with their owners for $5. Technical race shirts for runners, post-race pancake breakfast, special activities for children and treats for pups are included. 540/628-7179; goforbo.org.
Ferry Farm Baptist Church, 1 Westmoreland Drive, will celebrate its 60th year with a Homecoming Weekend. Family Fun Day is Sept. 28, 3-6 p.m., and features food, fun and games. Homecoming Worship Service will be held Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.; the Rev. John Upton, Executive Director for the Baptist General Association of Virginia, is guest preacher. The church will formally bestow the Pastor Emeritus title upon the Rev. Duane DeHart who served as the Worship Arts/Music Pastor for 27 years. Dinner will be served at noon. A meet and greet with coffee will be held from 9-9:45 a.m. ferryfarmbc.org.
Hartwood Presbyterian Church, 50 Hartwood Church Road, will host “Hartwood Church Amidst War” Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., featuring presentations by John Hennessy of the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, as well as tours by uniformed docents. Admission is free. Civil War-era refreshments and items will be available for purchase. Rain or shine. 540/752-4671.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. Items are being collected for Operation Christmas Child; visit the church website to view the list of requested items. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Mount Hope Baptist Church, 1653 Brooke Road, will observe its Deaconesses Annual Day on Sunday at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be the Rev. David Walller, pastor of City of Refuge Bible Baptist Church, Culpeper. He will be accompanied by his officers, choir and congregation. Lunch will be served prior to the afternoon service. 540/659-4219;mt.hopebaptistchurch149 @gmail.com; mounthope baptistchurchstafford.org.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Antioch Baptist Church, 11102 James Madison Parkway, the annual Family Movie Night will be held today, 5-7:30 p.m. The church will host a memorial service for Shirley Williams–Peyton on Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. Light refreshments afterward. For more information, contact Mary E. Johnson at 540/895-5232 or 540/775-7238.
Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8330 Fletchers Chapel Road, will hold its annual fish fry today at the church picnic shelter. Fried fish, sides and desserts will be served from 4-6 p.m. All donations will directly support church ministries. 540/775-7247; fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org.
Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, will host a gospel sing featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and True Spirit today from 6-8:30 p.m. A love offering is collected for the bands and light refreshments will be available for purchase. Brunswick stew fundraiser starts at 3 p.m. Eat in or take out. 540/710-3831.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will celebrate its annual Deacons, Deaconesses and Trustees Day on Sunday at 3 p.m. Special guests will be the Rev. Arthur Washington Jr., and congregation from Good Hope Baptist Church, King George. Lunch will be served following the 11 a.m. worship service. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford, will host a gospel sing Sunday at 6 p.m., featuring The Millers and Ronnie Williams. facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch. 804/448-3166.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 7187 Macedonia Road, Woodford, will hold its Deacon, Deaconess and Trustee Annual Day Service on Sunday, during the 11 a.m. service with the Rev. Wayne Robinson. Light refreshments will be served afterward. Family and Friends Day is Oct. 6; the Rev. Carroll L. Jackson, pastor, will deliver the message at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served following the service. The Rev. Fred Sales, choir and congregation from Macedonia Baptist Church, Colonial Beach, will be the guests at 3 p.m. 804/633-6035; macedonia609@gmail.com.
Milford Presbyterian Church, 17283 Blatt Ave., Milford, will host Milford Day today, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring music from Rapidan Ridge, Demin ‘N Lace and The Dixie Belles, children’s activities, raffle, bake sale and yard sale. Hamburgers, hot dogs and Bo Satterwhite’s chicken dinners available starting at 11 a.m. 804/633-4334; milfordpres.org.
Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 21795 Mattaponi Trail, Milford. Annual Youth Revival will be held, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., and the Revival message is at 6:30 p.m. Guest speakers are Minister Joshua Griffin with Macedonia Baptist Church Youth Choir and Elder Karen Lewis with Hands of Glory from Mount Zion Baptist Church. 804/633-9728.
St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford, The Senior’s Ministry will take a day trip to Carter’s Mountain Orchard on Oct. 18. Cost is $24 per person for bus transportation. Call 804/633-7132 or 540/455-5993 for more information.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road, will host its annual Polish/Slovakian dinner today from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the door. Children under 10 are $6. 804/448-9064.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090.
Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., will host Todd Fickley on Sunday at 4 p.m. as part of its Culpeper 2019 Concert Series. The concert is free.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 23144 Maddens Tavern Road, Lignum, will host the Women’s Ministry One Day Seminar on Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme is “Women of Royalty,” and the colors are purple and silver. Keynote Speaker is Elder Darlene Moody, Word Alive International Church, Manassas. The Rev. Judith Moss, Immanuel Christian Ministries, Culpeper, and Evangelist Tracy Slaughter, Antioch Baptist Church, Madison, will also speak. Brunch is included. 540/399-1315.
Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road, will hold its prayer and healing service on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. Holy communion services will be held Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., with childcare available from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday centering prayer is at 11 a.m., followed by healing and holy communion at noon. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
REGIONAL
Christ Church Parish Episcopal, 56 Christ Church Lane, Saluda, will host an evening of jazz today in the Parish Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, and proceeds will benefit the Middlesex County Museum & Historical Society. There will be live music, jam sessions by local and regional artists, poetry readings, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Featured performers include the marvelous Sherman Holmes, Miss Pinkie Holmes, Chris Gresham, Walker Andrew, Kevin Epps, Rick Jessie and Leah Drummond. Tickets may be purchased online at middlesexmuseum.com, in person at the museum, or mail checks payable to the Middlesex Museum to Box 121, Saluda, VA 23149. For more information, call 804/539-2791.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3207 Quarter Hill Road, Supply. The Anointed Ones Choir will celebrate its anniversary on Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. Special guests include Walter Baker & Prosperity, L.G. Bland Mass Choir, Antioch Baptist Church Choir, and Burkett Lyburn with The All Together Gospel Singers. 804/443-4168; ebenezerbaptch.org.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. The United Methodist Men BBQ & Bluegrass, featuring Naked Mountain Boys, is Oct. 5, 4-7 p.m. A pork sandwich is available for $6, the sandwich and fixings is $9, and a pork platter is $13. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 2054 W. Hoover Road, Haywood, will celebrate the anniversary of the Rev. Ludwell and Sister Evelyn Brown at The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, on Oct. 12 at 2:45 p.m. Musical guests will be Bro. Burkett Lyburn and the All Together Singers. There is no entrance fee, however, an RSVP is requested by Oct. 6. Dinner will be served and a free will offering lifted. Send an RSVP that includes the names of the persons who will attend to mlindafisher@gmail.com or call 540/661-2013 or 540/424-2011.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will celebrate Annual Women’s Day on Sunday at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Sandra K. James, assistant pastor at First Mount Zion Baptist Church, Dumfries. The theme is “Stronger Together,” colors are cream and orange. The church will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Rev. Alfred Jones Jr., and first lady Goldie Jones on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
Warsaw Church Of God, 15 Church Lane, Warsaw, will host a car show and vendor fair, featuring food, music, moon bounce and more, today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free entry. 804/333-4951.
