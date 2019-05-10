FREDERICKSBURG
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., will celebrate Mother’s Day/Women’s Day on Sunday. Minister Kym Brown, Land of Promise Church, will be the guest preacher for the 8 and 11 a.m. services. A special choir will render the music at the 11 a.m. service. The theme is “Generations of Women.” All women are encouraged to wear purple and/or lavender. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road, will have Mother’s Day service at 10 a.m. Sunday. 540/854-7354.
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow, will have the Rev. Stevenson Reed, pastoral candidate, as guest preacher on Sunday at the 10 a.m. service.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. The church has begun registering students for its 2019-2020 preschool program. The preschool offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information, visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool.” More information is also available by email at preschool@embracedbyhim.org or 540/898-4748.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, will host “ROAR! Life is wild. God is good” Vacation Bible School on June 16-20, from 5:30-8:15 p.m. Program and dinner will be provided at no cost for ages from 3 years old (potty-trained) up to rising fifth-graders. Activities include games, songs, Bible stories, crafts and science fun. Register online at resurrectionpeople.org/VBS. 540/786-7778.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, will host a community breakfast on May 18; this 99-cent breakfast will be served 8-10 a.m. as an outreach event to the surrounding community. Homecoming is May 19; the Rev. Gary Robbins will speak at the contemporary service at 9:45 a.m. and the traditional service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will be served following services. Bring your favorite side dish and/or dessert to share. A Red Cross blood drive will be held May 20, 3-7 p.m.; for an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or register online at tabumc.org. Walk-ins are welcome; appointments are given priority. 540/786-6162.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow, will host Homecoming on Sept. 22, to celebrate 250 years of continuous service to the community. This is a change from the original date of May 19. More information will be forthcoming. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.
Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road, will host a gospel sing May 18 at 6 p.m., featuring True Spirit Gospel Band. 540/972-7491, spotsywbc.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. 540/582-6532.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will co-host VBS with Richland Baptist Church at Richland, 2482 Warrenton Road, July 15-19, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Children ages 3 1/2 through fifth grade are invited for an amazing animal adventure. Check out the VBS page and pre-register at Berea-Baptist.org. 540/752-4406.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. Sunday school is 9:30 a.m., followed by devotional morning service at 10:45 a.m., with the Mount Olive Youth Choir rendering the music. The oldest and youngest mother in attendance will be recognized. 540/752-4296.
Union Bell Baptist Church, 407 Hollywood Farm Road. The Rev. Patricia Ellis, Ruther Glen, will bring a Word from the Lord at the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday; The Men’s Choir of Union Bell will render musical selections for the service. 540/373-3473; unionbell.org; general@unionbell.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. “The Portrait: Elegance and Expression” is on display through June. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Antioch Baptist Church, 11102 James Madison Parkway, will host Family Movie Night on May 18, from 5-7:15 p.m. 540/775-4628; theabckg@gmail.com.
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, will have morning worship at 10 a.m. instead of 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. The change is due to Mother’s Day.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford. Family and Friends Day will be held on May 18, beginning at noon. A picnic lunch as well as games and activities will take place on the church lawn. Dress is casual. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford, will host a gospel sing on May 19 at 6 p.m., featuring Virginia Gospel Boys and David Palmer & Mike Milstead. A love offering will be taken for “Help Hospitalized Veterans.” A dessert fellowship will follow. 540/373-6862; office@roundoakchurch.com; roundoakchurch.org.
St. John Baptist Church, 17080 S. River Road, Woodford. The Spiritualettes Choir will celebrate its 37th anniversary in an afternoon of musical fellowship on May 18 at 3:30 p.m. 804/448-3866.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road, Ladysmith, will host a yard sale on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grassy lot between Guiseppe’s and The Timbers on Ladysmith Road. Rain date is June 15. Proceeds benefit the church.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 823 Water St., Port Royal, will sponsor a shredding event for nearby communities on May 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations accepted for Outreach Program. 540/809-7489; churchsp.org/node/56.
St. Stephen’s Baptist Church, 29436 Sparta Road, Milford, will observe its annual Ushers Day on May 19 at 3 p.m. Minister Joshua Griffin, St. James Baptist Church, Milford, will be worship leader; a musical program will be presented by Just Believe. Ushers are asked to come in uniform. Dinner will be served after the regular morning service.
Zion Grove Baptist Church, 9450 Fredericksburg Turnpike, Woodford. Deaconess Licia Jones Reynolds will preaching her initial sermon today at 1 p.m. 804/633-9370.
ORANGE COUNTY
New Hope Baptist Church, 32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run, will host its annual Vacation Bible School June 2-7, from 6-8:30 p.m. Lifeway’s “In the Wild—Amazing Encounters with Jesus” will be presented to students in preschool through sixth grade. For more information, call 540/223-8935.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will celebrate the fourth anniversary of Pastor and first lady Pitts on May 26 at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Darnell Lundy, Main Uno Baptist Church, Rochelle. Dinner will be served following the morning message delivered by the Rev. Lawrence Hutcherson at 11 a.m. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., will host a concert by the Blue Ridge Chorale on May 19 at 3 p.m. No tickets are required. Donations are appreciated.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 23144 Maddens Tavern Road, Lignum, will hold Spring Revival weekly at 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the Rev. Keith Sherard and the choir and congregation of Free Union Baptist Church, Culpeper, will be the guests. 540/399-1315.
Open Door Baptist Church, 754 Germanna Highway, will host a concert by the Blue Ridge Chorale on May 18 at 7 p.m. No tickets are required. Donations are appreciated.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. Centering Prayer Group will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m., followed by Healing and Holy Communion service at noon. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net; ststephensculpeper.net.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. WBRBA scholarship applications are due June first. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. The 130th Annual Session will be celebrated beginning July 13 at the WBRBA Center. Sponsorships and ads available for businesses, nonprofits, individuals and community organizations. Contact 540/661-2013 or nb_roberts@msn.com for more information. First deadline for ads/print ready is May 24. waylandblueridge.org.
REGIONAL
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on May 19 at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Bring the children for First Day School. Open to all. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. There will be one service, the Spring Fellowship Worship Service, at 11 a.m. on May 19, featuring music by special guest The Virginia Gospel Singers. A fried chicken potluck lunch will immediately follow the service. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. The 14th annual Bike Blessing and Car Show will be held today; meet and greet at 11 a.m., program begins at noon. The church will celebrate its 143rd anniversary on May 19 at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Charles Arthur Lundy, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Woodbridge. Revival will be held May 21-23 at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Henry P. During Jr., the Rev. Michael Lynn Sessoms, Little Union Baptist Church, and the Rev. Dr. James T. Murphy. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.