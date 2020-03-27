FREDERICKSBURG
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has canceled all worship and Bible study until further notice. Weekly and Sunday services will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible study at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 and enter pin 569693#.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., will close to the public until further notice. Services for Sunday will be broadcast at 10 a.m. To join the service by phone, call 605/313-5765 and use code 801854#, or visit the church’s Facebook page. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. Redeemer Lutheran Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, call 540/898-4748, visit embracedbyhim.org/school or email preschool@embracedbyhim.org.
Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road, has canceled all church activities for Sunday and April 5. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, will have online worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday. Watch the services live at facebook.com/Zion-United-Methodist-Church -1560360934204010 or visit historiczionumc.org. 540/582-6532, zionumc@historiczionumc.org.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road. Sunday services are canceled until April 5. Wednesday Bible study is canceled until further notice.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. The annual Men’s Day service has been postponed. Worship service will be held Sunday at 10:45 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/752-4296.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. Online Lent and Sunday services are available on the church’s Facebook page, on the left side under “videos”; and on the church website, select “Peace Online” on the top of the page and click on the date of the service. Peace Christian Preschool continues to register students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, visit peacekg.com and click on the preschool link, email peacechristianpreschool5590@gmail.com, or call 540/775-PLAY. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 9425 Kings Highway, has canceled in-person worship services on Sunday; worship on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. trinitykg.org.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, has canceled all worship services for Sunday. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford. The Senior’s Ministry will travel to see “Queen Esther” at the Sight & Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pa., on May 5. The cost is $132 per person. Contact LaVarro Minor for more information at 804/633-7132.
St. Stephen’s Baptist Church, 29436 Sparta Road, Milford, has canceled its annual Deacon–Deaconess Day on Sunday.
Third Mount Zion Baptist Church, 9132 Fredericksburg Turnpike, will not hold its regularly scheduled worship service on Sunday. The church will live stream an inspirational message on the church’s Facebook page. For those without access to social media, call 302/202-1116 and use the passcode 281139. For more information, call 540/845-2690. 804/632-6039.
Zion Grove Baptist Church, 9450 Fredericksburg Turnpike, Woodford, will resume holding services on April 5. 804/633-9370.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will not gather at its physical location until further notice. Call-in Bible study is available Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118 code 862090. Cash app is available: $BeulahBaptist 9297. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Jeffersonton United Methodist Church, 5085 Jeffersonton Road, Jeffersonton, will host a Spring Bazaar on April 25 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., featuring yard sale items, crafts, baked goods and plants at the Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road. Proceeds benefit the center and the church. Tables for rent available inside for $20 and outdoor spaces for rent for $10. Contact Ann at 540/522-9466 or Vicki at 540/812-4114 to reserve a spot.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. The quarterly meeting one day session has been rescheduled for April 18 at 10 a.m. Member church pastors and delegates are requested to be present and other members are encouraged to attend. Contact Cheryl Lightfoot at 540/825-3938 or czlight@yahoo.com; or wayland_blueridge@usa.com with questions or concerns. wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, is seeking a minister of music. Must have a heart for the ministry, strong leadership skills, and provide music for Sunday morning worship services, 10:45 a.m., and all outside engagements. Salary negotiable. 804/443-5007.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. All services and scheduled activities have been canceled until further notice. Services can be live streamed on the Mt. Zion and Ken Gross Facebook pages. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
St. Jude Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Highway, Mineral, has canceled its remaining fish fry dinners. 540/894-4266.
