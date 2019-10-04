SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Benchmark Baptist Fellowship, 10510 Benchmark Road, is seeking someone who would like to use their piano playing talent to serve the Lord on Sunday mornings. For more information, call 540/373-9139. benchmarkbaptist.org; facebook.com/BenchmarkBaptist.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will host its annual car show today, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dash plaques for the first 100 cars; trophies awarded for Best Paint, Engine, Graphics and Rat Rods; top 50 awards and Best in Show. Register between 8:30 a.m. and noon. Registration fee is $20 to enter a vehicle. Awards at 2 p.m. Baked goods made by the Episcopal Church Women available for purchase. For more information, call Roger Williams at 540/785-4451 or 540/846-5192. The church is seeking a choir director. This is a part-time position to start immediately. For more information, visit christchurchspotsy.com.
Cornerstone College of Virginia, 4430 Lee Hill School Drive, will host Worship on the Lawn on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. 540/898-5700; cornerstonecollegeva.org.
First Baptist Church of Love, 124 Bend Farm Road, will observe Homecoming service on Sunday. The Rev. Franklin Grant will bring the 11 a.m. message; the Rev. Joshua Cole, Union Bell Baptist Church, Stafford, will be the guest preacher at 3 p.m. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m. Revival will be held Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., with Kenneth Pitts from Beulah Baptist Church, Rixeyville; the Rev. Ernest Webster, Hartswell Baptist, Lancaster; and the Rev. Juanita Dickens, Oak Grove Baptist, Stafford.
Hebron Baptist Church, 11000 Hebron Church Road, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with guest speaker Carlin Dempsey. Revival will be held Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. with special music each night. 540/847-1084.
Massaponax Baptist Church, 5101 Massaponax Church Road, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday. The Virginia Gospel Singers will perform 9:45-11 a.m. Mike Durham will present the sermon at 11 a.m. A covered dish meal will take place on the grounds at noon.
Mine Road Baptist Church, 11111 Post Oak Road, will host its 228 Homecoming Celebration on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. with guests Pastor Brent Vickery of Craigs Baptist Church and Amy Ladd and Friends from Mechanicsville. Lunch will be served after the service.
Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road, will host a gospel sing on Oct. 13 at 5 p.m., featuring One Lane Bridge and Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Singers. 540/840-9982.
Piney Branch Baptist Church, 10727 Piney Branch Road, will host its 19th annual Breast Health Awareness Celebration today, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inspirational speaker will be Sister Kim A. Washington–Carpenter. The celebration includes a free luncheon. 540/786-7045.
St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive. St. Faustina Conference of St. Vincent de Paul will host its annual craft show and bake sale in the parish center on Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit St. Faustina Conference. To rent a table, contact Betty Messink at 540/891-7402 or bettym91@verizon.net by Sunday.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. United Methodist Men will host its chicken barbecue dinner today, 4-7 p.m. $10 chicken dinner served in the multipurpose room (lower level). Desserts will be available from the United Methodist Women Bake Sale. Eat in or take out. $7 roadside chicken sale begins at 3 p.m. A Blessing of the Animals will take place today at 5 p.m. in the upper parking lot. The ceremony will last about 30 minutes. A yard sale will be held Friday, 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the multipurpose Room (lower level). Trunk or Treat is Oct. 19, 3-5 p.m., in the lower parking lot. There will be decorated trunks, a bounce house, games, crafts and food. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, will host a Blessing of the Animals on Sunday at 3 p.m. The free event will be presented at the Pavilion located in Merchants Square at Spotsylvania Courthouse. The church now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Bring ID on your first visit. 540/582-6532, zionumc@historiczionumc.org
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533; or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, will hold its 63rd Fall Fest today, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. Enjoy a huge flea market, delicious barbecue pork sandwiches and baked goods, book nook, toy room, treasures corner, craft room, clothes closet, face painting, historic church tours and more. The PJ the Clown show is at 10 a.m., and the live auction is at 11 a.m. 540/659-4007.
Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, will hold its annual women’s conference on Oct 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Pastor Lisa Logan of Miracle Faith Ministries as guest speaker. There will be special music. To register or for more information, email joaniedeshazo@aol.com. The church will host the Patawomeck Indian Tribe ninth annual Craft Show on Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafters are needed. All items must be handmade. Spaces are $25 or two for $40. Tables will be provided for $35 or two for $60. An application may be found at patawomeckindiantribeofvirginia.org.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, will host the ninth annual Go for Bo! 5K, 1-mile fun run and Tot Dash on Oct. 12. This fun family event supports the life-saving programs of Helping Children Worldwide’s Child Rescue Centre and Mercy Hospital in Bo, Sierra Leone, Africa. The Tot Dash begins at 7:50 a.m., followed by the 1-mile fun run at 8:05 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m. Register today: 5K, $25; 1-mile fun run, $10; Tot Dash is free. Dogs can run with their owners for $5. Technical race shirts for runners, post-race pancake breakfast, special activities for children and treats for pups are included. 540/628-7179; goforbo.org.
Hartwood Presbyterian Church, 50 Hartwood Church Road, will host “Hartwood Church Amidst War” Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring presentations by John Hennessy of the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, as well as tours by uniformed docents. Admission is free. Civil War era refreshments and items will be available for purchase. Rain or shine. 540/752-4671.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. Items are being collected for Operation Christmas Child; visit the church website to view the list of requested items. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Mount Hope Baptist Church, 1653 Brooke Road, will observe its Ushers Annual Day on Sunday at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Clyde Ellis, pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Woodbridge; he will be accompanied by his officers, ushers, choir and congregation. Dinner will be served prior to the service. 540/659-4219; mt.hopebaptistchurch149 @gmail.com; mounthopebaptistchurchstafford.org.
Real Life Community Church, 11 Smokehouse Drive, Suite 103, will celebrate the church anniversary on Oct. 13 at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served following the service. Special music and recognitions will be included. 540/752-1896.
Union Bell Baptist Church, 407 Hollywood Farm Road. The Women’s Ministry will host a 7-UP Service on Sunday at 3 p.m. Seven female ministers will speak for seven minutes on the theme “God is Real.” Ministers include the Rev. Tamika Crawford, Union Bell Baptist Church; Minister Sheila Quick, Shiloh Temple of Praise, Garrisonville; the Rev. Ritta Armstead, Shiloh Baptist–Old Site, Fredericksburg; Lady Edna Owens, Abyssinia Baptist Church, Capitol Heights, Md.; Minister Tasha Harris, New Home Baptist, Landover, Md.; the Rev. Sandra James, First Mount Zion Baptist, Dumfries; and the Rev. Angela Lewis, Angie Lewis Ministries, Fredericksburg. A choir from Shiloh Baptist–Old Site will provide musical selections. The Ushers Ministry will celebrate 66 years serving as Doorkeepers in God’s House on Oct. 12, at 4 p.m., with guest, Minister Cora Harvey Armstrong, Westmoreland County, rendering musical selections. Mistress of Ceremony will be the Rev. Angela Lewis, Angie Lewis Ministries, Fredericksburg. Uniform is not required for ushers. 540/373-3473; unionbell.org; general@unionbell.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. Jim Scott will perform on Sunday at 2 p.m., featuring songs on themes of peace, justice and care for the earth. Suggested donation $15. The gallery will host “Nature’s Still Voice,” featuring guest artists Christine Long, James Hinz, Marsha Chaves and Nancy Wing; the opening reception will be held Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1pm. The show runs until Nov. 25. Long will teach the workshop “Drawing and Painting—An Easier Way” on Oct. 16, from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The cost is $35; call or text 540/287-7230 for registration. Marcia Grimsley will facilitate a two-hour interactive class, “Living Peacefully in a Chaotic World,” on Oct. 14 and Oct. 21, 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. For more information and to register, contact Chris Johns at uuffva.dre@gmail.com; childcare is available upon request only.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets Sundays at 11 a.m. Just 3 weeks after launching, this new faith community offers warm coffee, smiling faces, live worship, fun and safe kids environment and livestreamed message from Pastor Mike Hilson. newlife.live/king-george.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, will hold the installation service for its new pastor, the Rev. John M. Duran, on Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. The service will be led by Circuit Visitor, Pastor Jonathan Blanke. Refreshments will be served after the service. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Paul’s Road, will host a Blessing of the Animals on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the parking lot. All pets are welcome. Pets must be leashed or crated to protect them and others. If your pet doesn’t travel, a photo or other memento can be used for the blessing.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, will have its Fall Rally on Oct. 13; there will be no Sunday School. Pastor Bishop Anthony M. Jones Sr., will preach at 11:15 a.m. Lunch will be served immediately following the service. The Rev. Michael Sessums and the choir and congregation of Little Union Baptist Church, Dumfries, will be the guests at 3 p.m.
CAROLINE COUNTY
County Line Baptist Church, 3461 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, will host a HOPE conference today, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The daylong conference is being presented and led by the Women’s Missionary Union of Virginia. Three primary topics will be explored to enable the church to minister to the needs of those affected by domestic violence, human trafficking and mental health issues. Registration is $5 and includes lunch. 804/448-2915.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 18562 Countyline Church Road, Ruther Glen, will hold Pastor and First Lady Brown’s fifth anniversary celebration on Sunday at 3 p.m. Evangelist Jonathan Mercer and the St. John Baptist Church of Tappahannock will be the guests. Lunch will be served following our morning worship service. Men’s and Women’s Day is Oct. 20 at 3 p.m.; special guests will be the Rev. Kevin Childs and Minister LaShay Childs and the Bethel Baptist Church family of Bowling Green. Lunch will be served following the morning worship service.
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford. The Women’s Ministry will celebrate its 16th anniversary on Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Upper Caroline County Firehouse, 12581 Stonewall Jackson Road, Woodford. The theme will be “The 7 Ups of Life.” Guest speakers will be Deaconess Geneva Thompson, Shiloh Baptist Church, Bowling Green; Deaconess Jerri Fortune, First Baptist Church, Woodford; Deaconess Doris Pinkard, Sylvannah Baptist Church, Spotsylvania; Deaconess Cassandra Terrell, Second New Hope Baptist Church, Spotsylvania; Sister Mary Green, Mount Zion Baptist Church, Spotsylvania; Deaconess Pauline Kay, First Mount Zion Baptist Church, Bowling Green; and Dr. Sanja Hudson, Shiloh Baptist Church, Bowling Green. Dinner will be served following the service. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford. Deacons, Deaconesses and Trustees Annual Day will be observed Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. with special guests, the Rev. George W. Coghill Sr., and the Ebenezer Baptist Church family, Midland. Dinner will be served after the 11 a.m. service. 540/373-0690.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 7187 Macedonia Road, Woodford. Family and Friends Day is Sunday; the Rev. Carroll L. Jackson, pastor, will deliver the message at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served following the service. The Rev. Fred Sales, choir and congregation from Macedonia Baptist Church, Colonial Beach, will be the guests at 3 p.m. Choir Annual Day will be celebrated Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. Music will be rendered by Macedonia Combined Choir, Beulah Baptist Church Praise Team of Woodford, Brothers in Christ, Fredericksburg Community Choir, Mount Zion Baptist Church Men Choir of Spotsylvania, and Harmony of Faith. 804/633-6035; macedonia609@gmail.com.
St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford, The Senior’s Ministry will take a day trip to Carter’s Mountain Orchard on Oct. 18; the cost is $24 per person for bus transportation. Call 804/633-7132 or 540/455-5993 for more information.
Zion Grove Baptist Church, 9450 Fredericksburg Turnpike, Woodford, will have its 12th pastoral anniversary celebration on Oct. 13. Minister Licia Jones Reynolds will deliver the message at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served after the service. The Rev. Raymond Bell and the choir, ushers and congregation of Mount Hope Baptist Church, Fredericksburg, will be the guests at 3 p.m. 804/633-9370.
ORANGE COUNTY
New Hope Baptist Church, 32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run, will hold its annual Trunk or Treat and Chili Cookoff on Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. Free. 540/223-8935; info@newhopebapt.org.
Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery Association, 28123 Constitution Highway, Rhoadesville, will host a fundraiser for the perpetual care of the cemetery today. Lunch will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Following lunch, Ronnie Williams and The Carter Family Sound will perform in the sanctuary. $5 per person. 540/710-4339.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090.
Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, will co-host a community fall festival with Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department at its facilities at 29361 Eley’s Ford Road on Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m., Features costume contest, moon bounce and hayrides. Hot dogs, homemade soups, chili and chips provided. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.
Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road, will hold its last Drive Thru Prayer for the year on Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Come in your vehicle or on foot. Prayer teams are available for personal prayer and anointing with oil, for persons interested.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., will hold its annual Blessing of the Animals on Sunday at 5 p.m. on the church lawn, rain or shine. Pets will receive special blessings and healing prayers. Treats will be provided following the service. All animals must be properly restrained. Bring a bag for accident clean-up. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
REGIONAL
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Bring the children for First Day School. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. The United Methodist Men BBQ & Bluegrass, featuring Naked Mountain Boys, is today, 4-7 p.m. A pork sandwich is available for $6, the sandwich and fixins’ is $9, and a pork platter is $13. Harvest Moon Family Fun Night is Oct. 19, 5:30-8 p.m., and will feature free pizza, food, games and candy. Trunk or Treat in the church parking lot; costumes optional. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 2054 W. Hoover Road, Haywood, will celebrate the anniversary of the Rev. Ludwell and Sister Evelyn Brown at The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, on Oct. 12 at 2:45 p.m. Musical guests will be Bro. Burkett Lyburn and the Altogether Singers. There is no entrance fee, however, an RSVP is requested by Sunday. Dinner will be served and a free will offering lifted. Send an RSVP that includes the names of the persons who will attend to mlindafisher@gmail.com; or call 540/661-2013 or 540/424-2011.
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 217 Mount Pisgah Church Drive, Tanners, will celebrate its 140th anniversary on Oct. 13. Guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service is the Rev. French Bryant of Threshing Floor Deliverance Baptist Church, Bowie, Md. Guest preacher for the 3 p.m. service is the Rev. Dwayne Robinson of Mount Olive Baptist Church, White Shop. Lunch will be served following morning service. 540/672-9065.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Rev. Alfred Jones Jr., and first lady Goldie Jones on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
