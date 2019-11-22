FREDERICKSBURG
Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Nov. 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up now at redcrossblood.org; sponsor code is fairviewbaptistchurch. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St. On Sunday, the Walker Auxiliary Club will hold its annual pre-Thanksgiving service at 6 p.m. The Rev. E.L. Smiling, pastor of Clevers Oak Baptist Church, will be the guest preacher. Attendees are asked to bring a canned food donation for Shiloh’s food pantry. On Thursday, the church will hold its annual sunrise Thanksgiving service at 6 a.m. The Rev. Gilbert Garcia, pastor of Mount Tabor Baptist Church, will be the guest preacher. Light refreshments will be provided by the Faith and Hope Club immediately following the service. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Benchmark Baptist Fellowship, 10510 Benchmark Road. The church is seeking someone who would like to use their piano playing talent to serve the Lord on Sunday mornings. 540/373-9139. benchmarkbaptist.org; facebook.com/BenchmarkBaptist.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 4700 Massaponax Church Road, will hold its Family and Friends Celebration on Sunday during the 11 a.m. service. Refreshments will be served following the service. 540/898-5190.
Fellowship Baptist Church, 13737 Post Oak Road, will host a gospel sing today at 6 p.m., featuring One Lane Bridge.
Little Mine Road Baptist Church, 7225 Lanes Corner Road, will celebrate its annual Officers’ Day on Sunday. Pastor Carson Jackson will conduct morning service, followed by lunch. Prayer and praise services begin at 2:45 p.m. Evening services begin at 3 p.m. with a concert by Keith Armstead and the Worship Team from King George. Consecration of Sister Toni Lewis and Sister Alicia Jackson will also be performed. littlemineroadbc.org; lmrbaptist@gmail.com; 540/220-2670.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 6030 Harrison Road. Voices of the Gospel will celebrate the birth of Christ with its 22nd annual Christmas Concert on Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in the Mass Christmas Choir; rehearsals are Friday and Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Donna Armstead–Woolfolk at 703/509-5130; or donnawolk@hotmail.com.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, has adjusted its services schedule. Sunday services are being held at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Nursery is available. passthepeacechurch.org.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, will hold its annual Thanksgiving dinner and auction on Tuesday. Auction items include homemade sausage, home cured ham biscuits, candy, pies, cakes, pickles, quilts, woodwork and decorations. Supper starts at 5 p.m., featuring ham and sausage biscuits, potato salad, pie and drink. Auction starts at 6:30 p.m. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway, will host a Fall Wellness Weekend today and Sunday. Learn natural and holistic tips and tools to live your best life. Today from 1–5 p.m., topics include tai chi, reflexology and Eden Energy Medicine, with a sound healing session beginning at 4 p.m. A feng shui workshop (love donation $20) will be held Sunday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Also on Sunday, the Sunday Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m. featuring Roy Berkowitz as guest speaker. Fellowship time will follow. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road. Operation Christmas Child box collections continue through Sunday. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd., will host Coffee for a Cause today, 7–10 p.m., featuring a family friendly evening of live secular entertainment, raffles, food, drinks and great coffee, while being served by the Youth Group. Admission is free; food and drinks priced individually. Cash and checks accepted. Proceeds benefit Empower House and VYBS Youth Group. Beth Sholom Temple Sisterhood will sponsor a holiday shopping bazaar on Dec. 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring art, crafts, home-base business gifts, Judaica and a book-signing by a local author. Bagel Bar will be open with a wide selection of breakfast items for purchase. Free admission. 540/373-4834; email@gmail.com.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. Items are being collected for Operation Christmas Child; visit the church website to view the list of requested items. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Lord of the Harvest Ministries, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, has begun holding services on Sundays at 10 a.m. lordoftheharvest.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. The gallery will host “Nature’s Still Voice” through Monday. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon until Christmas, weather permitting. The Friday after Thanksgiving, the shop will be closed. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. The church will host a free Christmas event with a live nativity, music, hot chocolate, snacks with Santa, face painting, crafts and more on Dec. 14, 1–3 p.m. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road. The Men’s Ministry will sponsor a Holiday Gospel Benefit Program today at 6 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to help families in need during the holiday season.
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets Sundays at 11 a.m. The church is sponsoring a food drive through Sunday with a goal of providing 100 Thanksgiving meals to kids in King George County. newlife.live/king-george.
Salem Baptist Church, 12262 Salem Church Road, will celebrate Ladies Hat Day during the 11:15 a.m. service on Sunday. All ladies will wear their beautiful hats during this service, and the Rev. Leonard Bland will preach. Dinner will be served following the service. The Deacon Ordination Service for Deacon-Elect Edgar Jones and Deacon-Elect Kelvin Beverly will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Fred Sales from Macedonia Baptist Church, Colonial Beach. He will be accompanied by his congregation and singing group. 540/775-2350.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Paul’s Road, will present Songs of Praise and Peace, its Fall Masterworks concert on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 9425 Kings Highway, will conduct its Blessing of the Animals today at 11 a.m. People should bring their cats in carriers and dogs on leashes. trinitykg.org.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford. A pre-Thanksgiving service will be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Special guests will be the Rev. Kenneth Grasty and congregation from Zion Grove Baptist Church, Woodford. Lunch will be served following the 11 a.m. service. The 126th anniversary of the church and the 34th anniversary of the pastor, the Rev. Dr. Carl Bentley, will be celebrated on Dec. 1, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Dexter Griffin, assistant pastor of Shiloh Temple of Praise, Stafford. Lunch will be served following the service. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 127 S. Main St., Bowling Green, will observe Missionary Day on Sunday at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Clarence Mays, pastor of Union Bell Baptist Church, Falmouth; he will be accompanied by his choir, ushers and congregation. Lunch will be served immediately following the morning service.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 23144 Maddens Tavern Road, Lignum. The music ministry will present the “No Ordinary Night” Christmas cantata on Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. 540/399-1315.
Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, will host a community Thanksgiving service on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Bring canned food for the food bank and a snack or dessert and a 2-liter bottle of soda to share for fellowship afterward. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.
Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road. Prayer and healing service is today at 6 p.m. and features special prayers for healing of mind, body and spirit, with laying-on-of-hands and anointing with oil.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., will observe Advent Quiet Hour on Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., to make room in our lives for the coming birth of Jesus. The Season of Advent begins on Dec. 1, with Advent wreath making at 9 a.m., followed by Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Childcare is available 9 a.m. to noon. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
The Westmoreland County Museum will present a Christmas Church Tour and Gala on Dec. 8. The tour is 2–4 p.m.; churches include Carmel UMC, Coles Point UMC, Zion Baptist Church and Yeocomico Episcopal Church. The gala is at Rivah Vineyards at the Grove, Kinsale, 4–7 p.m., and includes cocktail hour, live music, dinner and auction. $50. Proceeds benefit Westmoreland County Museum. 804/493-8440; wcmuseum@verizon.net.
REGIONAL
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. The Carols with the Bells holiday handbell concert is Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.; admission is free, and a reception follows in the fellowship hall. The church will host its Children’s Christmas Program on Dec. 14, 3–6 p.m. Come dressed as angels, shepherds, animals or kings. If you need a costume, the church will provide one. A small, non-speaking part in the Christmas Story will be assigned to each child. Afterward, celebrate the birth of Jesus with free pizza and chili, games, crafts, cookie decorating and Santa. Admission is free. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
