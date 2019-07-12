FREDERICKSBURG
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., will host “Whoosh” Vacation Bible School on Monday through Friday, 6-9 p.m. A closing event will be held July 20 at Curtis Park in Stafford. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road. The King’s Kids’ anniversary has been canceled until further notice. Friends & Family Day is Sunday at 10 a.m., with guest speaker Elder Gerald Tyler. A picnic will follow. 540/854-7354.
First Baptist Church of Love, 124 Bend Farm Road. Pastor Bill Malone of Life Empowerment Ministries, Fredericksburg, will be the special guest preacher on Sunday at 11 a.m.
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow. Pastor Stevenson L. Reed will preach the 10 a.m. service.
Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road. Summer Bash for children in grades K-5 will meet on July 24, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The evening will include fun games, snacks and a lesson. 540/786-7500; goshenbaptistchurch.net.
Healing Wings Ministries, 2730 Arritt Road, Bumpass, will continue revival today at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 11 a.m. Evangelist Andy Mills of North Carolina will preach. 540/898-1131.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. The church has begun registering students for its 2019-2020 preschool program. The preschool offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information, visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool.” More information is also available by email at preschool@embracedbyhim.org or 540/898-4748.
St. Jude Catholic Church, 9600 Caritas St., will host its End of Summer Dinner Extravaganza at St. Michael the Archangel High School, 6301 Campus Drive, on Aug. 30, 6-9 p.m. Dinner features prime rib from a carving station, Salmon Palestine, a chocolate mousse filling cake and a specialty chocolate chip cookie from the Bella Café. Entertainment will be provided by The Acoustic Onion and an 18-time amateur national dance champion duo. Reservations are $60 or $200 for a family of four or five; visit membership.faithdirect.net/events/details/3236. Contact Roman Marciniak Jr. at romanjjr@verizon.net with any questions.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. On Sunday, Adult Spiritual Education begins at 10 a.m. Sunday Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m., the Rev. Tom Capshew will speak. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road, will host a gospel sing featuring Ray’s Ministry on July 20 at 6 p.m. 540/972-7491, spotsywbc.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. 540/582-6532.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road. The church will co-host VBS with Richland Baptist Church at Richland, 2482 Warrenton Road, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Children ages 3 1/2 through fifth grade are invited for an amazing animal adventure. Children must preregister at Berea-Baptist.org or 540/752-4406. Summer family fun nights will be held July 31 and Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m., with tasty food, fellowship and games for children and youth.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, will have its annual Sunday School Day on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Gilbert Garcia and Mount Tabor Baptist Church as guests. Lunch will be served.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, will celebrate its Missionary Day Services on Sunday. Sunday School will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by a devotional service at 10:45 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Eric S. Shaw, pastor, and the Mount Olive Youth Choir rendering the music. Lunch will be served after the morning service. At 3 p.m. the guest preacher will be the Rev. Kevin Graves, Sharon Baptist Church, Washington, D.C. He will be accompanied by the Sharon Baptist Church choir and congregation. Women are asked to wear white. 540/752-4296.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St., will host the Hope Haitian Choir in a free concert at 7 p.m. on Aug. 2. Offerings will be gladly accepted to help with travel costs and to fund more choir projects. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, will hold its annual Friends and Family Day on Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Everett Gray of New Mount Zion Baptist Church, Caret.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will celebrate its 126th Homecoming and Revival beginning with the 11 a.m. worship service on July 21. The Rev. Dr. Carl Bentley, pastor, will deliver the message. Dinner will be served immediately following the service. The afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. with special guests, the Rev. Randy Randall and First Baptist Church, Hopewell. Services will continue July 22-24 at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Craig Beasley, Shiloh Baptist Church, Bowling Green; the Rev. Corrine Lucas, Jerusalem Baptist Church, Doswell; and the Rev. Elijah Campbell, Mangohick Baptist Church, Hanover. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 21795 Mattaponi Trail, Milford. will hold the Ordination Service of Minister Regina Garcia on July 28 at 3 p.m. The Rev. Rheda Brown, pastor of Arms of the Lord Ministry, and her church family will be the guests. 804/633-9728.
St. John Baptist Church, 17080 S. River Road, Woodford, will celebrate the 39th year of its pastor, the Rev. Dr. W. G. Berryman, on Sunday at 10 a.m. 804/448-3866.
ORANGE COUNTY
New Hope Baptist Church, 32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run, will host its annual Homecoming celebration on Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. Revival services will be held Aug. 5-9 at 7 p.m. 540/223-8935; info@newhopebapt.org.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will host Vacation Bible School on Wednesday through Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The theme is “Who8sh—Take Flight to Where God Leads You!” Children from preschool to teenagers are welcome. Refreshments will be served. Register at 540/937-5563 or bbc9297@gmail.com. Slims Movement presents “Back to School Event 2019” on Aug. 4, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 14096 School House Norman Road, Culpeper. The event will feature donations of school supplies, book bags and lunch boxes. Children’s activities, photography, music, a bouncy house, haircuts, food trucks, vendors and more will also be available. Bring your children and their school supplies lists with you; questions may be directed to 540/522-4484. There will be no call-in Bible study until September.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 23144 Maddens Tavern Road, Lignum, will hold its Missionary and Usher’s Day service on July 28 at 2:30 p.m. Dr. James Sutton and the choir and congregation of Christian Life Church, Manassas, will be the guests. Dinner will be served after morning service. 540/399-1315.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., will host summer music camp, “Sharing Jesus Through Music Around the World,” July 29 through Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon for age 3 to rising ninth graders. There will also be several talks about missions for adults to attend. Registration forms are available at ststephensculpeper.net. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, will host a spaghetti dinner and bake sale on July 27 from 5-7 p.m. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for ages 6-12. Kids 5 and under eat free. Proceeds will benefit the ministry of Hope for Appalachia. stevensburgbaptist.org.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. The 130th Annual Session will be celebrated beginning today at 4 p.m., with Bishop Herbert H. Jackson, the Rev. Charles W. Wormley and Mount Zion Choir of Spotsylvania. The 130th Session continues Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and Wednesday through Friday at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Ludwell Brown, the Rev. Dr. Earl Bledsoe, the Rev. Keith Sherard, the Rev. Phyllis Williams, the Rev. Dr. Milton Branch, and the Rev. Dr. Bernardo Snipes. All activities will take place at the WBRBA Center. waylandblueridge.org.
REGIONAL
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on July 21 at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Come as you are, and bring the children for First Day School. Open to all. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Historic Christ Church and Museum, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems, will host its “Raise the Roof” craft beer fest today, 1-6 p.m., featuring craft beers, wine, barbecue with fixings or veggie fare, homemade ice cream and live music by Good Shot Judy and Bobby “Blackhat” Walters. Tickets are $55 per adult; $20 under 21; 5 and under free. Bring your photo ID and your own lawn chair or blanket. No pets or coolers. Rain or shine event. Funds benefit preservation of the church. christchurch1735.org; 804/438-6855.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. The church’s annual community golf outing is July 27 at Forest Green Golf Course, 4500 Poa Annua Lane. Registration is at 7:30 a.m.; shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $100 per golfer and includes range balls, 18 holes of golf, riding cart, lunch and a chance to win various prizes. For more information, contact Deacon Stan Wooten at 540/659-2526, Deacon Billie Keeler at 703/402-1554 or Deacon Willie Randle at 703/945-9271.
Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, will hold Vacation Bible School, Explore Where God’s Power Can Take You! “To Mars and Beyond,” on July 29 through Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. Children will learn about the Bible, arts and crafts, games, fellowship and food.