FREDERICKSBURG
Kingdom Family Worship Center, 400 Bragg Hill Road, will host its Community Day Celebration today, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with free food, fellowship, music, entertainment, activities, and health and information tables. 540/371-3513.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., will hold its New Deacons Ordination service today at 1 p.m. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Gary Williams, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Stafford. New deacon candidates are John Cody, Keith Peyton and Preston Washington. The Deaconess Consecration service will be held during the regular 11 a.m. service on Sunday. The Rev. Horace Early Jr., from Baker, La., will be the guest preacher. New deaconess candidates are Latrice Duncan, Alesha Opurum–Peyton and Linda Washington. The church will celebrate Deacon, Deaconess and Trustee Day on Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. The Rev. Albert Brown, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Ruther Glen, will be guest preacher. He will be accompanied by his choir and congregation.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 4700 Massaponax Church Road, will celebrate its 154th Homecoming service on Sunday. Elder John T. Womack III, First Calvary Church of God In Christ, Coatesville, will speak at 11 a.m. Dinner will follow. The Rev. Irving Woolfolk Jr., choir and ushers from Ebenezer Baptist Church, Supply, will be the guests at 3 p.m. Revival will be held Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Revivalists include the Rev. Charles Hilliard of Second New Hope Baptist Church, the Rev. Morris Oliver of Long Branch Baptist Church and the Rev. Aaron Dobynes of Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site). 540/898-5190.
Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road, will celebrate Homecoming and Revival on Sunday. Elder Donnell Comfort will be the speaker at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served following the service. The Rev. Reuben Lewis, Galilee Baptist, Louisa, is the guest speaker at 3 p.m. Revival continues Monday through Friday at 7:30 p.m. Revivalists include the Rev. Donald King, Mount Gilliam Baptist Old Site, Louisa; the Rev. Sharon Roberts, St. Thomas Baptist, Louisa; Elder Hugh Ellis, Bibleway, Gordonsville; the Rev. Clarence Mays, Union Bell, Stafford; and the Rev. Reese Washington, Shiloh Baptist, Brandy Station. 540/854-7354.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will participate in the annual Route 208 Sale Trail on Sept. 13-14. The Thrift Shop will rent large spaces in front of the church. Spaces are $15-$25 for one day or $25-$35 for two days. Tables are not provided. Proceeds benefit the Thrift Shop. More information about renting spaces is available at the shop, 540/582-5508, on Facebook or at christchurchspotsy.com.
Craigs Baptist Church, 14123 W. Catharpin Road, will celebrate its 252nd anniversary on Sept. 8 during the worship service. craigsbaptistchurch.org.
Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road, will host a gospel sing on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m., featuring Jerusalem Ridge. Free admission. Food available in the church annex. 540/898-6430.
Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, Wednesday night activities will resume on Sept. 4, beginning at 6:15 p.m., with Awana Clubs, Youth Group, and an Adult Bible study. goshenbaptistchurch.net; 540/786-7500.
Land of Promise Church, 5924 Smith Station Road, will host a Community Carnival on Sept. 28, from noon until 4 p.m., featuring games, prizes, vendors and food. 540/891-1347; admin@landofpromise.org.
Mine Road Baptist Church, 11111 Post Oak Road, will host David Ring, “The Boy Born Dead,” on Sunday at 6 p.m. Ring will share how he became a cerebral palsy victor. The event is free; a voluntary love offering will be collected.
Mount Hope Baptist Church, 6823 Harrison Road, will hold Revival on Sept. 9–11 at 7 p.m. Revivalists include the Rev. Nicole Guns Edwards, Bishop Lanier Twyman Sr., and Lance Watson. 540/786-4274; mthopeva.org.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, will be on a summer schedule through Sept. 8. One service will be held at 10 a.m. each Sunday. passthepeacechurch.org.
St. Jude Catholic Church, 9600 Caritas St., will host its End of Summer Dinner Extravaganza at St. Michael the Archangel High School, 6301 Campus Drive, on Friday, 6-9 p.m. Dinner features prime rib from a carving station, Salmon Palestine, a chocolate mousse filling cake and a specialty chocolate chip cookie from the Bella Café. Entertainment will be provided by The Acoustic Onion and an 18-time amateur national dance champion duo. Reservations are $60 or $200 for a family of 4 or 5; visit membership.faithdirect.net/events/details/3236. Contact Roman Marciniak Jr. at romanjjr@verizon.net with any questions.
St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive. St. Faustina Conference of St. Vincent de Paul will host its annual craft show and bake sale in the parish center on Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit St. Faustina Conference. To rent a table, contact Betty Messink at 540/891-7402 or bettym91@verizon.net by Sept. 29.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Sunday Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m.; member Dana Agnellini will be the guest speaker and musician. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow, will host Homecoming on Sept. 22 to celebrate 250 years of continuous service to the community. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.
Wilderness Community Church, 10501 Plank Road, will host the Blues & BBQ Concert on Sept. 14, 2-6 p.m., featuring Bruce Middle, Dave Nichols, Dear John Blues Band, Jim Canty & Friends and Harry Wilson’s Band. $10 per person donation is appreciated. Proceeds benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2019. 540/228-1502.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road. Child Dedication is Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service. Homecoming is planned for Sept. 29; the Rev. Scott Covington will be guest speaker. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, will hold its fall revival Tuesday through Thursday at 7 p.m. Revivalists include the Rev. Charles Wormley and Mount Zion Baptist Church, the Rev. Aaron Dobynes and Shiloh Old Site Baptist Church, and the Rev. Sneed of Little Forest Baptist Church with music by First Church of Love. On Sept. 1, the Rev. Eric Shaw and Mount Olive Baptist Church will be guests at 3 p.m. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m.
Little Forest Baptist Church, 54 Little Forest Church Road, will hold its annual homecoming on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Rev. Phillip Lewis and congregation of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church will be the guests. Revival will held Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Isaac Holt of the Royal Missionary Baptist Church, North Charleston, S.C. 540/659-2449.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. The annual Family and Friends Day celebration will be today, from noon to 5 p.m. 540/752-4296.
Stafford Community Baptist Church, 676 Hope Road, current meeting place Red Roof Inn, 153 Garrisonville Road, will observe its 33rd anniversary on Sunday; the speaker for the 11 a.m. service is the Rev. Andrew L. Hogan Jr., pastor. There will be no 6 p.m. service.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. A Tale of Two Sisters exhibit by Amanda Carter and Kay Portmess is on display through September. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, Summer Hours: Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10 a.m.; Holy Communion Service, first Sundays; and Nursing Home Outreach, fifth Sundays at 2 p.m.
Mars Hill Acts 17, King George Church of God, 8095 Kings Highway, will host a free youth event for ages 12 and older on Sept. 7, 5-9 p.m. Registration is at 4:30 p.m. The event includes a Christian concert, free dinner, games, youth presentations and message. The Bible theme is “God Can Use Anyone!” Guest speaker is Phil Lehman; Loyal to One, Jesus Gang and Mars Hill Band will perform. Register at least two days in advance for food planning. Youth leaders are encouraged to chaperone their group. Includes haze and strobe lights and is not recommended for those prone to seizures or affected by concert haze. Events are conducted and financed by volunteers from local churches; extra hands, prayer and financial support are always needed. marshillacts17.org.
Mount Bethel Christian Retreat Center, 17420 Mt. Bethel Lane, will host the Jazz in the Country Music Festival today at 1 p.m., featuring Cindy Bradley, Energico Jazz, Merlon Devine, 4 the Road Band, and Chelsey Green & The Green Project. Comedian Sean Sarvis hosts. Tickets are $65-$85. After-party mingle with the stars $25. jazzinthecountry.com.
Round Hill Baptist Church, 16519 Round Hill Road, will host 2003 National Hammered Dulcimer Champion Joshua Messick in a free concert Sunday at 1:30 p.m. for the church’s Homecoming. 540/775-5583; roundhillbaptist.com.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 18562 Countyline Church Road, Ruther Glen, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served following the service. Evening service will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Scott Bray and the Springfield Baptist Church family of Mechanicsville, as guests. Revival will be Tuesday through Thursday; Prayer and Praise begins at 7 p.m., and worship service begins at 7:30 p.m. Special guests include the Rev. Kenneth Grasty and the Zion Grove Baptist Church, Woodford; the Rev. Darius Beechum and Brown Grove Baptist Church, Ashland; and Minister Joshua Griffin and the St. James Baptist Church, Milford.
First Mount Zion Baptist Church, 17065 Seals Road, Sparta, will celebrate its 150th Homecoming and Revival services on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Benjamin Greene Jr., will be the guest. Lunch will be served after the service. Bishop James N. Flowers Jr. and The Shining Star Freewill Baptist Church, Seat Pleasant, Md., will be the guests at the 3 p.m. service. Revival will be held Wednesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m. Guests include the Rev. Duane Fields Sr. and Oxford Mount Zion, Ruther Glen; Elder Mozett Petway and God’s House Of Blessing, Spotsylvania; and the Rev. L. Noland Fox, pastor of Enon Baptist, Washington, D.C., and The St. John Baptist Church Hour of Power Choir.
Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford, will host a gospel sing Sunday at 6 p.m., featuring Zion Song and Sandy Creek. facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch. 804/448-3166.
Third Mount Zion Baptist Church, 9132 Fredericksburg Turnpike, will celebrate Homecoming and Family & Friends Day on Sunday. Pastor Antonio Baker will speak at the 11 a.m. service. Food, fun and fellowship will follow. There will be no afternoon service. Revival will be held Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. Revivalists include Pastor Eric Shaw, Mount Olive Baptist Church, Stafford; Pastor Johnnie Fleming, Second Baptist Church, Chester; and Pastor Irving Woolfolk, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Supply. 804/632-6039.
ORANGE COUNTY
Orange Grove Baptist Church, 27383 Orange Springs Road, Unionville, will celebrate Homecoming on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Elder Douglas Atkinson of Wilson, N.C., will be the speaker. 540/854-5907
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will host revival on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Sanford Reaves, Mount Zion Baptist Church, Locust Grove. For more information, contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at bbc9297@gmail.com or 540/937-5563. There will be no call-in Bible study until September.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 23144 Maddens Tavern Road, Lignum, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday at 3 p.m.; the Rev. Roger Greene, the choir and congregation of New Calvary Baptist Church, Suffolk, will be the guests. Dinner will be served prior to the service. Revival will be held Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Guests include the Rev. E.L. Smiling Jr., Clevers Oak Baptist Church, Goldvein; the Rev. Markeeta Robinson, Mount Olive Baptist Church, Culpeper; and the Rev. Dwight Michael, Piney Branch Baptist Church, Spotsylvania; and their choirs and congregations. 540/399-1315.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 8412 White Shop Road, will host Homecoming on Sunday. The Rev. Dwayne A. Robinson, pastor, will speak at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served directly after the service. The Rev. Dwight Michael, pastor of Piney Branch Baptist Church, Spotsylvania, will be the guest speaker at 3 p.m. 703/447-3918.
Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road. Prayer and healing service is today at 6 p.m., featuring special prayers for healing of mind, body and spirit, with laying-on-of-hands and anointing with oil.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Park at 120 N. Commerce St. Sunday school for all ages begins Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. Register online. Childcare will be available each Sunday between 9 a.m. and noon. 540/825-8786; ststephensculpeper.net; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Macedonia Baptist Church, 1081 Macedonia Lane, will celebrate its Homecoming and Revival on Sunday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Fred Sales. A fellowship dinner will follow. Revival services will begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor Terry Streeter, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Washington, D.C., as guest speaker and evangelist for the week. Revival continues Monday through Thursday at 7 p.m. 804/224-1500.
REGIONAL
Christ Church Parish Episcopal, 56 Christ Church Lane, Saluda, will host an evening of jazz on Sept. 21 in the Parish Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, and proceeds will benefit the Middlesex County Museum & Historical Society. There will be live music, jam sessions by local and regional artists, poetry readings, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Featured performers include the marvelous Sherman Holmes, Miss Pinkie Holmes, Chris Gresham, Walker Andrew, Kevin Epps, Rick Jessie and Leah Drummond. Tickets may be purchased online at middlesexmuseum.com, in person at the museum, or mail checks payable to the Middlesex Museum to Box 121, Saluda, VA 23149. For more information, call 804/539-2791.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, will host a Homecoming Celebration on Sept. 8 at its one worship service at 11 a.m. Special music will be provided by Amy Ladd and Friends, followed by fried chicken potluck lunch. Bring a side and/or dessert to share. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Rev. Alfred Jones Jr. and first lady Goldie Jones on Oct. 19; a meet and greet begins at 6 p.m., and a banquet begins at 7 p.m. Dress is semi-formal and the colors for the event are black, silver and gold. Tickets are $40. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.