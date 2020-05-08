FREDERICKSBURG
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., has canceled all worship and Bible Study until further notice. Weekly and Sunday service will be held on Facebook Live at the following times: Bible Study at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10:50 a.m. Call in by telephone conference number to 978/990-5000 ( PIN 569693#).
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., will close to the public until further notice. Services for Sunday will be broadcast at 10 a.m. To join the service by phone, call 855/552-4463, ID–3487 96 5653; or visit the church’s Facebook page. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road is hosting an Online Meditation Room on Wednesdays through June 10, at 7 p.m. via Zoom at zoom.us/j/105814065. Enter the space using a computer, a tablet or a mobile device. 540/582-5033; christchurchspotsy.com/spirituality-center.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, will livestream services each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on Facebook; search for Family Of Peace. 540/786-8585; passthepeacechurch.org.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. Redeemer Lutheran Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, call 540/898-4748, visit embracedbyhim.org/school or email preschool@embracedbyhim.org.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. View at sites.google.com/view/rlcfxbg. Prayer requests may be left on the prayer request link on the church’s Facebook page. 540/786-7778; resurrectionpeople.org.
Second New Hope Baptist Church, 3836 Summit Crossing Road, has canceled all church activities. Refer to the church website for important information moving forward. 540/898-9899; secondnewhope.org.
St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive, hosts a food pantry and baby closet. On Wednesday the pantry is open 4–6 p.m.; the baby closet is open 1–2:25 p.m. On Friday the pantry is open 9 a.m.–noon; the baby closet is open 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m. The first Saturday of month, the pantry is open 9–11 a.m. The second and fourth Saturday of month, the baby closet is open 11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m. stmatthewspotsylvania.org.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway will livestream its Sunday celebration service at 11 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, will have online worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday. Watch the services live at facebook.com/ Zion-United-Methodist-Church -1560360934204010; or visit historiczionumc.org. 540/582-6532, zionumc@historiczionumc.org.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, has posted daily Bible teaching and Sunday worship messages on its website. Access the messages at Berea-Baptist.org/devotions. Devotionals, Sunday children’s church and Wednesday night youth messages are also available on the church’s Facebook page. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, has canceled its revival, May Rally and Choir Day services. Sunday service will be by conference call at 10 a.m. at 425/436-6350, use code 245538.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. Worship service will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. 540/752-4296.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, offers online church service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Click on the link for either YouTube or Facebook on the church’s website. 540/370-4875; newhopeva.com.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8330 Fletchers Chapel Road. Weekly sermons are taped and can be watched at fletcherschapel- kinggeorge-va.org/ news-and-notes. 540/775-7247; fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. Online Sunday services are available on the church’s Facebook page and on the church website. Peace Christian Preschool continues to register students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, visit peacekg.com and click on the preschool link at the top of the page, email peacechristianpreschool5590@gmail.com or call 540/775-PLAY. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 9425 Kings Highway, has canceled in-person worship services on Sunday; worship on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. trinitykg.org.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, has canceled all worship services for Sunday. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford. The Sight and Sound trip on Tuesday has been canceled due to COVID-19. Once the office has returned to work, they will start the process of issuing refunds to the many groups that have paid. 804/633-7183.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road, is currently livestreaming mass on Sundays at 10 a.m. on the church’s website. However, the church is still sponsoring Food Pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church as a drive-up service. Bring your ID. 804/448-9064; saintmarycc.org.
Third Mount Zion Baptist Church, 9132 Fredericksburg Turnpike, will not hold its regularly scheduled worship service on Sunday. The church will livestream an inspirational message on the church’s Facebook page. For those without access to social media, call 302/202-1116 and use the passcode 281139. For more information call 540/845-2690. 804/632-6039.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville. Sunday online worship service with a Mother’s Day message will start at 9:30 a.m.; use conference call number or join Zoom meeting. Call-in Bible study of the Book of Leviticus is available Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; free dial-in 302/202-1118 code 862090. To join Zoom session, call or email the church at 540/937-5563; or bbc9297@gmail.com.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, is seeking a Minister of Music. Must have a heart for the ministry, strong leadership skills, and provide music for Sunday Morning Worship Services, 10:45 a.m., and all outside engagements. Salary negotiable. 804/443-5007.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. All services and scheduled activities have been canceled until further notice. Services can be live streamed on the Mount Zion and Ken Gross Facebook pages. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
