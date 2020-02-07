FREDERICKSBURG
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., will present the Volunteer Community Mass Choir on Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. The St. George Chamber Orchestra will perform Feb. 16 at 3 p.m.; free; donations will be accepted at the door. The church will host the Rev. Lisle Garrity from Feb. 28 through March 1 for its Lenten Weekend program, “The Spirituality of Creativity and Play.” Complete schedule available and registration encouraged at stgeorgesepiscopal.net/lenten-weekend-2020. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road, will hold a Valentine’s Day service Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Rev. Gilbert Garcia of Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Milford, his choir and congregation will be the guests. 540/854-7354.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will present the Loving Kindness workshop Feb. 15, 10 a.m. to noon, at the ASH building on its campus. This third offering in its meditation workshop series gives proven and scientifically backed ways to increase feelings of joy, contentment, confidence and hope; reduce the frequency of migraines; lessen chronic pain; and increase capacity for compassion. The workshop is free. To reserve a seat, email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com or call 540/582-5033. christchurchspotsy.com.
Mount Hope Baptist Church, 6823 Harrison Road, will host a Black History Month celebration Sunday at 2 p.m. Author, photographer and community activist Horace Henry of Atlanta, Ga., will present “A Fresh Look at MLK Day.” 540/786-4274; mthopeva.org.
Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road, will hold a Sweetheart dinner on Feb. 15 from 4-7 p.m. The menu includes chicken marsala, mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus, a chocolate fountain and beverage. $13 singles, $25 couples, $8 children under age 10. Reservations may be made by calling 540/840-9982.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. Redeemer Lutheran Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, call 540/898-4748, visit embracedbyhim.org/school or send an email to preschool@embracedbyhim.org.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, continues its weekly Family Bible Study and Youth Group at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The quarterly business meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday. The JOY Fellowship group meets Wednesday with a special Valentine’s program. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Lord of the Harvest Ministries, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, has begun holding services on Sundays at 10 a.m. lordoftheharvest.org.
Touch of Life Ministry will host a men’s prayer group fellowship Thursdays at 7 p.m. at JazCutz barbershop, 2769 Jefferson Davis Highway, Suite 105.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. Wayland Marks will present “Medical Care As We Approach Death” on Feb. 16, 2–4 p.m. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., will host a free family movie night today at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The movie will be shown on a 10-by-18 screen with full sound system used on Sundays. Bring blankets, lawn chairs or pillows. Free popcorn and drinks provided. Enter to win free movie tickets for your family. newlife.live/king-george.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, will hold its annual Chili Cook-Off on Feb. 15, 4:30- 6 p.m. Tickets will be sold. One ticket is $1, or six tickets for $5. A bowl of chili is five tickets; a sample of chili and most desserts, sides and drinks are one ticket. Proceeds benefit Vacation Bible School and ministries of Peace. Peace Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, visit peacekg.com (click on preschool), email peacechristianpreschool5590@gmail.com or call 540/775-PLAY.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, will host the Mars Hill youth program, a youth event for 12 and older, Feb. 29, 5–9 p.m. Free; Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. Includes a Christian concert, free dinner, games, youth presentations and message, all with a Bible theme. Redeemer Church Band, Jesus Gang and Mars Hill Band will perform; guest speaker is Jacob Yee. marshillacts17.org.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, will host its annual Black History Month celebration Sunday; lunch will be served following the morning worship. The Rev. David Cunningham, pastor of First Baptist Church, Colonial Beach, will be the guest preacher for the 3 p.m. worship service. He will be accompanied by his choir and congregation.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 18562 Countyline Church Road, Ruther Glen, will celebrate its annual Christian Education Day on Sunday at 3 p.m. Special guest will be Minister Jamal Moore and the Jericho Baptist Church family.
St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford. The Senior’s Ministry will travel to see “Queen Esther” at the Sight & Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pa., on May 5. $132 per person. For more information, call LaVarro Minor at 804/633-7132.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville. On Sunday, Deaconess Sandra Washington will be honored as the Matriarch of Beulah at 10 a.m.; the church will host Cleopatra “Cleo” Kay Coleman as Harriet Tubman at 12:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30–8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., will present the St. George Jazz Ensemble in the parish hall at 4 p.m. Sunday. Free; donations to support the Terry Fox Run for the American Cancer Society will be accepted. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, is seeking a minister of music. Must have a heart for the ministry, strong leadership skills, and provide music for Sunday morning worship services, 10:45 a.m., and all outside engagements. Salary negotiable. 804/443-5007.
Grass Roots Christian Fellowship, 17932 S. Fraley Blvd., Suite 104, Dumfries, has partnered with Arms Outstretched Ministry Inc. to serve an elegant meal and provisions of clothing, groceries and hygiene items to those in need. Meals are served on the second Saturday of the month from 5–7 p.m. For more information, contact 703/517-0200 or armsoutstretchedministry@yahoo.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will host an event celebrating West African dance today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kojjo Reeves will lead two dance class sessions. Classes are $10 and support the church’s Dance Ministry. The family event also includes vendors, food and fun. For more information, email monisbro5@gmail.com or theladyproc@gmil.com. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.