FREDERICKSBURG
Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., will hold a fall festival and chili cook off on Oct. 26, 2-6 p.m., in the fellowship hall. Bring a can of fruit or monetary donation to support the church’s food pantry. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. The biennial craft bazaar will be held Nov. 1-2, featuring unique handmade crafts and gifts, Christmas ornaments and wreaths, needle work, household decorations and more. A $5 entrance fee on Friday will be refunded for a purchase of $10 or more. Saturday is free. Baked goods as well as lunch will be available for purchase.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Benchmark Baptist Fellowship, 10510 Benchmark Road, is seeking someone who would like to use their piano playing talent to serve the Lord on Sunday mornings. 540/373-9139; benchmarkbaptist.org; facebook.com/BenchmarkBaptist.
Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road, will celebrate its Missionary Day on Sunday at 3 p.m. with guest speaker Elder Brian Mills, New Light, Gum Springs. Lunch will be provided following the morning service. 540/854-7354.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, is seeking a choir director. This is a part-time position to start immediately. christchurchspotsy.com.
Jesus Is Lord Church, 6050 Plank Road, will celebrate its 10th anniversary Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. 540/219-2373; jilfredericksburg@gmail.com.
Mine Road Baptist Church, 11111 Post Oak Road, will host its 228th Homecoming celebration on Sunday at 10 a.m. with guests Pastor Brent Vickery of Craigs Baptist Church and Amy Ladd and Friends from Mechanicsville. Lunch will be served after the service.
Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road, will host a gospel sing on Sunday at 5 p.m., featuring One Lane Bridge and Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Singers. 540/840-9982.
St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive. St. Faustina Conference of St. Vincent de Paul will host its annual craft show and bake sale in the parish center Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit St. Faustina Conference.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, will hold a church yard sale today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., in the multipurpose room (lower level). Trunk or Treat is Oct. 19, 3-5 p.m., in the lower parking lot and will feature decorated trunks, a bounce house, games, crafts and food. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 6823 Partlow Road, Snell, will host its 20th annual Brunswick stew and bazaar on Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Stew is $7 per quart. All proceeds go for church missions. 540/582-9714; 804/448-9756.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Sunday Celebration service begins at 11 a.m., featuring Dana Agnellini as speaker and musician. Fellowship time follows. Suzette Faith Foster, a transformational coach and author of “Calling Back Your Power,” will be guest speaker Oct. 27. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road, will host a gospel sing, featuring The Finneys, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. 540/972-7491, spotsywbc.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, The church now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Bring ID on your first visit. 540/582-6532, zionumc@historiczionumc.org
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will host its annual Community Harvest Festival on Oct. 19, from 1-4 p.m. Family fun includes refreshments, bounce house, face painting, crafts and games. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, will hold its annual women’s conference on Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., with Pastor Lisa Logan of Miracle Faith Ministries as guest speaker. There will be special music. To register or for more information, email joaniedeshazo@aol.com. The church will host the Patawomeck Indian Tribe ninth annual Craft Show on Nov. 9, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Crafters are needed. All items must be handmade. Spaces are $25 or two for $40. Tables will be provided for $35 or two for $60. Applications available at patawomeckindiantribeofvirginia.org. 540/371-3650; bethelbaptistva.org.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, will host the ninth annual Go for Bo! 5K, 1-mile fun run and Tot Dash today. This fun family event supports the life-saving programs of Helping Children Worldwide’s Child Rescue Centre and Mercy Hospital in Bo, Sierra Leone, Africa. The Tot Dash begins at 7:50 a.m., followed by the 1-mile fun run at 8:05 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m. Register today: 5K, $25; 1-mile fun run, $10; Tot Dash is free. Dogs can run with their owners for $5. Technical race shirts for runners, post-race pancake breakfast, special activities for children and treats for pups are included. 540/628-7179; goforbo.org.
Hartwood Presbyterian Church, 50 Hartwood Church Road, will host “Hartwood Church Amidst War” today, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., featuring presentations by John Hennessy of the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, as well as tours by uniformed docents. Free. Civil War-era refreshments and items will be available for purchase. Rain or shine. 540/752-4671.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. Items are being collected for Operation Christmas Child; visit the church website to view the list of requested items. An area wide Operation Christmas Child kickoff will be held Sunday from 4-5:30 p.m. Elena Nicholson, who as a child received a shoebox gift and was later adopted by a family in the U.S., will share her testimony. Light refreshments will be served. A fall hayride and possible bonfire will be held Oct. 30, 5:30-7:15 p.m. A light stew supper will be offered for $3 a bowl. Proceeds will go toward youth and children activities. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Miracle Faith Ministries Church, 14 Miracle Valley Lane, will celebrate its sixth pastor and church anniversary on Sunday at 3 p.m. with guest pastor Duane Kay, First Baptist Church Inc. of North Brentwood. 540/361-7777; miraclefaithmin.com.
Real Life Community Church, 11 Smokehouse Drive, Suite 103, will celebrate the church anniversary on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served following the service. Special music and recognitions will be included. 540/752-1896.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 1855 Garrisonville Road, will have Ushers Day service on Sunday at 3 p.m. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Tyrone Green, Hearts Delight Baptist Church, Catlett. Dinner will be served following morning service, from 1-2:45 p.m.
St. Matthias United Methodist Church, 426 Deacon Road, will hold its annual fall bazaar and silent auction Oct. 19, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring a selection of crafts, home and holiday decor, homemade baked goods and bargain-priced yard sale treasures. 540/373-8759. stmatthiasumc.org.
Union Bell Baptist Church, 407 Hollywood Farm Road. The Ushers Ministry will celebrate 66 years serving as Doorkeepers in God’s House today at 4 p.m., with Minister Cora Harvey Armstrong, Westmoreland County, rendering musical selections. Mistress of ceremony will be the Rev. Angela Lewis, Angie Lewis Ministries, Fredericksburg. Ushers uniform is not required. 540/373-3473; unionbell.org; general@unionbell.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. Marcia Grimsley will facilitate a two-hour interactive class, “Living Peacefully in a Chaotic World,” on Monday and Oct. 21, 6:15-8:15 p.m. For more information and to register contact Chris Johns at uuffva.dre@gmail.com; childcare is available upon request only. “Nature’s Still Voice” is onl display in the gallery through Nov. 25. Christine Long will teach the workshop “Drawing and Painting—An Easier Way” on Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The cost is $35; call or text 540/287-7230 for registration.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets Sundays at 11 a.m. The church will also sponsor a booth today in the KidZone at the King George Fall Festival. Just weeks after launching, this new faith community offers warm coffee, smiling faces, live worship, fun and safe kids environment and livestreamed message from Pastor Mike Hilson. newlife.live/king-george.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, will hold the installation service for its new pastor, the Rev. John M. Duran, on Sunday, at 3 p.m. The service will be led by Circuit Visitor, Pastor Jonathan Blanke. Refreshments will be served after the service. peacekg.com; 540/775-9131.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, will have its Fall Rally on Sunday; there will be no Sunday School. Pastor Bishop Anthony M. Jones Sr., will preach at 11:15 a.m. Lunch will be served immediately following the service. The Rev. Michael Sessums and the choir and congregation of Little Union Baptist Church, Dumfries, will be the guests at 3 p.m.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 18562 Countyline Church Road, Ruther Glen, Men’s and Women’s Day is Oct. 20 at 3 p.m.; special guests will be the Rev. Kevin Childs and Minister LaShay Childs and the Bethel Baptist Church family of Bowling Green. Lunch will be served following the morning worship service.
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford. The Women’s Ministry will celebrate its 16th anniversary today at 2 p.m. at the Upper Caroline County Firehouse, 12581 Stonewall Jackson Road, Woodford. The theme will be “The 7 Ups of Life.” Guest speakers will be Deaconess Geneva Thompson, Shiloh Baptist Church, Bowling Green; Deaconess Jerri Fortune, First Baptist Church, Woodford; Deaconess Doris Pinkard, Sylvannah Baptist Church, Spotsylvania; Deaconess Cassandra Terrell, Second New Hope Baptist Church, Spotsylvania; Sister Mary Green, Mount Zion Baptist Church, Spotsylvania; Deaconess Pauline Kay, First Mount Zion Baptist Church, Bowling Green; and Dr. Sanja Hudson, Shiloh Baptist Church, Bowling Green. Dinner will be served following the service. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford. Deacons, Deaconesses and Trustees Annual Day will be observed Sunday at 3 p.m. with special guests, the Rev. George W. Coghill Sr., and the Ebenezer Baptist Church family, Midland. Dinner will be served after the 11 a.m. service. 540/373-0690.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 7187 Macedonia Road, Woodford. Choir Annual Day will be celebrated today at 3 p.m. Music will be rendered by Macedonia Combined Choir, Beulah Baptist Church Praise Team of Woodford, Brothers in Christ, Fredericksburg Community Choir, Mount Zion Baptist Church Men Choir of Spotsylvania, and Harmony of Faith. 804/633-6035; macedonia609@gmail.com.
St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford, The Senior’s Ministry will take a day trip to Carter’s Mountain Orchard on Friday. $24 per person for bus transportation. 804/633-7132 or 540/455-5993.
Zion Grove Baptist Church, 9450 Fredericksburg Turnpike, Woodford, will have its 12th pastoral anniversary celebration on Sunday. Minister Licia Jones Reynolds will deliver the message at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served after the service. The Rev. Raymond Bell and the choir, ushers and congregation of Mount Hope Baptist Church, Fredericksburg, will be the guests at 3 p.m. 804/633-9370.
ORANGE COUNTY
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 4288 Governor Almond Road, Locust Grove, will hosts its 161st church anniversary celebration Oct. 20 at 3 p.m.; the Rev. Arthur Green, Swift Ford Baptist Church, Madison, will be guest speaker. Lunch will be served after morning service. 540/854-5575.
New Hope Baptist Church, 32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run, will hold its annual Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-Off on Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. The event is free. 540/223-8935; info@newhopebapt.org.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090.
Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., will host the Chuck Seipp/Randall Sheets Duo on Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. as part of its Culpeper 2019 Concert Series. The concert is free.
Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eleys Ford Road, Richardsville, will co-host a community fall festival with Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department at its facilities at 29361 Eley’s Ford Road. The event will be held Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m., and feature a costume contest, moon bounce and hayrides. Hot dogs, homemade soups, chili and chips provided. 540/399-1248; obcrichardsville@gmail.com.
REGIONAL
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Come as you are, and bring the children for First Day School. Open to all. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. Harvest Moon Family Fun Night is Oct. 19, 5:30-8 p.m., and will feature free pizza, food, games and candy for the whole family. Trunk or treat in the church parking lot and wear your costume if you wish. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 217 Mount Pisgah Church Drive, Tanners, will celebrate its 140th anniversary on Sunday. Guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service is the Rev. French Bryant of Threshing Floor Deliverance Baptist Church, Bowie, Md. Guest preacher for the 3 p.m. service is the Rev. Dwayne Robinson of Mount Olive Baptist Church, White Shop. Lunch will be served following morning service. 540/672-9065.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Rev. Alfred Jones Jr., and first lady Goldie Jones on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
