FREDERICKSBURG
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), 525 Princess Anne St., will have its Community Graduate Recognition and Baccalaureate Service on June 9 at 2 p.m. The guest speaker will be Sidney H. Hankerson III. Sponsored by the Christian Education and Youth Ministries. For more information, email snsyouth525@gmail.com. 540/371-1153.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road, will have its Women’s Tea today at John J. Wright Park site, starting at 9 a.m. The speaker will be Minister Faye Jones, Second New Hope. The Women’s Day Service will be held on Sunday at 11 a.m., with guest speaker Elder Melinda Green, Ambassadors for Jesus Christ Church, Fayetteville, N.C. 540/854-7354.
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow, Minister Rebecca Carter will preach the 10 a.m. service on Sunday. A vote on the Rev. Stevenson Reed, pastoral candidate, will immediately follow the service.
Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road, will host a gospel sing on May 26 at 5 p.m., featuring the Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Gospel Singers and The Virginia Gospel Singers. 540/840-9982.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. The church has begun registering students for its 2019-2020 preschool program. The preschool offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information, visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool.” More information is also available by email at preschool@embracedbyhim.org or 540/898-4748.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, will host “ROAR! Life is wild. God is good” Vacation Bible School on June 16-20, from 5:30-8:15 p.m. Program and dinner will be provided at no cost for ages from 3 years old (potty trained) up to rising fifth-graders. Activities include games, songs, Bible stories, crafts and science fun. Register online at resurrectionpeople.org/VBS. 540/786-7778.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, will host a community breakfast today; this 99-cent breakfast will be served 8-10 a.m. as an outreach event to the surrounding community. Homecoming is Sunday; the Rev. Gary Robbins will speak at the contemporary service at 9:45 a.m. and the traditional service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will be served following services. Bring your favorite side dish and/or dessert to share. A Red Cross blood drive will be held Monday, 3-7 p.m.; for an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or register online. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are given priority. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. On Sunday, Adult Spiritual Education starts at 10 a.m. Sunday Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m.; the Rev. Dr. Raymont Anderson will be guest speaker. A snack and fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow, will host Homecoming on Sept. 22, to celebrate 250 years of continuous service to the community. This is a change from the original date of Sunday. More information will be forthcoming. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.
Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road, will host a gospel sing today at 6 p.m., featuring True Spirit Gospel Band. 540/972-7491, spotsywbc.org.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, will celebrate its history on Sunday with Heritage Sunday. The 1662 Book of Common Prayer will be used at the 10 a.m. service. A brief family gathering at the grave of John Peyton (1691-1760) and a hearty luncheon prepared by the Episcopal Church Women will follow. 540/659-4007.
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will co-host VBS with Richland Baptist Church at Richland, 2482 Warrenton Road, July 15-19, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children ages 3 1/2 through fifth grade are invited for an amazing animal adventure. Check out the VBS page and pre-register at Berea-Baptist.org. 540/752-4406.
Little Forest Baptist Church, 54 Little Forest Church Road, will observe its annual Ushers Day on Sunday at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Eugene Johnson and the congregation of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Centreville. 540/659-2449.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, will celebrate its 201st church anniversary on Sunday at the 10:45 a.m. service, followed by light refreshments. 540/752-4296.
Regester Chapel United Methodist Church, 85 Bells Hill Road, will host Holy Thunder, the contemporary Christian music festival, today from 1 to 5 p.m. Free admission, refreshments and face painting. Nonperishable donations accepted for SERVE. regesterchapel.org.
Union Bell Baptist Church, 407 Hollywood Farm Road, will have its annual Unity Day/Family & Friends services on Sunday. The 11 a.m. message will be delivered by Pastor Tony Vinson, Faith Christian Fellowship Church, Stafford; he will be accompanied by his congregation and Praise Team. The 3 p.m. service message will be delivered by Pastor George Quick, Shiloh Temple of Praise, Stafford; he will be accompanied by his congregation, choir and ushers. 540/373-3473; unionbell.org; or general@unionbell.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, will host the Raleigh Ringers in concert today, 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $25-$50. “The Portrait: Elegance and Expression” is on display through June. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Antioch Baptist Church, 11102 James Madison Parkway, will host Family Movie Night today from 5-7:15 p.m. 540/775-4628; theabckg@gmail.com.
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway. Special Memorial Day Services will be held May 26 during the 11 a.m. worship service. This year’s speaker is Kendall Miller, who retired from the Navy after serving 24 years. The King George High School Naval JROTC color guard will present colors; Sounds of Praise, Shiloh’s adult choir, will perform musical specials; and a DVD titled “Shiloh Remembers” will be shown, commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The names of those from King George who paid the ultimate sacrifice will be read. Taps will be played and a wreath placed upon the grave of William Clifton Jenkins, honoring his memory and the life he gave for his country in Vietnam in 1968. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, will have a gospel sing today, from 6-8:30 p.m., featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Cedar Run. A love offering will be collected for the bands, and light refreshments will be available for purchase. 540/710-3831.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford. Family and Friends Day will be held on today, beginning at noon. The guest speaker will be Dr. Sanja Hudson–Jackson, Shiloh Baptist Church, Bowling Green. A picnic lunch as well as games and activities will take place on the church lawn. Dress is casual. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 7187 Macedonia Road, Woodford, will celebrate Missionary and Women’s annual day on Sunday at 11 a.m.; the Rev. C.L. Jackson will deliver the morning message. The Deacon Ordination and Deaconess/Trustee Consecration Service will be held June 2 at 3:30 p.m.; the Rev. Dr. Eric Shaw, choir and congregation from Mount Olive Baptist Church, Stafford, will be the guests. Dinner will be served after the morning service. 804/633-6035; macedonia609@gmail.com.
Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford, will host a gospel sing on Sunday at 6 p.m., featuring Virginia Gospel Boys and David Palmer & Mike Milstead. A love offering will be taken for “Help Hospitalized Veterans.” A dessert fellowship will follow. 540/373-6862; office@roundoakchurch.com; roundoakchurch.org.
St. John Baptist Church, 17080 S. River Road, Woodford. The Spiritualettes Choir will celebrate its 37th anniversary in an afternoon of musical fellowship today at 3:30 p.m. 804/448-3866.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road, Ladysmith, will host a yard sale on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grassy lot between Guiseppe’s and The Timbers on Ladysmith Road. Rain date is June 15. Proceeds benefit the church.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 823 Water St., Port Royal, will sponsor a shredding event for nearby communities today, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations accepted for Outreach Program. 540/809-7489; churchsp.org/node/56.
St. Stephen’s Baptist Church, 29436 Sparta Road, Milford, will observe its annual Ushers Day on Sunday at 3 p.m. Minister Joshua Griffin, St. James Baptist Church, Milford, will be worship leader; a musical program will be presented by Just Believe. Ushers are asked to come in uniform. Dinner will be served after the regular morning service.
ORANGE COUNTY
New Hope Baptist Church, 32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run, will host its annual Vacation Bible School June 2-7, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Lifeway’s “In the Wild—Amazing Encounters with Jesus” will be presented to students in preschool through sixth grade. For more information, call 540/223-8935.
Orange Grove Baptist Church, 27383 Orange Springs Road, Unionville, will celebrate the annual Earnest Nolie Terrell Scholarship and Youth Day programs on Sunday at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Carl Butler and choir of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Fredericksburg. Dinner will be served after the morning service. 540/854-5907
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will celebrate the fourth anniversary of Pastor and first lady Pitts on May 26 at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Darnell Lundy, Main Uno Baptist Church, Rochelle. Dinner will be served following the morning message delivered by the Rev. Lawrence Hutcherson at 11 a.m. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; or bbc9297@gmail.com.
Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., will host a concert by the Blue Ridge Chorale on Sunday at 3 p.m. No tickets are required. Donations are appreciated.
Open Door Baptist Church, 754 Germanna Highway, will host a concert by the Blue Ridge Chorale today at 7 p.m. No tickets are required. Donations are appreciated.
Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road. Prayer and Healing service will be held May 25 at 6 p.m.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. WBRBA scholarship applications are due June 1. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. The 130th Annual Session will be celebrated beginning July 13 at the WBRBA Center. Sponsorships and ads available for businesses, nonprofits, individuals and community organizations; contact 540/661-2013; or nb_roberts@msn.com for more information. First deadline for ads/print ready is Friday. waylandblueridge.org.
REGIONAL
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Come as you are, and bring the children for First Day School. Open to all. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. There will be one service, the Spring Fellowship Worship Service, at 11 a.m. on Sunday, featuring music by special guest, The Virginia Gospel Singers. A fried chicken potluck lunch will immediately follow the service. The annual Strawberry Dinner will be held June 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., takeout starts at 4 p.m. The dinner menu includes roast beef or ham, with homemade strawberry shortcake for dessert. Tickets can be purchased at the door; $6 per child, $15 per adult. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. The church will celebrate its 143rd anniversary on Sunday at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Charles Arthur Lundy, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Woodbridge. Revival will be held Tuesday through Thursday at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Henry P. During Jr., the Rev. Michael Lynn Sessoms, Little Union Baptist Church, and the Rev. Dr. James T. Murphy. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
Rappahannock Church of Christ, 4324 Richmond Road, Warsaw, will host the 12th annual Josh Baughan Ride-in on June 2, with church service, trophies, door prizes, free lunch and vest pins and live music from Hard to Tell and One Day Remains. 9:30 a.m. Donations accepted for Jack McClure. Rain date June 9. 804/333-9659; rcofc.org.