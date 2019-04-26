FREDERICKSBURG
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St. In celebration of its 108th anniversary, the Walker Auxiliary Club will sponsor “An Afternoon at the Organ,” featuring guest organist Darryl Mark Nichols, on Sunday at 3 p.m. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., will host the Beau Soir Ensemble on Sunday at 3 p.m. The concert is free; donations will be accepted at the door. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
The 68th National Day of Prayer will be observed at 11:45 a.m., on Thursday at Spotsylvania Courthouse, 9107 Judicial Center Lane. The theme this year is “Love One Another! Love one another, just as I have loved you.” The national prayer will commence at noon.
Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road, will host The Yancey Brothers from Delaware in concert on May 5 at 2 p.m. 540/854-7354.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will hold its Thrift Shop Spring Cleaning Sale today, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., in conjunction with the ECW plant and bake sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain or shine. 540/582-5508. christchurchspotsy.com.
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow, will hold the Family and Friends Day program today at 4 p.m. The Rev. Stevenson Reed, pastoral candidate, will be guest preacher on Sunday at the 11 a.m. service. From May 5 to Sept. 22, morning service will start at 10 a.m.
Massaponax Baptist Church, 5101 Massaponax Church Road, will host a spring yard sale and vendor event with silent auction on May 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road, will host a National Day of Prayer event on Thursday at 7 p.m. The church has begun registering students for its 2019-2020 preschool program. The preschool offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information, visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool”; email preschool@embracedbyhim.org; or call 540/898-4748.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, will host “ROAR! Life is wild. God is good” Vacation Bible School on June 16-20, from 5:30-8:15 p.m. Program and dinner will be provided at no cost for ages from 3 years old (potty trained) up to rising fifth-graders. Activities include games, songs, Bible stories, crafts and science fun. Register resurrectionpeople.org/VBS. 540/786-7778.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. A pit-cooked chicken barbecue dinner will be served in the church’s multipurpose room on May 4, from 4-7 p.m. $10 for adults (half-chicken) and $7 children (quarter-chicken). Carryouts available. Sponsored by the Men of Tabernacle Methodist Church. Proceeds benefit church and community projects. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Adult Spiritual Education starts at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday Celebration Service at 11 a.m., featuring guest speaker and musician, Dana Agnellini. Snack and fellowship follow. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow, will host Homecoming on Sept. 22, to celebrate 250 years of continuous service to the community. This is a change from the original date of May 19. More information will be forthcoming. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road. During April, the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering will be collected to support 5,000 missionaries in the U.S., U.S. territories and Canada. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd., will host “The Art of Remembrance: A Holocaust Presentation” on May 4 at 7:30 p.m. Bernice Steinhardt will present the short award-winning documentary “Through the Eye of the Needle,” which tells the story of her mother, Esther Nisenthal Krinitz, and 36 fabric collage and embroidery panels she created to document her story of Holocaust survival. Donations to support the work of the Art and Remembrance organization will be collected at the door. A DVD of the film and related book will also be available for purchase. RSVP to office@bstva.org. 540/373-4834; bstva.org.
Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road. The eighth annual Car and Truck Show is today, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All proceeds benefit youth missions. For more information, email BethJones1024@gmail.com or visit the church website. 540/371-3650; bethelbaptistva.org.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, will hold spring revival Tuesday through Thursday at 7 p.m. Guest churches will be St. Stephen Baptist Church, King George; Mount Hope Baptist Church, Brooke; and Third Mount Zion Baptist Church. On May 5, at 3 p.m., the Rev. Robinson and Little Ark Baptist Church will be the guests to close out the revival. Dinner will be served after the 11:15 a.m. worship service.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road, will host a Ladies Tea for all ages on May 4 in the fellowship hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with guest speaker Ramona Damon. Hats and gloves encouraged but not mandatory. RSVP to church office by May 1. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road. Sunday School will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed by the devotional morning service at 10:45 a.m with the Rev. Dr. Eric S. Shaw, pastor, and the Mount Olive Male Chorus rendering the music. 540/752-4296.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. The exhibit “Art of Protest: Protesting from the Side of Love” runs through Sunday. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. Beginning in May, the Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230.
Salem Baptist Church, 12262 Salem Church Road, will celebrate Senior Citizens Day on Sunday during the 11:30 a.m. service. The Rev. Kevin Lomax, associate pastor of Salem, will speak. 540/775-2350.
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 10640 Kings Highway, will host a gospel sing today, 6-8 p.m., featuring Rapidan Ridge and One Lane Bridge. 540/775-7188.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Bethany Baptist Church, 6519 Marye Road, Woodford, will host a gospel sing today from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring The Old Time Way Bluegrass Gospel and The Virginia Gospel Singers. Refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall. A love offering will benefit the Massaponax Baptist Church Food Pantry.
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford. The Senior Choir will hold a bake sale on May 4, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at North Main Street in Bowling Green. All proceeds will benefit the choir. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford, will host a gospel sing on Sunday at 6 p.m., featuring Calvary’s Mercy. facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch. 804/448-3166.
Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford. Missionary Annual Day will be observed on Sunday during the 11 a.m. service. Special guest is the Rev. Dr. Sabrina St. Clair; Deliverance will render the music, and dinner will be served following morning service. 540/373-0690.
Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 21795 Mattaponi Trail, Milford. The annual Leadership (Deacons, Deaconesses and Trustees) Day Service will be held May 5 at 3 p.m. The guest will be the Rev. Raleigh Harris Jr., pastor of Jericho Baptist Church. His choir, ushers and congregation will join him. Representatives from all ministries are welcome. 804/633-9728.
St. John Baptist Church, 17080 S. River Road, Woodford. On Sunday, the Missionary Ministry will celebrate its annual Missionary Day at 10 a.m. The Rev. Patricia Wormley, first lady of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Fredericksburg, will be the guest preacher. All missionaries are invited and asked to come in their uniforms. 804/448-3866.
Zion Grove Baptist Church, 9450 Fredericksburg Turnpike, Woodford. Deaconess Licia Jones Reynolds will preaching her initial sermon on May 11 at 1 p.m. 804/633-9370.
ORANGE COUNTY
Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4189 Pilgrim Church Road, Locust Grove, will celebrate spring revival services on Sunday at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Darnell Lundy. Revival will continue Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., with the Rev. Sylvester Brown, the Rev. S.D. Hopkins and the Rev. Dwight Hargrove.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will celebrate Youth Day on Sunday at 11 am. Guest preacher will be Minister Potts from Mount Olive Baptist Church, Culpeper. Lunch will be served following morning service. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., will host a concert by the Blue Ridge Chorale on May 19 at 3 p.m. No tickets are required. Donations are appreciated.
Open Door Baptist Church, 754 Germanna Highway, will host a concert by the Blue Ridge Chorale on May 18 at 7 p.m. No tickets are required. Donations are appreciated.
Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road. A prayer and healing service will be held today at 6 p.m., featuring special prayers for healing of mind, body and spirit, with laying-on-of-hands and anointing with oil.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. Holy communion services will be held Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., with childcare available from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday centering prayer is at 11 a.m., followed by healing and holy communion at noon. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. 540/825-8786; ststephensculpeper.net; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road. The Youth Group will host a chicken dinner fundraiser today from 5-7 p.m. Dinners are a donation of $12 for adults ages 13 and older, and $8 for children. Children 5 and under eat free. Proceeds will be used for the youth summer camp at Snowbird Wilderness Outfitters. stevensburgbaptist.org.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. Gospelfest will be held at WBRBA Center on May 5 at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. The Women’s Auxiliary will host its 41st annual Prayer Luncheon at WBRBA Center on May 8 at 10:30 a.m. No tickets sold at the door. For information, call 540/661-2013. WBRBA scholarship applications are due June 1. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. waylandblueridge.org.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Carmel United Methodist Church, 5729 Sandy Point Road, Kinsale, will host the Northern Neck Christian Men’s Group annual Pancake Breakfast today, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, applesauce, coffee or tea. Carry-out orders available. Adults $7, children under 12 are $3; tickets at the door, at the Left Bank Gallery in Hague, or by calling Doc Dugan at 804/450-6030 or Judd Richard at 804/472-2870. Proceeds support those in need in the Northern Neck.
REGIONAL
All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, will host the Blue Ridge Singers in concert on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free; $10 donation suggested. blueridgesingers.com.
Christ Episcopal Church, 809 Bishop Meade Road, Millwood, will host the Blue Ridge Singers in concert on May 5 at 4 p.m. The concert is free; $10 donation suggested. blueridgesingers.com.
Faith Christian Church and International Outreach Center, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton. The Single’s Conference will be held today at 12:30 p.m. The theme is “A Singular Sensation” and will feature special guest “Griff” from “Get Up Mornings” with Erica Campbell (Praise 104.1). Registration is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Register at gotfaithnow.com/singles or contact the church office. The church will hold Easter Sunday services on Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. 540/349-0178; gotfaithnow.com.
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on May 19 at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Bring the children for First Day School. Open to all. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
First Baptist Church of Winchester, 205 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester, will host the Blue Ridge Singers in concert on Sunday at 4 p.m. The concert is free; $10 donation suggested. blueridgesingers.com.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. There will be one service, the Spring Fellowship Worship Service, at 11 a.m. on May 19, featuring music by special guest, The Virginia Gospel Singers. A fried chicken potluck lunch will immediately follow the service. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. A prayer breakfast will be held today, from 9 to 11 a.m. Aide to the Pastor Day will be observed on Sunday at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Gary Williams, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Fredericksburg. The 14th annual Bike Blessing and Car Show will be held May 11; meet and greet at 11 a.m., program begins at noon. mtzbaptist.org; 703/221-6960.
Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral. The annual women’s conference, “Lord, Make Us One,” will be held May 4 at 8 a.m., featuring a continental breakfast, lunch, speakers, singing, skit and prizes.
Trinity Baptist Church, 8803 James Madison Highway, Warrenton, will hold special 45th anniversary celebration services on May 5, with the theme of “God’s Faithfulness.” David C. Gibbs Jr., of Mason, Ohio, will preach Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m. worship, and the 6:30 p.m. service. Special music will be provided by the Calvary Quartet, Taylors, S.C. Free bus transportation will be available from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties. Nurseries will be available for ages 3 and younger. 540/347-7640; tbcwarrenton.org.