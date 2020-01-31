FREDERICKSBURG
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. On Sunday at 3 p.m., the church will host a 55-minute, multimedia choral concert, “The Faces of God,” performed by The Directors’ Consort. The performance includes music, art and literature from 1,400 B.C.–2018 A.D.
Riverside First Church of God, 3461 Fall Hill Ave., will host the IF: Local Gathering 2020, a free two-day women’s event beginning Friday. On Friday, enjoy desserts and coffee at 6:30 p.m., before the first session begins at 7:15 p.m. On Feb. 8, donuts and coffee will be served at 9:30 a.m., before session two at 10:15 a.m.; break for lunch at 1:15 p.m., and session three begins at 3:15 p.m. The sessions will be livestreamed. Child care is not provided. Register at 540/548-0715; rchurch.net.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., will host the Rev. Lisle Garrity on Feb. 28 through March 1 for its Lenten weekend program, “The Spirituality of Creativity and Play.” On Feb. 28, a potluck meal at 6 p.m. will be followed by an interactive presentation at 7 p.m. on the role of creativity and play for living a wholehearted life. On Feb. 29 a presentation on faith and the creative process is at 2 p.m. On March 1, live paint during the 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. worship services; a forum presentation about why art matters to the church is at 10 a.m. Participants may attend any or all of the sessions. Recommended donation for the weekend is $25; Sunday morning program is free. Child care available upon request. Complete schedule available and registration encouraged at stgeorgesepiscopal.net/lenten-weekend-2020. 540/373-4133; music@stgeorgesepiscopal.net; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road, will hold a Valentine’s Day service on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. The Rev. Gilbert Garcia of Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Milford, his choir and congregation will be the guests. 540/854-7354.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will present the Loving Kindness workshop on Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the ASH building on its campus. This third offering in its meditation workshop series gives proven and scientifically backed ways to increase feelings of joy, contentment, confidence and hope; reduce the frequency of migraines; lessen chronic pain; and increase your capacity for compassion. The workshop is free. To reserve a seat, email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com or call 540/582-5033. christchurchspotsy.com.
Mount Hope Baptist Church, 6823 Harrison Road, will host a Black History Month celebration on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. Author, photographer and community activist Horace Henry of Atlanta, Ga., will present “A Fresh Look at MLK Day.” 540/786-4274; mthopeva.org.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Sunday Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m. and features Fred Hess as guest speaker. The message is titled “Oh the Places We Will Grow.” Special music will be provided by Sabine Kvenberg. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533; or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, continues its weekly Family Bible Study and Youth Group at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The quarterly business meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 9. The JOY Fellowship group meets Feb. 12 with a special Valentine’s Day program. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, is looking for crafters and vendors for its fourth annual craft show. The show will be held March 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, contact Carol Samuels at 540/371-5724; or visit bethelbaptistva.org.
Lord of the Harvest Ministries, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, has begun holding services on Sundays at 10 a.m. lordoftheharvest.org.
Touch of Life Ministry will host a men’s prayer group fellowship on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at JazCutz barbershop, 2769 Jefferson Davis Highway, Suite 105.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., will host a free family movie night on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The movie will be shown on a 10-by-18-foot screen with full sound system used on Sundays. Bring blankets, lawn chairs or pillows. Free popcorn and drinks provided. Enter to win free movie tickets for your family. newlife.live/king-george.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. Peace Christian Preschool is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information, go to peacekg.com and click on the preschool link at the top of the page, send an email to peacechristianpreschool5590@gmail.com or call 540/775-PLAY.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, will host the Mars Hill youth program, a free youth event for ages 12 and older, on Feb. 29, 5-9 p.m. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. The evening includes a Christian concert, free dinner, games, youth presentations and message, all with a Bible theme. Redeemer Church Band, Jesus Gang and Mars Hill Band will perform; guest speaker is Jacob Yee. marshillacts17.org.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, will celebrate its annual Black History Month celebration on Feb. 9; lunch will be served immediately following the morning worship. The Rev. David Cunningham, pastor of First Baptist Church, Colonial Beach, will be the guest preacher for the 3 p.m. worship service. He will be accompanied by his choir and congregation.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 9425 Kings Highway, will host its annual Super Bowl of Caring on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Soup, stew and chili will be served, and canned soup will be collected for King George Social Services. Also, donations may be made to the United Methodist Women to benefit ministry at the Thurman Brisben Center in Fredericksburg, which helps families experiencing homelessness. trinitykg.org.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 18562 Countyline Church Road, Ruther Glen, will celebrate its annual Christian Education Day on Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. Special guest will be Minister Jamal Moore and the Jericho Baptist Church family.
Long Branch Baptist Church, 14297 Long Branch Road, Woodford, will hold its annual Michele Byrd Chili/Wings Cook Off on Sunday after the 11 a.m. service. Wear your Long Branch T-shirt or favorite football team’s jersey. 540/373-0690.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville. Kenneth Pitts will begin a Sermon Series: A Sense of Urgency for God at 10 a.m. Sunday; Felix Addo will speak on African American history at 12:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. On Feb. 9, Deaconess Sandra Washington will be honored as the Matriarch of Beulah at 10 a.m.; the church will host Cleopatra “Cleo” Kay Coleman as Harriet Tubman at 12:30 p.m. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, will hold its annual Groundhog Supper today, 5-7 p.m. Menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, maple syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, and coffee or milk. Adults are $10; children 5-12 years old are $7; children under age 5 eat free. stevensburgbaptist.org.
The Ministers’ Wives and Ministers’ Widows of Wayland Blue Ridge and Vicinity will hold its monthly meeting today at 10 a.m. at the Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center.
REGIONAL
First Baptist Church, 5340 Tidewater Trail, Loretto, is seeking a minister of music. Must have a heart for the ministry, strong leadership skills, and provide music for Sunday morning worship services, 10:45 a.m., and all outside engagements. Salary negotiable. 804/443-5007.
Grass Roots Christian Fellowship, 17932 S. Fraley Blvd., Suite 104, Dumfries, has partnered with Arms Outstretched Ministry Inc. to serve an elegant meal and provisions of clothing, groceries and hygiene items to those in need. The meals are served on the second Saturday of the month from 5-7 p.m. For more information, contact 703/517-0200 or armsoutstretchedministry@yahoo.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will host an event celebrating West African dance on Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kojjo Reeves will lead two dance class sessions. Classes are $10 and support the church’s Dance Ministry. The family event also includes vendors, food and fun. For more details, email monisbro5@gmail.com or theladyproc@gmil.com. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
