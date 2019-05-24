FREDERICKSBURG
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), 525 Princess Anne St., will have its Community Graduate Recognition and Baccalaureate Service on June 9 at 2 p.m. The guest speaker will be Sidney H. Hankerson III. Sponsored by the Christian Education and Youth Ministries. For more information, email snsyouth525@gmail.com. 540/371-1153.
The Shiloh Cemetery Trustees will hold a Memorial Day service on Monday at 11 a.m. at the corner of Monument Avenue and Little Page Street. Minister Donald Meney, Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), will speak. The Mount Zion Baptist Church Mass Choir will render the music. American Legion Post 55 will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow. Minister Rebecca Carter will preach on Sunday at the 10 a.m. service. The Rev. Stevenson L. Reed has been selected as the new pastor.
Little Mine Road Baptist Church, 7225 Lanes Corner Road, will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Carson M. Jackson, on Sunday. The Rev. Wayne Robinson, a former pastor of the church, will conduct the 11:30 a.m. service. Lunch will be served after the service. Prayer and Praise services will begin at 2:45 p.m. The Rev. Fred Sales of Macedonia Baptist Church, Colonial Beach, will conduct the 3 p.m. service; the Shady Grove Men’s Choir from Orange County will render the music. 540/220-2670; littlemineroadbc.org; lmrbaptist@gmail.com.
Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road, will host a gospel sing on Sunday at 5 p.m., featuring the Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Gospel Singers and The Virginia Gospel Singers. 540/840-9982.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. The church has begun registering students for its 2019-2020 preschool program. The preschool offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information, visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool.” 540/898-4748; preschool@embracedbyhim.org.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, will host “ROAR! Life is wild. God is good” Vacation Bible School on June 16-20, from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. Program and dinner will be provided at no cost for ages from 3 years old (potty trained) up to rising fifth-graders. Activities include games, songs, Bible stories, crafts and science fun. Register online at resurrectionpeople.org/VBS. 540/786-7778.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. On Sunday, Adult Spiritual Education starts at 10 a.m., featuring a book study focusing on “Lessons In Truth Twelve Lessons in Practical Christianity” by H. Emilie Cady. Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m.; Roy Berkowitz will be guest speaker. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533; or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, will have a community yard sale on June 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spaces are still available to rent; the fee is $20. Food and beverages will be sold as well. Admission is free. To reserve a space, call the Church office at 540/659-6654.
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will recognize graduates on June 9 at the 11 a.m. worship service. Please submit the graduate’s name and school or college to the church office by June 2. The church will co-host VBS with Richland Baptist Church at Richland, 2482 Warrenton Road, July 15-19, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Children ages 3 1/2 through fifth grade are invited for an amazing animal adventure. Check out the VBS page and pre-register at Berea-Baptist.org. 540/752-4406.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. “The Portrait: Elegance and Expression” is on display through June. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway. Special Memorial Day Services will be held on Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service. This year’s speaker is Kendall Miller, who retired from the Navy after serving 24 years. The King George High School Naval JROTC color guard will present colors; Sounds of Praise, Shiloh’s adult choir, will perform musical specials; and a DVD titled “Shiloh Remembers” will be shown, commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The names of those from King George who paid the ultimate sacrifice will be read. Taps will be played and a wreath placed upon the grave of William Clifton Jenkins, honoring his memory and the life he gave for his country in Vietnam in 1968. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford, will hold a gospel sing on Sunday at 6 p.m., featuring Freedomaires and 4 the Lord. facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch. 804/448-3166.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 7187 Macedonia Road, Woodford. The Deacon Ordination and Deaconess/Trustee Consecration Service will be held June 2 at 3:30 p.m.; the Rev. Dr. Eric Shaw, choir and congregation from Mount Olive Baptist Church, Stafford, will be the guests. Dinner will be served after the morning service. 804/633-6035; macedonia609@gmail.com.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road, Ladysmith, will host a yard sale on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grassy lot between Guiseppe’s and The Timbers on Ladysmith Road. Rain date: June 15. Proceeds benefit the church.
ORANGE COUNTY
New Hope Baptist Church, 32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run, will host its annual Vacation Bible School June 2-7, from 6-8:30 p.m. Lifeway’s “In the Wild—Amazing Encounters with Jesus” will be presented to students in preschool through sixth grade. For more information, call 540/223-8935.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will celebrate the fourth anniversary of Pastor and first lady Pitts on Sunday at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Darnell Lundy, Main Uno Baptist Church, Rochelle. Dinner will be served following the morning message delivered by the Rev. Lawrence Hutcherson at 11 a.m. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road. Prayer and Healing service will be held today at 6 p.m.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. Ascension Day Quiet Hour will be observed Thursday at 10 a.m. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. WBRBA scholarship applications are due June first. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. The 130th Annual Session will be celebrated beginning July 13 at the WBRBA Center. Sponsorships and ads available for businesses, nonprofits, individuals and community organizations; contact 540/661-2013; or nb_roberts@msn.com for more information. waylandblueridge.org.
REGIONAL
Faith Christian Church and International Outreach Center, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton. The 2019 Life Conference will be held June 19-21. Evening services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Empowerment sessions will be held Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. Special services for children and youth will be held during the night services. Registration is $25; youth under 18 years are free. Evening services are free. Speakers include Dr. Decker Tapscott; Dr. Van Gayton of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Pastor Jennifer Biard of Jackson Revival Center Church, Jackson, Miss. Register online at gotfaithnow.com/life before June 7. For more information, call 540/349-0178.
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on June 16 at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Come as you are, and bring the children for First Day School. Open to all. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. The annual Strawberry Dinner will be held June 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., take-out starts at 4 p.m. The dinner menu includes roast beef or ham, with homemade strawberry shortcake for dessert. Tickets can be purchased at the door; $6 per child, $15 per adult. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. The Men in Black “Trusting in God” event will be held June 30 at 3 p.m. Men are asked to wear black suits and bow ties and to march with a $10 donation. Special musical guest is Faithful Connection. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
Rappahannock Church of Christ, 4324 Richmond Road, Warsaw, will host the 12th annual Josh Baughan Ride-in on June 2, with church service, trophies, door prizes, free lunch and vest pins and live music from Hard to Tell and One Day Remains. 9:30 a.m. Donations accepted for Jack McClure. Rain date: June 9. 804/333-9659; rcofc.org.