SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road, will have its second annual Seniors Day on Sunday; the guest speaker for the 11 a.m. service will be the Rev. Wayne Robinson. At 2 p.m. the Yancey Brothers from Newark, Del., will be in concert. 540/854-7354.
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow, the Rev. Stevenson Reed, pastoral candidate, will be guest preacher on Sunday at the 10 a.m. service.
Massaponax Baptist Church, 5101 Massaponax Church Road, will host a spring yard sale and vendor event with silent auction today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. The church has begun registering students for its 2019-2020 preschool program. The preschool offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool.” More information is also available by email at preschool@embracedbyhim.org or call 540/898-4748.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, will host “ROAR! Life is wild. God is good” Vacation Bible School on June 16-20, from 5:30-8:15 p.m. Program and dinner will be provided at no cost for ages from 3 years old (potty trained) up to rising fifth-graders. Activities include games, songs, Bible stories, crafts and science fun. Register online at resurrectionpeople.org/VBS. 540/786-7778.
Sylvannah Baptist Church, 8400 Courthouse Road, will celebrate Women’s Annual Day on Sunday at 3 p.m., with guest speaker Minister Melissa J. White, member of First New Hope Baptist Church. Ladies are encouraged to wear “sprinkles” of color. Dinner will be served following the morning worship. 540/582-5826.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. A pit-cooked chicken barbcue dinner will be served in the church’s multipurpose room today from 4 to 7 p.m. $10 for adults (half-chicken) and $7 children (quarter-chicken). Carryouts available. Sponsored by the Men of Tabernacle Methodist Church. Proceeds benefit church and community projects. The church will sponsor a Community Awareness Event on Sunday, from 2-4 p.m., at the Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road. Chancellor First Responders will be there along with outdoor games and antique cars. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. On Sunday, Adult Spiritual Education starts at 10 a.m. Sunday Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m.; the Rev. Tom Capshew will speak on “The Human Value Proposition.” Musical ministry will be provided by Luke Gray. A snack and fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow, will host Homecoming on Sept. 22, to celebrate 250 years of continuous service to the community. This is a change from the original date of May 19. More information will be forthcoming. 540/582-5703; wallersbaptist.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, will hold its annual Spring Pig Roast and Craft Fair today, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring pulled pork sandwiches, homemade desserts and the booths of 20 local crafters. 540/659-4007.
Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd., will host “The Art of Remembrance: A Holocaust Presentation” today at 7:30 p.m. Bernice Steinhardt will present the short award-winning documentary “Through the Eye of the Needle” which tells the story of her mother, Esther Nisenthal Krinitz, and 36 fabric collage and embroidery panels she created to document her story of Holocaust survival. Donations to support the work of the Art and Remembrance organization will be collected at the door. A DVD of the film and related book will also be available for purchase. RSVP to office@bstva.org. 540/373-4834; bstva.org.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, will close out spring revival on Sunday, at 3 p.m.; the Rev. Robinson and Little Ark Baptist Church will be the guests. Dinner will be served after the 11:15 a.m. worship service.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, will hold a Mount Olive Clean Out Yard Sale today, beginning at 8 a.m. Set up at 6:30 a.m. with items you no longer want. All proceeds will be donated to the Mount Olive Baptist Church. On Sunday, Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m., followed devotional morning service at 10:45 a.m., with the Rev. Dr. Eric S. Shaw, pastor, and the Star-Lite Senior Chorus rendering the music. Lunch will be served. At 3 p.m. various choirs and choruses from the community will render the music at a Combined Choir Day Service. 540/752-4296.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. In “The Portrait: Elegance and Expression,” various artists will show their portrait portrayals in categories from beauty to commentary to whimsical. The show’s opening reception will be held on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.; the exhibit runs through June. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230.
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, Holy Communion Service is Sunday. Sunday school/discipleship class will be held at 9:45 a.m. Worship service is at 11 a.m.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford. The Senior Choir will hold a bake sale today, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at North Main Street in Bowling Green. All proceeds will benefit the choir. Family and Friends Day will be held May 18, beginning at noon. A picnic lunch as well as games and activities will take place on the church lawn. Dress is casual. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 21795 Mattaponi Trail, Milford. The annual Leadership (Deacons, Deaconesses and Trustees) Day Service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. The guest will be the Rev. Raleigh Harris Jr., Pastor of Jericho Baptist Church. His choir, ushers and congregation will join him. Representatives from all ministries are welcome. 804/633-9728.
St. Stephen’s Baptist Church, 29436 Sparta Road, Milford, will observe its annual Ushers Day on May 18 at 3 p.m. Minister Joshua Griffin, St. James Baptist Church, Milford, will be worship leader; a musical program will be presented by Just Believe. Ushers are asked to come in uniform. Dinner will be served after the regular morning service.
Zion Grove Baptist Church, 9450 Fredericksburg Turnpike, Woodford. Deaconess Licia Jones Reynolds will preach her initial sermon on May 11 at 1 p.m. 804/633-9370.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville. The Women’s Prayer Breakfast is today at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Cora Armstrong. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; or bbc9297@gmail.com.
Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., will host a concert by the Blue Ridge Chorale on May 19 at 3 p.m. No tickets are required. Donations are appreciated.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 23144 Maddens Tavern Road, Lignum, will hold Spring Revival weekly at 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the Rev. Ada Summers and the choir and congregation of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Criglersville, will be the guests. On May 15, the Rev. Keith Sherard and the choir and congregation of Free Union Baptist Church, Culpeper, will be the guests. 540/399-1315.
Open Door Baptist Church, 754 Germanna Highway, will host a concert by the Blue Ridge Chorale on May 18 at 7 p.m. No tickets are required. Donations are appreciated.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. The Men’s Group will meet Tuesday at 7 a.m. in the Parish Hall. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net; ststephensculpeper.net.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. Gospelfest will be held at WBRBA Center on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. The Women’s Auxiliary will host its 41st annual Prayer Luncheon at WBRBA Center on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. No tickets sold at the door. For more information, call 540/661-2013. WBRBA scholarship applications are due June first. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. The 130th Annual Session will be celebrated beginning July 13. Sponsorships and ads are available for businesses, nonprofits, individuals and community organizations; contact 540/661-2013 or nb_roberts@msn.com for more information. First deadline for ads/print ready is May 24. waylandblueridge.org.
REGIONAL
Christ Episcopal Church, 809 Bishop Meade Road, Millwood, will host the Blue Ridge Singers in concert on Sunday at 4 p.m. The concert is free, but a donation of $10 is suggested. blueridgesingers.com.
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on May 19 at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Bring the children for First Day School. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. There will be one service, the Spring Fellowship Worship Service, at 11 a.m. on May 19, featuring music by special guest, The Virginia Gospel Singers. A fried chicken potluck lunch will immediately follow the service. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. The 14th annual Bike Blessing and Car Show will be held May 11; meet and greet at 11 a.m., program begins at noon. The church will celebrate its 143rd anniversary on May 19 at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Charles Arthur Lundy, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Woodbridge. Revival will be held May 21-23 at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Henry P. During Jr., the Rev. Michael Lynn Sessoms, Little Union Baptist Church, and the Rev. Dr. James T. Murphy. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral. The annual women’s conference, “Lord, Make Us One,” will be held today at 8 a.m., featuring a continental breakfast, lunch, speakers, singing, skit and prizes.
Trinity Baptist Church, 8803 James Madison Highway, Warrenton, will hold special 45th anniversary Celebration services on Sunday, with the theme of “God’s Faithfulness.” Dr. David C. Gibbs Jr., of Mason, Ohio, will preach Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m. worship, and the 6:30 p.m. service. Special music will be provided by the Calvary Quartet, Taylors, S.C. Free bus transportation will be available from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties. Nurseries will be available for children age 3 and younger. 540/347-7640; tbcwarrenton.org.