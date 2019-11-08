FREDERICKSBURG
Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Nov. 30, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sign up at redcrossblood.org; sponsor code is fairviewbaptistchurch. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.
Kingdom Family Worship Center, 400 Bragg Hill Road, will host a Veterans Day reception on Sunday at 4 p.m., featuring music, fellowship, fun and resource tables. Free; RSVP by calling 540/371-3662.
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St. The Young Ladies League of Shiloh Baptist Church Old Site will present a gospel concert featuring United in Praise on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Community Wellness Coalition invites the community to a session regarding Mary Washington’s Medicare Advantage (HMO) plans on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Representatives will present information and answer questions. Open enrollments ends on Dec. 7. Text/call Marva Moore 301/346-2270 or email marvalmoore@outlook.com. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Women with a Purpose and Promise invites all women ministers, preachers, pastors and evangelists to fellowship with other women who serve in ministry today, 9 a.m. to noon, at Golden Corral, 10320 Spotsylvania Ave. Breakfast will be $9.99 plus tax. The group will meet in the banquet room. For more information, email wwpap19@gmail.com.
Benchmark Baptist Fellowship, 10510 Benchmark Road. The church is seeking someone who would like to use their piano playing talent to serve the Lord on Sunday mornings. 540/373-9139. benchmarkbaptist.org; facebook.com/BenchmarkBaptist.
Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road, will celebrate Officer’s Day on Sunday at 3 p.m.; Pastor Larry Arrington, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Orange, and its choir will be special guests. Lunch will be provided following the morning service. The church will hold its Woman Conference on Nov. 16 at 9:30 a.m; speakers will be the Rev. Regina Garcia, Deaconess Ann Black and Minister Martha Harris. On Nov. 17, Patricia R. Smyre will speak at the 11 a.m. service. 540/854-7354.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will host a meditation workshop, “How to Meditate: A Beginner’s Workshop,” 10 a.m. to noon today in the ASH building. Free. To register, email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com or call 540/582-5033. christchurchspotsy.com.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, has adjusted its services schedule. Sunday services are being held at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Nursery is available. passthepeacechurch.org.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, will host a 99-cent Community Breakfast in the Fellowship Hall on Nov. 16, 8-10 a.m. Prayer service will be held Nov. 20 in the sanctuary at 6 p.m. The church will hold its annual Thanksgiving dinner and auction on Nov. 26. Auction items include homemade sausage, home-cured ham biscuits, candy, pies, cakes, pickles, quilts, woodwork and decorations. Supper starts at 5 p.m. and auction starts at 6:30 p.m. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Sunday Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m. Donna Marie Cary will be guest speaker and musician. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, The church now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Bring ID on your first visit. 540/582-6532, zionumc@historiczionumc.org.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533; or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road. The senior JOY Fellowship will have a potluck luncheon on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Operation Christmas Child box collections continue through Nov. 24. Boxes will be filled with donated individual items at an OCC packing party on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd., will host Coffee for a Cause on Nov. 23, 7-10 p.m., featuring family-friendly evening of live secular entertainment, raffles, food, drinks and coffee, while being served by the Youth Group. Admission is free; food and drinks priced individually. Cash and checks accepted. Proceeds benefit Empower House and VYBS Youth Group. 540/373-4834; email@gmail.com.
Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, will host the Patawomeck Indian Tribe ninth annual Craft Show today, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 540/371-3650; bethelbaptistva.org.
Bible Way Christian Church, located at H.H. Poole Middle School, 800 Eustace Road, will host its annual Family & Friends Day on Sunday at 10 a.m. Casual attire, lunch served following the service. 540/446-5018; biblewaystafford.org.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. Items are being collected for Operation Christmas Child; visit the church website to view the list of requested items. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Lord of the Harvest Ministries, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, has begun holding services on Sundays at 10 a.m. lordoftheharvest.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. The gallery will host “Nature’s Still Voice” through Nov. 25. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon until Christmas, weather permitting. The Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29, the shop will be closed. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, The Men’s Choir will render special music on Sunday at 11 a.m.
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets Sundays at 11 a.m. The church is sponsoring a food drive, with a goal of providing 100 Thanksgiving meals to kids in King George County. newlife.live/king-george.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, will host a performance of the play “Heart of Stone” by The Bravo Bunch today at 2 p.m. Admission is free. Michael Denton, son of Adm. Jeremiah A. Denton Jr., will be special guest speaker on Sunday during the 11 a.m. service honoring veterans; program includes patriotic music and a video and photo display. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road, will celebrate its 146th anniversary on Sunday. Bishop Anthony M. Jones Sr. will deliver the message at 11:15 a.m. Lunch will immediately follow. The Rev. Harold Howard, pastor of Community Baptist Church, Fairfax, his choir and congregation will be the guests at 3 p.m.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford. A Veterans Appreciation Service will be held today, at 11 a.m. All veterans are invited to attend; feel free to wear your uniform. A representative from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services will be present. Lunch will be served following the service. A pre-Thanksgiving service will be held Nov. 24, at 2:30 p.m. Special guests will be the Rev. Kenneth Grasty and congregation from Zion Grove Baptist Church, Woodford. Lunch will be served following the 11 a.m. service. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford, will host a benefit gospel sing on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m., featuring The Wayworn Travelers and Ronnie Williams & the Carter Family Sound. A dessert fellowship will follow. A love offering will be taken for disaster relief for families in California and Project Healing Waters, a veterans outreach program. 540/373-6862; office@roundoakchurch.com; roundoakchurch.org.
Salem Baptist Church, 24032 Sparta Road, Milford, will hold its Christmas bazaar today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featured items include baked, Christmas, handcrafted and shabby chic items, jewelry, 31, jellies, Farmers Market, Brunswick Stew, raffle and door prizes. Lunch will be available. 804/633-6124.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 127 S. Main St., Bowling Green, will have its Officer’s Day Celebration on Sunday at 3 p.m. The guest evangelist will be the Rev. Jared Beasley, Jerusalem Baptist Church, Sparta. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m.
St. Stephen’s Baptist Church, 29436 Sparta Road, Milford,
Wrights Chapel United Methodist Church, 8063 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, will host its annual Crafters Bazaar today, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring handmade crafts and baked goods, a raffle, breakfast and lunch. 804/448-1251.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will host its third annual State Pageant on Nov. 16 at 3 p.m., featuring a Talent Showcase from its Youth Ministry. Light refreshments will be served following the program. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 23557 Lignum Road, Lignum, will host its 35th annual Musical Event on Sunday at 2 p.m.; the event features local church choirs and musical groups and will benefit Richardsville and Locust Grove fire and rescue groups. The church will hold its Ham and Turkey Dinner on Nov. 16, 5-7 p.m.; adults $12, children over 12 $6. Proceeds benefit church ministries. 540/399-1843.
Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, will host a community Thanksgiving service on Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Bring canned food for the food bank and a snack or dessert and a 2-liter bottle of soda to share for fellowship afterward. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. Centering Prayer Group is Wednesday at 11 a.m., followed by a Healing and Holy Communion service at noon. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Andrew Chapel Methodist Church, 16340 Kings Highway, Montross, will host its Busy Bee’s Christmas Bazaar on Friday, 3-6 p.m., and Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring handmade Christmas decorations, nautical crafts, stocking stuffers, bake sale, homemade vegetable soup, second time around jewelry sale and more.
REGIONAL
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Come as you are, and bring the children for First Day School. Open to all. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Grass Roots Christian Fellowship, 17932 S. Fraley Blvd., Suite 104, Dumfries, has partnered with Arms Outstretched Ministry Inc. to serve an elegant meal and provisions of clothing, groceries and hygiene items to those in need. The meals are served on the second Saturday of the month from 5-7 p.m. For more information, contact 703/517-0200 or armsoutstretchedministry@yahoo.com.
Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Ave., Richmond, will host the GreenSpring International Academy of Music performance “Virginia Sampler: The History of Music in Virginia” on Sunday at 3 p.m. The concert features a specially-curated program sampling music from Bluegrass to Appalachian, classical to contemporary, all uniquely Virginian. A free-will offering will be collected to support music education to underserved youth. Nonperishable food items will be collected for FeedMore, Central Virginia’s Foodbank.
