Women with a Purpose and Promise invites all women ministers, preachers, pastors and evangelists to fellowship with other women who serve in ministry on Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to noon, at Golden Corral, 10320 Spotsylvania Ave. Breakfast will be $9.99 plus tax. The group will meet in the banquet room. For more information, email wwpap19@gmail.com.
FREDERICKSBURG
Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., will hold a fall festival and chili cook-off 2-6 p.m. today in the fellowship hall. Bring a can of fruit or monetary donation to support the church’s food pantry. The church will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Nov. 30, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sign up now at redcrossblood.org (sponsor code: fairviewbaptistchurch). 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. The biennial craft bazaar will be held Friday, 6-8 p.m., and Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., featuring unique handmade crafts and gifts, Christmas ornaments and wreaths, needlework, household decorations and more. A $5 entrance fee on Friday will be refunded for a purchase of $10 or more. Saturday is free. Baked goods as well as lunch will be available for purchase. The church will host King’s Cadence in a free concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 3 in the sanctuary.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 309 Wolfe St., will celebrate its annual Ushers Day on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Rev. Pierre Turner, pastor of Mount Hope Baptist Church, his ushers, choir and congregation will be the guests. Ushers are asked to come in uniform and offer words of encouragement during the program. Dinner will be served immediately after the 11 a.m. service.
St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave. The Saint Mary Festival Choir will perform Requiem, K. 626, for choir, soloists and orchestra on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., as the church remembers all the faithful departed during the month of November. A reception in the Parish Life Center will follow the concert. 540/373-0259.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Benchmark Baptist Fellowship, 10510 Benchmark Road, will host a Memorial Benefit Spaghetti Dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, in memory of Adam Napier who lost his life in a boating accident while fishing. All donations will benefit his girlfriend, Brittany Briggs, and his child, Acelynn Napier. The church is seeking someone who would like to use their piano playing talent to serve the Lord on Sunday mornings. 540/373-9139. benchmarkbaptist.org; facebook.com/BenchmarkBaptist.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will host a meditation workshop, “How to Meditate: A Beginner’s Workshop,” on Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to noon, in the ASH building. Free. To register, email secretary@christchurchspotsy.com or call 540/582-5033. christchurchspotsy.com.
Faith Baptist Church, 4105 Plank Road, will host its annual Trunk or Treat on Wednesday from 6:45-8 p.m., featuring family-friendly atmosphere, games, food and candy. Event is free, but register at faithva.org.
Massaponax Baptist Church, 5101 Massaponax Church Road, will sponsor a Trunk-n-Treat from 6-9 p.m. Thursday.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, will host Dessert Theater: “The Hawaiian Heist” from 7-9 p.m. today and 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10. passthepeacechurch.org.
Sylvannah Baptist Church, 8400 Courthouse Road, will observe Women’s Missionary Annual Day at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Minister Carla Minor, Christian Education Minister of Oxford Mount Zion Baptist Church, Ruther Glen. Dinner will be served following morning worship. 540/582-5826.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Sunday Celebration Service, featuring Suzette Faith Foster as guest speaker, begins at 11 a.m. She is a transformational coach and author of “Calling Back Your Power.” Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, The church now has a gently-used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Bring ID on your first visit. 540/582-6532, zionumc@historiczionumc.org
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533; or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Bahá’ís of the Fredericksburg area will mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of the Báb at 2 p.m. Nov. 3 with a free film showing at Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Stafford. Light refreshments and discussions follow. The 45-minute film, “Dawn of the Light,” commemorates the birth of the Báb. For more information, call 800/22-UNITE or visit bahai.us.
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, welcomes Jeremy Meads, Berea’s Youth Minister, who will bring the message Sunday. Collections have started for Operation Christmas Child boxes. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, will host the Patawomeck Indian Tribe ninth annual Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9. Crafters are needed. All items must be handmade. Spaces are $25 or two for $40. Tables will be provided for $35 or two for $60. An application may be found at patawomeckindiantribeofvirginia.org. 540/371-3650; bethelbaptistva.org.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road. The Rev. Lester Truman Johnson will preach the 11 a.m. service Sunday.
Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, will host Trunk or Treat 2019 Lights, Camera, Action! on Sunday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Embrey Mill Park field 4 in Stafford. Free. 540/659-1349; ebenezerumc.org/event-info/trunk-or-treat.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. Items are being collected for Operation Christmas Child; visit the church website to view the list of requested items. A fall hayride and possible bonfire will be held Wednesday, 5:30-7:15 p.m. A light stew supper will be offered for $3 a bowl. Proceeds will go toward youth and children activities. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Real Life Community Church, 11 Smokehouse Drive, Suite 103, will sponsor a Fall Festival on Nov. 2, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with food, door prizes, games and other activities for all ages. 540/538-5869.
Union Bell Baptist Church, 407 Hollywood Farm Road, will celebrate its 97th anniversary on Sunday at 3 p.m. with guest preacher Bishop Leonard Lacey, pastor of United Faith Christian Ministry. Bishop Lacey will be accompanied by his congregation, officers, choir and ushers. 540/373-3473; unionbell.org; general@unionbell.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. The gallery will host “Nature’s Still Voice” through Nov. 25. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8330 Fletchers Chapel Road. The United Methodist Women will host a fundraising dinner today, 4 to 6 p.m., featuring soup, sandwiches, dessert and drinks for $5 per person. 540/775-7247; fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org.
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., meets Sundays at 11 a.m. The church will sponsor a Trunk-or-Treat with a Disney theme on Thursday, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the school with plenty of treats for kids. newlife.live/king-george.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway. Trunk or Treat is Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. The church will host performances of the play “Heart of Stone” by The Bravo Bunch on Nov. 6-8 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. Admission is free. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford. Trunk or Treat has been cancelled. The Senior Choir will observe its Annual Day at 3 p.m. Sunday with various choirs from the area. Dinner will be served following the service. A Veterans Appreciation Service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 9. All veterans are invited to attend; feel free to wear your uniform. A representative from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services will be present. Lunch will be served following the service. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
First Mount Zion Baptist Church, 17065 Seals Road, Sparta, will celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the church, pastor and first lady on Sunday during the 11 a.m. service. Elder Mildred Cleveland from The Arm Of The Lord Ministry will preach the morning service. Lunch will follow.
Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford, will host an outside fish fry/gospel sing fundraiser today at 1 p.m. featuring Virginia Gospel Singers, True Spirit, One Lane Bridge, Justified and The Finneys. A gospel sing on Sunday at 6 p.m. will feature Sonrise and The House Band. 804/448-3166; facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch.
Salem Baptist Church, 24032 Sparta Road, Milford, will hold its Christmas bazaar on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featured items include baked, Christmas, handcrafted and shabby chic items, jewelry, Thirty-One, jellies, farmers market, Brunswick stew, raffle and door prizes. Lunch will be available. 804/633-6124.
St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford. The Senior’s Ministry will host a celebration featuring special guests The Three Gospel Tenors (Bubba Johnson, Lonell Richardson and Tony Winslow) on Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. 804/633-7183.
ORANGE COUNTY
New Hope Baptist Church, 32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run, will hold its annual Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook off today at 3 p.m. Free. 540/223-8935; info@newhopebapt.org.
Orange Grove Baptist Church, 27383 Orange Springs Road, Unionville. The Rev. James Jackson and the choir of New Journey Baptist Church will be the guests on Sunday at 3 p.m. for the Deacon, Deaconess and Usher Day program. Dinner will be served after the morning service. 540/854-5907
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090.
Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., will host the Chuck Seipp/Randall Sheets Duo on Sunday at 4 p.m. as part of its Culpeper 2019 Concert Series. Free.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 23144 Maddens Tavern Road, Lignum, will hold Senior Day on Nov. 3 at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Perry Moore, choir and congregation of Orange Grove Baptist Church, Unionville, as guests. Dinner will be served prior to the service. 540/399-1315.
Oakland Baptist Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Road, Richardsville, will co-host a community fall festival with Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department at its facilities at 29361 Eley’s Ford Road. The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. today, and features a costume contest, moon bounce and hayrides. Hot dogs, homemade soups, chili and chips provided. A Community Thanksgiving Service will be held Nov. 26 at the church. 540/399-1248; obcrichardsville@gmail.com.
Pilgrim Baptist Church, 23390 Slaughters Mill Road, Mitchells, will celebrate Family and Friends Day on Nov. 3. The Rev. Robert Brown, pastor-elect, will preach at 11:15 a.m.; lunch will follow. The Rev. Dwayne Fields, choir and congregation of Oxford Mount Zion Baptist Church, Ruther Glen, will be the guests at 3 p.m. service. 540/825-2156.
Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road, will hold its Prayer & Healing service today at 6 p.m., featuring special prayers for healing of mind, body and spirit, with laying-on-of-hands and anointing with oil.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., will have All Hallows’ Eve Service in the cemetery at 7 p.m. on Sunday; all ages and costumes are welcome. The Brotherhood of St. Andrew group for men and boys will meet for breakfast, study and prayer Tuesday at 7 a.m. in the Parish Hall. All Saints’ Day Quiet Hour will be held Friday at 10 a.m. to commemorate the All Faithful Departed, known and unknown. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Andrew Chapel Methodist Church, 16340 Kings Highway, Montross, will host its Busy Bee’s Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 15, 3-6 p.m., and Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring handmade Christmas decorations, nautical crafts, stocking stuffers, bake sale, homemade vegetable soup, second time around jewelry sale and more.
Galilee Baptist Church, 20461 Kings Highway, Montross, will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Pastor Joseph Haden Sr., today, beginning at 10 a.m.; lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m., before the celebration continues at 2 p.m. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Pastor Wesley C. Tolliver of the County Line Baptist Church, Kents Store, will be the guest preacher. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Pastor Stevie M. Trent of the Second Union Baptist Church, Goochland, will be the guest preacher at 2:30 p.m. 804/493-8531; galileemontross.org.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 1081 Macedonia Lane, will host its annual Family and Friends Day/Rally on Sunday. Pastor Leonard Robertson of Grace Redemption Church, Fredericksburg, will be guest minister for the 3 p.m. 804/224-1500.
REGIONAL
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Come as you are, and bring the children for First Day School. Open to all. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Grass Roots Christian Fellowship, 17932 S. Fraley Blvd., Suite 104, Dumfries, has partnered with Arms Outstretched Ministry Inc. to serve an elegant meal and provisions of clothing, groceries and hygiene items to those in need. The meals are served on the second Saturday of the month from 5-7 p.m. For more information, contact 703/517-0200 or armsoutstretchedministry@yahoo.com.
Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Ave., Richmond, will host the GreenSpring International Academy of Music performance “Virginia Sampler: The History of Music in Virginia” on Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. The concert features a specially curated program sampling music from Bluegrass to Appalachian, classical to contemporary, all uniquely Virginian. A free-will offering will be collected to support music education to underserved youth. Non-perishable food items will be collected for FeedMore, Central Virginia’s Foodbank.
