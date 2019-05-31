FREDERICKSBURG
Riverside First Church of God, 3461 Fall Hill Ave., and Right Now Media will present a three-hour video marriage workshop today, 9 a.m.-noon. The cost is $15 per person, and childcare is free. Register at tiny.cc/qwu36y. 540/548-0715; rchurch.net.
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), 525 Princess Anne St., will have its Community Graduate Recognition and Baccalaureate Service on June 9 at 2 p.m. The guest speaker will be Sidney H. Hankerson III. Sponsored by the Christian Education and Youth Ministries. For more information, email snsyouth525@gmail.com. 540/371-1153.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 4700 Massaponax Church Road. The Rev. Gregory M. Grier will be installed as the new pastor on Sunday at 3 p.m.; the guest speaker will be Pastor Joyce Rose Scott, Tabernacle Worship Center, Pleasant Grove, Virginia Beach. United Faith Christian Music Ministry, Stafford, will render the music. Dinner will be served following the morning service. 540/898-5190.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, has a new rector. The Rev. Daniel Johnson will celebrate his first mass at Christ Church this Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Nursery care is available during the later service. Fellowship follows the 10:30 service. 540/582-5033; christchurchspotsy.com.
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow. The Rev. Stevenson L. Reed, pastor elect, will preach Sunday at the 10 a.m. service. 540/895-5052.
Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, will host Backyard Bible Club on Monday through Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m., for children in grades K-5 during the 2018-2019 school year. Learn about the nature of Jesus through Bible lessons, games, crafts and snacks. Register at goshenbaptistchurch.net/backyard-bible-club. 540/786-7500.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. The church has begun registering students for its 2019-2020 preschool program. The preschool offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information, visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool.” More information is also available by email at preschool@embracedbyhim.org or calling 540/898-4748.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Road, will host “ROAR! Life is wild. God is good” Vacation Bible School on June 16-20, from 5:30-8:15 p.m. Program and dinner will be provided at no cost for ages from 3 years old (potty trained) up to rising fifth-graders. Activities include games, songs, Bible stories, crafts and science fun. Register online at resurrectionpeople.org/VBS. 540/786-7778.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway, will hold its annual picnic on Sunday at Alum Spring Park, 1 Greenbrier Drive. Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tom Capshew. Fellowship, fun and food will follow; bring a dish to share. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, will have a community yard sale on June 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spaces are still available to rent; the fee is $20. Food and beverages will be sold as well. Admission is free. To reserve a space, call the church office at 540/659-6654.
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will recognize graduates on June 9 at the 11 a.m. worship service. Submit the graduate's name and school or college to the church office by June 2. The church will co-host VBS with Richland Baptist Church at Richland, 2482 Warrenton Road, July 15-19, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Children ages 3 1/2 through fifth grade are invited for an amazing animal adventure. Check out the VBS page and pre-register at Berea-Baptist.org. 540/752-4406.
Choice Baptist Church, 16 Burton Loop, will host a yard sale today, 7:30 a.m.-noon. Proceeds will support the free sports camp offered to ages 8-12. 540/752-7370; choicebaptist.org.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road, will have a dinner and play put on by the children and youth on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. No reservations or tickets are needed. Donations will be accepted for the Family Life summer mission trip at Eagle Eyrie. The choir will perform this year's 10th annual Patriotic Cantata on June 29 at 7 p.m. and June 30 at 4 p.m. Donations will be taken for Homes for Our Troops. Refreshments follow each performance. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. "The Portrait: Elegance and Expression" is on display through June. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Paul’s Road. The St. Paul Masterworks Chorus will present John Rutter’s Requiem with chamber ensemble on Sunday at 5 p.m.
St. Stephens Baptist Church, 9142 Comorn Road. On Sunday, the morning worship service will be held at the Mount Bethel Conference Center in King George at 10 a.m. The annual church picnic will immediately follow the service. The June Rally will be held June 9. Bishop Anthony M. Jones Sr., will preach at 11:15 a.m.; lunch will immediately follow. Apostle Donn R. Hall, pastor of Zion Baptist Church, Kinsale, is guest preacher at 3 p.m.; he will be accompanied by his choir and congregation.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will celebrate its annual Men's and Women's Day on June 9, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Charlotte Sydnor, retired former pastor of Saint Paul's AME Church, Newport News. A light luncheon will be served following the service. The church will host Vacation Bible School June 17-20, from 6-8 p.m.; the theme will be "Take Flight to Where God Leads You." 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Macedonia Baptist Church, 7187 Macedonia Road, Woodford. The Deacon Ordination and Deaconess/Trustee Consecration Service will be held Sunday at 3:30 p.m.; the Rev. Dr. Eric Shaw, choir and congregation from Mount Olive Baptist Church, Stafford, will be the guests. Dinner will be served after the morning service. 804/633-6035; macedonia609@gmail.com.
St. John Baptist Church, 17080 S. River Road, Woodford. On June 8 at 10 a.m., the Missionary Ministry will have its annual prayer breakfast in the church social center. The Rev. Jeanetta Lee, Richmond, will be guest speaker. 804/448-3866.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road, Ladysmith, will host a yard sale on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grassy lot between Guiseppe's and The Timbers on Ladysmith Road. Rain date is June 15. Proceeds benefit the church.
ORANGE COUNTY
New Hope Baptist Church, 32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run, will host its annual Vacation Bible School on Sunday through Friday, from 6-8:30 p.m. Lifeway's "In the Wild—Amazing Encounters with Jesus" will be presented to students in preschool through sixth grade. For more information, call 540/223-8935.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; or bbc9297@gmail.com.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 23557 Lignum Road, Lignum, will host a community VBS June 10-14. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.; Bible study and crafts, for ages 2 through adults, take place 6:15-8:30 p.m. 540-399-1843.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. The Women’s Group will meet on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. WBRBA scholarship applications are due today. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. The 130th Annual Session will be celebrated beginning July 13 at the WBRBA Center. Sponsorships and ads available for businesses, nonprofits, individuals and community organizations; contact 540/661-2013 or nb_roberts@msn.com for more information. waylandblueridge.org.
REGIONAL
Faith Christian Church and International Outreach Center, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton. The 2019 Life Conference will be held June 19-21. Evening services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Empowerment sessions will be held Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. Special services for children and youth will be held during the night services. Registration is $25; youth under 18 years are free. Evening services are free. Speakers include Dr. Decker Tapscott; Dr. Van Gayton of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Pastor Jennifer Biard of Jackson Revival Center Church, Jackson, Miss. Register online at gotfaithnow.com/life before June 7. For more information, call 540/349-0178.
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on June 16 at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Come as you are, and bring the children for First Day School. Open to all. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. The annual Strawberry Dinner will be held today, from 5 to 7 p.m., take-out starts at 4 p.m. The dinner menu includes roast beef or ham, with homemade strawberry shortcake for dessert. Tickets can be purchased at the door; $6 per child, $15 per adult. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle, will host Vacation Bible School on June 17-21, 6:30-8:45 p.m.; register by calling the church, or email sundays@mtzbaptist.org. The Men in Black “Trusting in God” event will be held June 30 at 3 p.m. Men are asked to wear black suits and bow ties and to march with a $10 donation. Special musical guest is Faithful Connection. The cost is $100 per golfer and includes range balls, 18 holes of golf, riding cart, lunch and a chance to win various prizes. For more information, contact Deacon Stan Wooten at 540/659-2526; Deacon Billie Keeler at 703/402-1554; or Deacon Willie Randle at 703/945-9271. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
Rappahannock Church of Christ, 4324 Richmond Road, Warsaw, will host the 12th annual Josh Baughan Ride-in on Sunday, with church service, trophies, door prizes, free lunch and vest pins and live music from Hard to Tell and One Day Remains. 9:30 a.m. Donations accepted for Jack McClure. Rain date June 9. 804/333-9659; rcofc.org.