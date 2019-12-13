FREDERICKSBURG
Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Augustine Ave. The Combined Choirs will present a cantata, “Appalachian Winter” by Joseph Martin, at the 9 and 11 a.m. worship services on Sunday. On Christmas Eve, a family worship service with a children’s program will be held at 5 p.m., and candlelight services with Holy Communion will be held at 7 and 9 p.m.
Northside Baptist Church, 445 Woodford St., will host a Christmas cantata presented by the Rockhill Baptist Church Choir on Sunday at 5 p.m. Light refreshments will follow. 540/373-5449.
Riverside First Church of God, 3461 Fall Hill Ave., will host its community Christmas concert in the worship center on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.; cookies and milk or hot chocolate will be served in the fellowship hall at 6 p.m. Christmas worship services will be held Dec. 22 at 9 and 10:30 a.m. 540/548-0715; rchurch.net.
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), 525 Princess Anne St., will host its free annual Community Christmas Day Dinner for senior citizens, homeless and homebound citizens on Dec. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome to dine at the church. Dinners will also be delivered within an 8-mile radius of the church. Make reservations for delivery by calling the church office or Carole Hamm at 540/710-3401, before 2 p.m. on Dec. 24. 540/371-1153.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., will host its annual program wide concert featuring its choirs and instrumental ensembles on Sunday at 3 p.m. The concert is free, with donations accepted at the door. 540/373-4133; music@stgeorgesepiscopal.net; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of William Street and College Avenue, will host the Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg holiday concert today at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Adults $15, students $5. For a full musical listing or to purchase tickets in advance, visit ccfbg.org. 540/373-2996.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Benchmark Baptist Fellowship, 10510 Benchmark Road, invites the community to join Christmas night worship on Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. 540/373-9139; benchmarkbaptist.org; facebook.com/BenchmarkBaptist.
Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, will host a tranquility break every Tuesday through Friday, from 12:30-1:30 p.m., during Advent. Each peaceful hour will start with a half-hour of hosted meditation followed by a centering prayer and then a half-hour of quiet contemplation. Stay for all of it or just part of it. 540/582-5508; christchurchspotsy.com; or visit Facebook.
Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road, will host Gyro Fest on Jan. 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Athenian Danse Troupe performs at 12:30 p.m. Gyros, Greek fries and baklava available for purchase. $1 admission. fredgreek.org.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, has adjusted its services schedule. Sunday services are being held at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Nursery is available. passthepeacechurch.org.
Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 11007 W. Catharpin Road, will host its candlelight carol service on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. 540/972-2012.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road, will hold its Longest Night service on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. If you have suffered any type of loss, gather on this evening to declare that the darkness is illuminated by the light of Jesus Christ. On Christmas Eve, Interactive Family Worship will be held in the multipurpose room at 5:30 p.m.; in the Sanctuary: Lessons & Carols, 7 p.m., Bells, Communion & Candlelight, 9 p.m., and Communion, Candlelight & Carols, 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve service with Holy Communion will take place in the Sanctuary on Dec. 31 at 11:30 p.m. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Sunday Celebration service begins at 11 a.m., featuring Claudia Carawan as the guest speaker and musician. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road, will host its Living Nativity today and Sunday, 6:30-8 p.m., weather permitting. The event features live animals, music, refreshments and a fire pit. wildernessbaptistchurch.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, will present “The Christmas Story Comes Alive,” a family Advent season service, on Sunday at 6 p.m. 540/582-6532; zionumc@historiczionumc.org.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, will collect offerings during the month of December for the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions and donations for the 2019 Virtual Angel Tree Mission to benefit children living in local hotels. Meet at the church on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for neighborhood Christmas Caroling. The youth Christmas party will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A candlelight service will be held on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. The Sanctuary choir will present its Christmas cantata, “Messiah, Heaven’s Glory,” on Sunday during the 10:45 a.m. worship service. The church will go caroling Wednesday at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight and communion service will be held Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. 540/207-7587; hullsbaptist.org.
Lord of the Harvest Ministries, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, has begun holding services on Sundays at 10 a.m. lordoftheharvest.org.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. The church will host a free Christmas event with a live Nativity, music, hot chocolate, snacks with Santa, face painting, crafts and more from 1-3 p.m. today. The Sheep’s Pen will be open Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon until Christmas, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, will hold worship service 11 a.m. Holiday dinner will be served at 1 p.m., followed by the youth Christmas program at 2 p.m.
NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., will have its special Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24. newlife.live/king-george.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. Prepare for Christmas with midweek Advent services on Wednesday. Meet for a potluck soup/salad/sandwich meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by the service at 7 p.m. peacekg.com; 540/775-9131.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Paul’s Road, will hold its Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 9425 Kings Highway, will conduct its Christmas cantata, “The Glory of Christmas,” at the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday. trinitykg.org.
CAROLINE COUNTY
County Line Baptist Church, 3461 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. The Music Ministry will present “The Living Christmas Tree” today at 5 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 5 p.m. Free tickets are available by calling the church office. Childcare is available for ages 4 and younger. 804/448-2915.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 127 S. Main St., Bowling Green. Christmas Celebration will be held Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. Pot lock dinner to follow.
ORANGE COUNTY
Orange Baptist Church, 123 W. Main St., will hold the 36th performance of the “Singing Christmas Tree” today and Sunday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. “Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow!” includes carol arrangements, handbells and instrumentalists. The event is free and nursery care will be provided.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville. Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
REGIONAL
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Come as you are, and bring the children for First Day School. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
First Baptist Church of Winchester, 205 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester, will host the Blue Ridge Singers’ performance, “Canticum Novum: Sing a New Song,” on Sunday at 4 p.m. The concert is free; a free will offering will be taken. blueridgesingers.org.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. The church will host its Children’s Christmas Program today, 3-6 p.m. Come dressed as angels, shepherds, animals or kings. If you need a costume, the church will provide one. A small, non-speaking part in the “Christmas Story” will be assigned to each child. Afterward, celebrate the birth of Jesus with free pizza and chili, games, crafts, cookie decorating and Santa. Admission is free. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Grass Roots Christian Fellowship, 17932 S. Fraley Blvd., Suite 104, Dumfries, has partnered with Arms Outstretched Ministry Inc. to serve an elegant meal and provisions of clothing, groceries and hygiene items to those in need. The meals are served on the second Saturday of the month from 5-7 p.m. For more information, contact 703/517-0200 or armsoutstretchedministry@yahoo.com.
Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Ave., Richmond, will host The Virginia Choristers’ “Winter Wonderland” today at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5-$20 and available at greenspringmusic.org.
