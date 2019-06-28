SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road. Gerald DeForest Tyler will deliver the annual Family and Friends Day message July 14 at the 10 a.m. service. 540/854-7354.
Chancellor Christian Church, 11409 Brock Road, will host Vacation Bible School on July 8-12, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for ages 4 through fifth grade. Call 540/786-4025 to register or visit chancellorchristian.org.
Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road, will hold a gospel sing today at 6 p.m. featuring the Virginia Gospel Singers. Admission is free. Food will be available in the church annex. 540/898-6430.
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow, will host the Spotsylvania Sunday School Union quarterly meeting at 10 a.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. The church has begun registering students for its 2019-2020 preschool program. The preschool offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information, visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool.” More information is also available by email at preschool@embracedbyhim.org or 540/898-4748.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
The Gathering Place, Cornerstone College of Virginia, 4430 Lee Hill School Drive, will hold its biweekly worship service today at 3:30 p.m., with the Rev. Gregory Grier, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. On Sunday, Adult Spiritual Education starts at 10 a.m., featuring “Lessons In Truth: Twelve Lessons in Practical Christianity” by H. Emily Cady. Sunday Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m.; Unity of Fredericksburg member and transatlantic performer, Toni, will be our inspirational speaker and musician. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. 540/582-6532.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road. Pastor Gil Diokno will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday. The church welcomes Jeremy Meads as youth minister and Susan Irizarry as accompanist. The church will co-host VBS with Richland Baptist Church at Richland, 2482 Warrenton Road, July 15-19, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children ages 3 1/2 through fifth grade are invited for an amazing animal adventure. Check out the VBS page and preregister at Berea-Baptist.org. 540/752-4406.
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, will have Women’s Day on Sunday at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Sharon Scranage Carlos, Restoration Worship Center Church. The Men’s group will render the music. Lunch will be served after the program. The theme is Women of Color, and the program will benefit the building fund.
Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. The choir will perform this year’s 10th annual Patriotic Cantata today at 7 p.m. and June 30 at 4 p.m. Donations will be taken for Homes for Our Troops. Refreshments follow each performance. VBS will be held July 7-11, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.; a light meal will be provided Sunday through Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road, is pleased to welcome the Rev. Robin BeMiller as its new pastor. 540/370-4875 or 540/842-9431; newhopeva.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. “The Portrait: Elegance and Expression” is on display through June. 540/310-4001.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St. Due to the July 4th holiday, the Sheep’s Pen will only be open the third Friday in July, from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230.
Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 9294 James Madison Parkway, has a bus going to Shining Star Freewill Baptist Church on July 7 to celebrate Bishop James Flowers’ anniversary. If you want to join, be at the church by noon. There is no charge. 540/273-6716.
Salem Baptist Church, 12262 Salem Church Road, will celebrate its annual church picnic and bike blessing on Sunday. Following the 11:15 a.m. service, the Rev. Leonard G. Bland will continue with the Bike Blessing ceremony. The church picnic will follow. 540/775-2350.
CAROLINE COUNTY
Bethany Baptist Church, 6519 Marye Road, Woodford, will host a gospel sing today from 6-8 p.m., featuring Son Rise and Front Porch Gospel. A dessert social will follow. A love offering will be taken to benefit the Massaponax Baptist Church food pantry.
County Line Baptist Church, 3461 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, will present a patriotic musical, “I Love This Land,” today at 5 p.m. All branches of the armed forces will be recognized. 804/448-2915.
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will hold worship at 8 a.m. Sunday. A Homecoming Prayer Breakfast will be held July 6 at 9 a.m., with the Rev. William Fortune, associate minister. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, Call-in Bible study is available every Wednesday from 7:30-8 p.m. Free dial-in 302/202-1118; access code 862090. 540/937-5563; bbc9297@gmail.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., will host summer music camp, “Sharing Jesus Through Music Around the World,” July 29 to Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 3 to rising ninth-graders. There will also be several talks about missions for adults to attend. Registration forms are available at ststephensculpeper.net. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, will host Family Life’s “Art of Parenting” series for eight consecutive Sunday evenings, July 7 to Aug. 25, from 6-8 p.m. This small group, video-driven series is designed to help parents raise their children from a Biblical foundation. Participation is limited to the first 10 couples or single parents registering. For more information or to register, call 540/399-1066; or email stevensburgbaptist@gmail.com.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. The 130th Annual Session will be celebrated beginning at 4 p.m. July 13, with Bishop Herbert H. Jackson, the Rev. Charles W. Wormley and Mount Zion Choir of Spotsylvania. The 130th Session continues July 16 at 6:30 p.m., and July 17-19 at 10 a.m. All activities will take place at the WBRBA Center. Sponsorships and ads available for businesses, nonprofits, individuals and community organizations; contact 540/661-2013; or nb_roberts@msn.com for more information. waylandblueridge.org.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Yeocomico Episcopal Church, 1233 Old Yeocomico Road, Kinsale. The church where Declaration of Independence signer Richard Henry Lee served on the vestry will host a service on Thursday at 9 a.m. that will include Independence Day prayer and the singing of national hymns and the national anthem. Free. Sponsored by Northern Neck of Virginia Historical Society and Cople Parish.
REGIONAL
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3207 Quarter Hill Road, Supply, will hold services at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday as part of the observance of its 150th anniversary. 804/443-4168; ebenezerbaptch.org.
Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road, will host a free Vacation Bible School, “To Mars and Beyond,” July 8-12, at 6:30 p.m. for ages preschool through fifth grade. Participants will also work on a special mission project and respond to a call for action for Blessing in a Backpack, which helps feed hungry children locally, with food bags being distributed weekly. To register your child or volunteer, visit tmab.cokesburyvbs.com/GraceUnitedMethodistChurchHartwood or graceumchartwood.net; call the church office at 540/752–5462; or email office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. The Men in Black “Trusting in God” event will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. Men are asked to wear black suits and bow ties and to march with a $10 donation. Special musical guest is Faithful Connection. The church’s annual community golf outing is July 27 at Forest Green Golf Course, 4500 Poa Annua Lane. Registration is at 7:30 a.m.; shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $100 per golfer and includes range balls, 18 holes of golf, riding cart, lunch and a chance to win various prizes. For more information, contact Deacon Stan Wooten at 540/659-2526, Deacon Billie Keeler at 703/402-1554 or Deacon Willie Randle at 703/945-9271. mtzbaptist.org.