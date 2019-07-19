FREDERICKSBURG
Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St., will have only one morning service on Sunday, at 10 a.m. The ordination service of Ministers Ritta Armstead and Julia Rogers will follow at 3 p.m., dinner will be served at 2 p.m. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
First Baptist Church of Love, 124 Bend Farm Road. The Rev. Joshua Cole, associate pastor of Union Bell Baptist Church and also the Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 28th House District, will be the special guest preacher on Sunday at 11 a.m.
First New Hope Baptist Church, 4508 Dickerson Road, Partlow. Pastor Stevenson L. Reed will preach the 10 a.m. service.
Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road. Summer Bash for children in grades K-5 will meet on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The evening will include fun games, snacks and a lesson. 540/786-7500; goshenbaptistchurch.net.
Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive, will be on a summer schedule now through Sept. 8. One service will be held at 10 a.m. each Sunday. passthepeacechurch.org.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road. The church has begun registering students for its 2019-2020 preschool program. The preschool offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information, visit embracedbyhim.org and click on “preschool.” More information is also available by email at preschool@embracedbyhim.org or 540/898-4748.
St. Jude Catholic Church, 9600 Caritas St., will host its End of Summer Dinner Extravaganza at St. Michael the Archangel High School, 6301 Campus Drive, on Aug. 30, 6-9 p.m. Dinner features prime rib from a carving station, Salmon Palestine, a chocolate mousse filling cake and a specialty chocolate chip cookie from the Bella Café. Entertainment will be provided by The Acoustic Onion and an 18-time amateur national dance champion duo. Reservations are $60 or $200 for a family of four or five; visit membership.faithdirect.net/events/details/3236. Contact Roman Marciniak Jr. at romanjjr@verizon.net with any questions.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Missionaries offer tours of the church building on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours include the chapel, cultural hall and classrooms, a 20-minute video segment and free Book of Mormon. To schedule a tour, call 540/455-8341.
Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. On Sunday, Adult Spiritual Education begins at 10 a.m. Sunday Celebration Service begins at 11 a.m.; Melvin Brown will be the speaker. Fellowship time follows. 540/654-5305; uofva.org.
Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road, will host a gospel sing featuring Ray’s Ministry today at 6 p.m. 540/972-7491, spotsywbc.org.
Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, now has a gently used clothing and shoe closet, a free service for the church’s food pantry clients. The schedule remains every third Thursday, 4-6 p.m. 540/582-6532.
Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, will host a 10-day Holy Land tour, March 16–25, 2020. This all-inclusive tour is $3,050 per person. For more information, contact Jesse R. Booth at 540/850-2533 or pastorjesseb@aol.com.
STAFFORD COUNTY
Antioch United Methodist Church, 138 Kellogg Mill Road, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Daniel Burch, pastor at Warsaw United Methodist Church. The bluegrass gospel band Cabin Hill will perform special music. Lunch will be served after the worship service. 540/752-7108; antiochumcstafford.org.
Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road, is collecting school supplies in July for needy children in our community. Summer family fun nights will be held July 31 and Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m., with food, fellowship and games for children and youth.
Little Forest Baptist Church, 54 Little Forest Church Road, will hold its Nehemiah Building program on Sunday at 3 p.m. The guests will be the Rev. Charles Lundy and congregation of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Woodbridge. 540/659-2449.
Real Life Community Church, 11 Smokehouse Drive, will host Vacation Bible School for ages 3-18 on Monday through Friday, 6-9 p.m. Register at tmab.cokesburyvbs.com/rlcc.
Shiloh New Site Baptist Church, 2982 Jefferson Davis Highway. Stafford County Virginia NAACP will host a community fish fry today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until sold out. Meals include fried fish, mac and cheese, cabbage, bread, dessert and a drink for $15. Proceeds benefit local programs. facebook.com/events/339621853372562.
St. Matthias United Methodist Church, 426 Deacon Road, will hold Vacation Bible School from Monday through Friday, 5-8 p.m., with the theme “To Mars and Beyond!” A light supper will be followed by Bible stories, crafts, music, science and outdoor activities for ages 4 (must be 4 by Sept. 30) through rising fifth graders. Register at cokesburyvbs.com/stmatthias or call 540/373-8759.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St., will host the Hope Haitian Choir in a free concert at 7 p.m. on Aug. 2. Offerings will be gladly accepted to help with travel costs and to fund more choir projects. The Sheep’s Pen will be open the first and third Friday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon, weather-permitting. The Sheep’s Pen is located in the little brown building behind the church. Gently used items from books to toys, clothes to household items, and lots more are available. All items are donated and all proceeds go to the church. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
Montague Baptist Church, 11286 Milbank Road, will hold its 130th Homecoming service on Sunday at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served after the service, and music will follow at 1:30 p.m. Revival will be held Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m.; David Upshaw will be the guest speaker.
Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 9294 James Madison Parkway, will celebrate Family and Friends Day on Sunday at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be Bishop Thomas Holmes, pastor of New Life Pentecostal Church, Ruther Glen. Dinner will be served at 2 p.m. Revival will be held Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Guest preachers include the Rev. Larry Robinson, pastor of Little Ark Baptist Church; the Bishop William Frye, pastor of First Church Ambar; and the Rev. Paul Carter, pastor of Grant’s Hill Baptist Church, Colonial Beach. 540/273-6716.
Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. After 17 years of faithful service to the Lord and his congregation, Pastor Terry Naumann is retiring and will conduct his last service at 10 a.m. on July 28. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
Salem Baptist Church, 12262 Salem Church Road, will observe its annual Family Day service on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Rev. Leonard Bland, pastor, will speak at 11:15 a.m. Dinner will be served following the morning service. The guest speaker for the evening service will be Bishop William Frye, First Baptist Ambar Church; he will be accompanied by his congregation and singing group. Vacation Bible School will be held Monday through Thursday, 7-9 p.m. The theme is “Digging into the Life of Jesus.” Classes will be held for the youth and adults; snacks will be provided. 540/775-2350.
Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, will have a gospel sing today at 6 p.m., featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Heavens Anointing. A love offering is collected for the bands, and light refreshments are available for purchase. 540/710-3831.
CAROLINE COUNTY
First Baptist Church, 9262 Guinea Station Road, Woodford, will celebrate its 126th Homecoming and Revival, beginning with the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday. The Rev. Dr. Carl Bentley, pastor, will deliver the message. Dinner will be served immediately following the service. The afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. with special guests, the Rev. Randy Randall and First Baptist Church, Hopewell. Services will continue Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Craig Beasley, Shiloh Baptist Church, Bowling Green; the Rev. Corrine Lucas, Jerusalem Baptist Church, Doswell; and the Rev. Elijah Campbell, Mangohick Baptist Church, Hanover. 804/633-4233; firstbaptistwoodford.com.
Mount Tabor Baptist Church, 21795 Mattaponi Trail, Milford. will hold the Ordination Service of Minister Regina Garcia on July 28 at 3 p.m. The Rev. Rheda Brown, pastor of Arms of the Lord Ministry, and her church family will be the guests. 804/633-9728.
Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford, will host a gospel sing on Sunday at 6 p.m., featuring The Finneys and Justified. A love offering will be taken for SAWS VA. A dessert fellowship will follow. 540/373-6862; office@roundoakchurch.com; roundoakchurch.org.
ORANGE COUNTY
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 4288 Governor Almond Road, Locust Grove, will celebrate Homecoming on Aug. 4 at 2:30 p.m., with the Rev. Isaac Howard, Howard Ministries, Marshall; dinner will be served after morning service. Revival will continue Aug. 5-7 at 7:30 p.m., with the Rev. Dwight Hargrove, Zion Hill Baptist Church, Spotsylvania; the Rev. Shantel Hopkins, Nazareth Baptist Church; and the Rev. Gregory Mack, Mount Pisgah/Divine Life, True Blue. 540/854-5575.
New Hope Baptist Church, 32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run, will host its annual Homecoming celebration on Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. Revival services will be held Aug. 5-9 at 7 p.m. 540/223-8935; info@newhopebapt.org.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will celebrate Family and Friends Day on Sunday at 11 a.m., with food, fun and fellowship. Slims Movement presents “Back to School Event 2019” on Aug. 4, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 14096 School House Norman Road, Culpeper. The event will feature donations of school supplies, book bags and lunch boxes. Children’s activities, photography, music, a bounce house, haircuts, food trucks, vendors and more will also be available. Bring your children and their school supplies lists with you; questions may be directed to 540/522-4484. There will be no call-in Bible study until September.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 23144 Maddens Tavern Road, Lignum, will hold its Missionary and Usher’s Day service on July 28 at 2:30 p.m. James Sutton and the choir and congregation of Christian Life Church, Manassas, will be the guests. Dinner will be served after morning service. 540/399-1315.
Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road, A prayer and healing service will be held July 27 at 6 p.m. and features special prayers for healing of mind, body and spirit, with laying-on-of-hands and anointing with oil.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., will host summer music camp, “Sharing Jesus Through Music Around the World,” July 29 through Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 3 to rising ninth graders. There will also be several talks about missions for adults to attend. Registration forms are available at ststephensculpeper.net. Park at 120 N. Commerce St. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, will host a spaghetti dinner and bake sale on July 27 from 5-7 p.m. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for ages 6-12. Children 5 and under eat free. Proceeds will benefit the ministry of Hope for Appalachia. stevensburgbaptist.org.
REGIONAL
The 10th annual community tent revival, Unity in the Community, will be held Aug. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at 17901 Dumfries Shopping Plaza, Dumfries. Activities will include food and drinks, face painting, music, praise dancing, mimes, games and prizes and the Word of God. School supplies will also be available. The rain date is Aug. 24.
Faith Christian Church and International Outreach Center, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton. The annual Men’s Conference will be held Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., nightly and luncheon on Saturday at noon. Registration is $20 for the luncheon. Speakers include Bishop Michael Brokenborough, Household of Faith Worship and Deliverance Center, Ardmore, Pa.; Decker Tapscott, host pastor; Elder Darrell Bailey and Minister Leroy Martin. Doors will open at 7 p.m. each night. 540/349-0178; gotfaithnow.com.
Fauquier Friends Worship Group (Quakers), Bealeton Library Depot, 10877 Willow Drive N., Bealeton. Meet the Friends for quiet, reflective worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Hospitality time is at 10:30 a.m. and again after worship. Come as you are, and bring the children for First Day School. fauquierfriends@gmail.com.
Morrisville United Methodist Church, 4432 Morrisville Road, Bealeton, will host an “End of Summer” benefit event on Aug. 4 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. to support meal programs for elementary students in southern Fauquier County. The Moo Thru mobile van will be on-site and donate 20 percent of the proceeds to support the feeding program. The church will provide vouchers for children under 12 to receive a free small cone. Hot dogs and drinks will also be provided. There will be a cotton candy machine and popcorn machine, dunk tank, plus games and activities. Guests are welcome to bring a dish to share, if they wish. morrisvilleumc.org.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. The church’s annual community golf outing is July 27 at Forest Green Golf Course, 4500 Poa Annua Lane. Registration is at 7:30 a.m.; shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $100 per golfer and includes range balls, 18 holes of golf, riding cart, lunch and a chance to win various prizes. For more information contact Deacon Stan Wooten at 540/659-2526; Deacon Billie Keeler at 703/402-1554; or Deacon Willie Randle at 703/945-9271. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
Temple of Deliverance, HCG, 5756 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, will hold Vacation Bible School, Explore Where God’s Power Can Take You! “To Mars and Beyond,” on July 29 through Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. Children will enjoy learning about the Bible, arts and crafts, games, fellowship and food.