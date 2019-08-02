Terry Naumann was cut from the same cloth as at least 10 other male members of his family.
The reverend, who likes to be called “Pastor Terry,” is a fourth-generation clergyman in the Lutheran church, Missouri synod. Men of the cloth in his family tree include great-grandfathers, both his maternal and paternal grandfathers, his father and all five of his father’s brothers.
But Naumann didn’t automatically assume a path to the pulpit. Even though he knew well what the job entailed, he felt under-qualified.
“I had a terrible fear of speaking in front of people,” he said.
So when he sensed the unexpected calling to the ministry in the early 1970s, he asked for some holy help in dealing with his perceived shortcoming. He got all the divine assistance needed, he said, smiling.
Naumann retired on Sunday after 43 years in the ministry. He and his wife, Renee, spent the last 17 years at Peace Lutheran Church in King George County, where the congregation wished him farewell and Godspeed with a “spectacular party,” he said. More than 160 people attended, almost double the normal congregation.
A special tribute came from Greg Moffitt of King George, a student at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind., where Naumann received his master of divinity degree. Moffitt just finished classes last week, and his grandparents, Vicki and Tom Moffitt, spirited him back for the service.
Greg Moffitt, who is blind, played “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” on the organ, one of the pastor’s favorites.
When Naumann thinks of Moffitt, he likes to quote the Bible passage from John about the disciples who came upon a blind man and asked who had sinned—the man or his parents—for him to be born that way.
Jesus responded that neither had, but it happened “that the works of God should be made manifest in him,” the pastor quoted. “That’s certainly the case with Gregory.”
DON’T FORCE IT
Naumann, 73, traces his lineage back to Germans who came to America for religious freedom. His grandfather, Georg without the “e”, and grandmother, Helena, served as missionaries in India before returning to the United States.
His grandmother “was a piece of work,” he said. Born with scoliosis, she was told she’d never have children. She had only 13, and when those sons and daughters gave her 49 grandchildren, she fussed about why there wasn’t one more to make an even 50.
All six of her sons entered the ministry, including George Randolph Naumann, Pastor Terry’s father. The same would not be true of his six children, even though George and his wife, Clara, tried to force their firstborn into service.
Terry Naumann is the second-born in his family.
In those days, Lutheran training included prep school in the ninth grade, followed by junior college, senior college and then the seminary—and Naumann’s older brother wasn’t having any of it. He got into trouble in prep school when he was caught trying to steal liquor.
When his parents let him finish high school in North Carolina, then tried to ship him off to Lutheran junior college in New York, he ran off with a classmate in a yellow convertible and made money by shooting pool from there to Florida.
“After him, they didn’t force anybody to do anything,” Naumann said.
Terry Naumann became the only one of his siblings to enter the ministry, but he has several cousins who followed in their fathers’ footsteps.
A CARING PASTOR
In decades past, sons often followed their fathers into professions, said the Rev. John Denninger, president of the Southeastern District of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod.
“It’s not unusual, but it’s not as common as it used to be,” he said.
As being a pastor has become more challenging, many sons—Lutherans don’t ordain women—may watch their fathers being called to hospitals or funeral homes at all hours of the night and decide the job is not for them.
Naumann saw what life was like in a parsonage and gravitated toward it.
“He’s definitely an experienced pastor and serves congregations in an excellent way,” said Denninger, who oversees churches from Delaware to South Carolina. “He’s solid as a caring pastor who brings healing and direction in difficult situations.”
Peace member Linda Richardson experienced that shortly after the Naumanns arrived.
“I lost a family member, and Pastor and Renee both were very supportive of me,” she said. “I thought they were wonderful during that period.”
The Moffits recalled when Naumann arrived, a year after the departure of popular pastor Richard Finck, who’d been at Peace Lutheran for 25 years. It was rough for Naumann in the beginning, Vicki Moffitt said, just because he was somebody different.
“But he was patient and loving to the congregation, so everything worked out just fine,” she said. “He’s always been very responsive to the congregation’s need for hospital visits, quickly responding if there’s a death in the family and things of that nature.”
‘IT’LL BE HARD’
As part of Lutheran church covenants, Peace will have an interim pastor for about a year as church leaders look for a replacement. The Naumanns are asked to not attend Peace Lutheran during that time.
The pastor has already rehearsed the speech he’s supposed to give when members call him for counseling. He’ll say he’s not the pastor anymore and give them the correct number to call.
“I’m supposed to stay out of the way, but I’ve got a lot of people who still have my phone number,” he said. “It’ll be hard, it’s probably gong to be harder for me than it is for them.”
The Naumanns probably will stay in their Presidential Lakes home. The pastor jokes that they’ve got too much junk to move.
But two days after his retirement service, as he packed up his church office—so he could put even more boxes in the basement—he had one question for his wife: “Where are we going to go to church on Sunday?”