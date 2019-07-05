Gerald D. Tyler to speak at historic Branch Fork Baptist Church

Spotsylvania County native Gerald DeForest Tyler will deliver the annual Family and Friends Day message at 10 a.m. July 14 at the historic Branch Fork Baptist Church, 6930 Stubbs Bridge Road, Spotsylvania.
Tyler has preached at the historic First Baptist Church and the Garden of Prayer COGIC in Norfolk, The Temple of Deliverance Holy Church of God Inc. in Mineral, and Branch Fork Baptist Church and many others.
He gave the keynote address for the Virginia Beach NAACP in support of President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington in August 2010, and presented on the topic of “Education and Spirituality” at the “Race and Reconciliation in America” conference at the personal request of the Bill Cohen, U.S. Secretary of Defense, held at the National Press Club in Washington in July 2007.
Tyler addressed an audience of more than 35,000 people at the annual Labor Day Classic football game during the début of the William “Dick” Price Football Stadium at Norfolk State University in August 1997, and he served as the keynote speaker for the annual African-American Retired Teachers Association Banquet in Spotsylvania in 1998.
Tyler will sign his autobiography, “Three in One—The Life and Legacy of Gerald DeForest Tyler: an Educator, Preacher, and Writer,” at Howell Library from 1 to 4 p.m. July 13.
For additional information, contact Gerald D. Tyler at 540/785-7700; or email him at gdtyler69@gmail.com.