Joshua Messick, the 2003 National Hammered Dulcimer Champion, will perform a free concert at Round Hill Baptist Church in King George at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 for the church’s Homecoming.
Messick, who resides in Asheville, N.C., is a composer and innovator influenced by Celtic, world, Renaissance, folk and classical music. In addition to seven studio albums, his credits include serving as the featured instrumentalist for the Japanese animated film “Mary and the Witch's Flower,” which released in 155 countries and territories.
Learn more about the musician at joshuamessick.com and hear his music at youtube.com/user/JoshuaMessick.