Faithful Connection has made the final ballot for the 2020 Stellar Awards. The Fredericksburg gospel recording artist is nominated for Traditional Album of the Year. (Category No. 17). Members include Tawan Gray, James Wilson, Jonathan Mercer, Nathan Silver, JaLil Brown, Anthony Silver and Gabriel Armstead.
The Stellar Awards—highlighting the musical accomplishments, legacies and impact of gospel artists across the country—will be held in Las Vegas on March 27, 2020. The final ballot voting round is open to the public; you can vote up to 3 times per household at thestellarawards.com. Voting ends on Dec. 31, 2019.
