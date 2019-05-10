The second annual Grace, Hope and Freedom fundraising dinner will be held May 17 at 7 p.m. at Ristorante Renato, 422 William St. Central Virginia Justice Initiative, a local, faith-based nonprofit in existence since 2013, is sponsoring the dinner.
The event will feature speakers and a silent auction. Tickets are $60 per person; $110 per couple; $400 per table (8 seats); and sponsorships for tables begin at $500. Dinner includes salad, a choice of three entreés (filet mignon, pollo Milano or lasagna), and dessert. Dress is cocktail. A cash bar is available.
CVJI is an all-volunteer organization. Proceeds will support its initiatives to combat human trafficking in the local area. These include raising awareness with speakers and participating in community events; providing prevention education for youth to inform them of lures and tricks of traffickers so they can protect themselves; offering training to professionals and volunteers to identify and help trafficking victims; leading public policy efforts to strengthen laws to prevent trafficking, to protect the vulnerable, to prosecute traffickers, and support survivors; crisis response; to provide emergency backpacks, transportation and referrals for survivors in need; and partnering with churches through prayer and action.
To register online for the dinner, visit centralvajusticeinitiative.com. For more information about CVJI’s work in the area, contact Michele Trampe, CVJI executive director, at 866/620-2889 or email her at JusticeCVA@gmail.com.