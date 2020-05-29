Members of Zion United Methodist Church host food pantry

Members of Zion United Methodist Church in Spotsylvania Courthouse host a food pantry every third Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Distributions are made through curbside pickup; bring picture ID. For more information, call 540/582-6532 or visit historiczionumc.org.
