By Nicole Empie
The Fredericksburg congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomes Donald Brown as its new bishop. Brown and his counselors, Aaron Ilaoa and Doug Bayly, began their leadership on July 7.
Brown replaces Kurt Meppen, who has served as a bishop of the church for six years. Brown served as one of Meppen’s counselors before he served as the congregation’s youth program leader for young men.
After so many years of service as a bishop for the church, Meppen was released from his duties with great gratitude for his service. Bishops of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serve on a voluntary basis and are not paid for the time they spend leading and supporting church congregations.
Robson Chong, currently a counselor in the church’s regional stake leadership, who also served as a counselor to Meppen when he was a bishop in 2005–06, said, “I was always impressed with Bishop Meppen’s service and he always loved the members.”
Brown grew up in Orem, Utah, but has lived in Fredericksburg since 2011 and considers it to be his hometown. Professionally, Brown is the director of operations for the Air Force Petroleum Office located at Fort Belvoir. He is also a veteran and served in the Air Force for 23 years. Brown has been married to his wife, Lyn, for 28 years and they have three children and four grandchildren.
Of Brown’s assignment as bishop, Chong said, “I have known Bishop Brown for many years and have witnessed his compassion for others as well as his devotion to follow our Savior. He will do well as the shepherd of the flock.”
The Fredericksburg congregation meets Sundays from 9 to 11 a.m. at 1710 Bragg Road in Fredericksburg. Visitors are always welcome.