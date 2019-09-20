Historic Zion United Methodist Church outreach to Ocracoke Island

Members from Historic Zion United Methodist Church in Spotsylvania County traveled to the Outer Banks, N.C. The Hockman family has responded with hope and food for the folks on Ocracoke Island. The Hockman’s, George, Lisa, Mitchell and Callie, sourced food boxes from the church pantry. Continued prayers for all of the flood victims and those responding to the crisis situation.

