Members from Historic Zion United Methodist Church in Spotsylvania County traveled to the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
The Hockman family has responded with hope and food for the folks on Ocracoke Island. The Hockmans—George, Lisa, Mitchell and Callie—sourced food boxes from the church pantry.
Prayers continue for all of the flood victims and those responding to the crisis situation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.