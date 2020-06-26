On Sunday from 6–8 p.m., the Rappahannock County community will come together, stand together, remember together and proclaim that Black Lives Matter in a Community Gathering for Peace and Justice at Eldon Farms, 4432 Sperryville Pike, Woodville.
The event, sponsored by Concerned Citizens, Rappahannock Clergy Association, Hate Has No Home Here, and Before and After, will feature speakers, music and voter registration.
Speakers include Bishop Carroll A. Baltimore Sr., International Baptist Church and CAB Outreach Ministries; Pastor Russ Savage, Unitarian Universalist; Rabbi Rose Jacob; Mormon State President John Gehno; Sheriff Connie Compton; Christine Smith, chair of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors; Sandra Reaves–Yates, president of Culpeper NAACP 7058, which also represents Madison and Rappahannock counties; area elected officials; and area youth from public and private schools. Bobby G and Friends, Marie Davis and Bro. Alex Smith will perform.
Social distancing measures and masks will be required. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and rain gear, but food is not allowed. BLM signs are encouraged, but no political or campaign signs. No firearms permitted with the exception of uniformed law enforcement. ADA parking will be available with placard or on license plate.
