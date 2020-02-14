annual OYSTER ROAST to benefit BELTRAN
Fairview Baptist and River Club churches will host the 36th annual Benefit Oyster Roast on Feb. 29 at the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., from 2–5 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit Quintin Beltran. Donations accepted.
To donate or volunteer to serve, visit riverclubchurch.com/oyster-roast. Donations by check should be made payable to Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401 (memo line: Oyster Roast). The oyster roast is hosted in conjunction with White Oak Equipment Inc.
CATHOLIC CHARITIES HONORS LOCAL PARISH On Feb. 7, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington held its 38th annual ball at The Ritz–Carlton in Tysons Corner. The theme of this year’s soldout event was “With Love and Charity.”
St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Colonial Beach, and St. Anthony of Padua, King George—one parish with two communities—received the Bishop Loverde Award which honors the person, parish or organization with an extraordinary commitment to the poor.
This is the largest annual fundraiser for Catholic Charities, raising a significant portion of the resources needed to support 21 programs serving those in need throughout the 21 counties and seven cities of the Diocese.
