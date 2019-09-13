NEWLIFE CHURCH TO LAUNCH IN K.G.
Adam Munshaw is the Campus Pastor at NewLife King George, a new church launching in King George County.
NewLife King George will meet at 11 a.m. Sunday at Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., King George.
The church exists to know God, find freedom, discover purpose and make an impact.
To connect with the church, more information is available at newlife.live.
louisa hosts GOSPEL EXTRAVAGANZA
The Louisa Community Emergency Fund will host its third annual Gospel Extravaganza today, from 3-6 p.m., at Louisa High School’s Alan Jackson Theatre, 757 Davis Highway, Mineral.
Performers include The Shelton Brothers, Ann Quarles, Jamori Harris and his Amplified Youth Ministry group, Camden Harper, Byrd Grove Baptist Choir and Thomas Mason, who has performed all over the country including at the National Cathedral.
Adults are $10; children 12 and under are free. Dinners, provided by Our Brothers Keeper, will be available for purchase during intermission. Purchase tickets through Lin Kogle 540/894-0239 or Thomas Johnson 540/894-7644.
FESTIVAL promotes CROSS-CULTURAL FRIENDSHIPS
Unity Festival will be held at Walker–Grant Middle School, 1 Learning Lane, on Oct. 5, from noon to 6 p.m. The free, family-oriented celebration will showcase music, storytelling, drama, dance and visual arts. This event will create an environment that encourages cross-cultural friendships and relationships of trust.
The event is hosted by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rappahannock Region–Fredericksburg Branch and sponsored by City of Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation, Hilldrup, Kiwanis, Fairview Baptist Church, Living Water Christian Center Church, Walker–Grant Alumni Association, Harambe360, NAACP, area fraternities and sororities, Spotsylvania County Schools, Fredericksburg City Public Schools and the City of Fredericksburg.
For more information, visit UNITYFestivalRR.org or bgcrr.org/unity-festival-2019.
WOMEN IN MINISTRY INVITED TO GATHER
A Women in Ministry Fellowship will be held 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 28 at the Golden Corral banquet room, 10320 Spotsylvania Ave.
Fellowship with other women ministers, preachers, pastors and evangelists. Get to know other women who serve in ministry and learn more about what God is doing for women in ministry in the region.
For more information, email wwpap19@gmail.com.
