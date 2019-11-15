Ribbon-cutting to celebrate opening of The Good Shepherd Preschool

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Good Shepherd Preschool will begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 26 at Highway Assembly of God, 2221 Jefferson Davis Highway.
The ceremony is open to the public and will be followed by a reception and tour of the preschool facility. Enrollment information will be available for families considering enrolling a child in preschool for the 2020–21 school year.
The preschool will be housed in a spacious educational building that features several classrooms, a fellowship hall/ multipurpose area and a gymnasium. Outdoor recreational areas include a large sports field and a fenced playground.
“Our objective is to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children to develop foundational learning skills,” said preschool director Gary Wagner. “Our teaching staff will use a carefully designed curriculum enriched by music and physical education, arts and crafts, dramatic and creative play, and field trips, for example, to support all dimensions of child development.”
Good Shepherd Preschool offers both three-days-a-week and five-days-a-week programs for children ages 3-4. All classes meet from 9 a.m. to noon and will be supervised by experienced lead teachers assisted by classroom aides.
Additional services offered by the preschool include before-school care from 6-9 a.m., extended care from noon to 3 p.m., and after-school care from 3-6 p.m.
Enrollment is now open for the 2020–21 school year with Good Shepherd Preschool. Parents can register their children with the preschool online at gspreschool.highwayag.org by following the Admissions tab.For more information, visit gspreschool.highwayag.org, email preschool@highwayag.org or call 540/371-4343.
